Which kitchen gadgets should you buy to prepare the best beverages this summer?

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 21, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Sip tasty homemade drinks this summer when you have these kitchen gadgets for warm-weather beverages. Seriously, you won't even want to visit the beach bar.

Cana One molecular beverage printer on a tabletop

Relax by the pool or on the deck every afternoon this summer with a delicious, ice-cold drink in your hand. The dream is possible if you stock your kitchen right. So we’re here to offer suggestions on exactly which kitchen gadgets for summer beverages you should buy to create unique drinks at home.

For starters, finding a soda water you love is essential for all manner of fizzy drinks, both alcoholic and nonalcoholic. The SodaStream One Touch lets you customize your carbonation and eliminates plastic waste.

Then, if cold coffee is more your thing, consider the KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker. It’ll keep you refreshed and energized with its large capacity.

Live the good life all summer long when you create drinks using these cool kitchen gadgets.

1. The Cana One molecular beverage printer creates a range of cold drinks, including specialty cocktails and iced tea.

Cana One
Cana One in a kitchen

Concoct just about any summer drink when you have the Cana One molecular beverage printer. This device makes tea, cold brew coffee, soda, juice, hard seltzers, and more. It has a beverage catalog and comes with a universal ingredient cartridge.

Reserve it for $99 on the official website.

2. The SodaStream One Touch automatic sparkling water maker produces homemade fizzy water at the touch of a button.

SodaStream One Touch in a video

Don’t worry about keeping your fridge stocked with soda water for summer cocktails when you have the SodaStream One Touch automatic sparkling water maker. It uses BPA-free reusable bottles and has 3 carbonation options.

Get it for $91.79 on Amazon.

3. The OXO Good Grips 6-lb Precision Scale with Timer ensures you use correct ingredient amounts in drinks.

OXO Good Grips 6-lb Precision Scale With Timer

Whether you’re following a drink recipe in ounces, grams, or pounds, the OXO Good Grips 6-lb Precision Scale with Timer provides accurate measurements. Plus, the nonslip silicone mat keeps ingredients stable.

Get it for $55.99 on the official website.

4. The Black + Decker Bev cocktail and drink maker mixes alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages in about 30 seconds.

Black and Decker Bev
Black + Decker Bev with spirits

Spend your summer sunbathing and relaxing—not tending the bar—when you have the Black + Decker Bev cocktail and drink maker. It measures and mixes correct ingredient amounts and dispenses drinks in about half a minute, making it one of our favorite kitchen gadgets for summer beverages.

This gadget is priced at $300 and coming soon. Learn more on the official website.

5. The Vitamix Ascent Series Blenders automatically recognize containers and other attachments through wireless connectivity.

Vitamix Ascent Series Blenders in a video

Add high-tech gadgets to your beverage station with the Vitamix Ascent Series Blenders. Their SELF-DETECT technology understands what attachment you’re using and adjusts blending times accordingly.

Get them starting at $499.95 on the official website.

6. The KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker steeps 28 ounces of concentrated cold coffee in just a few hours.

KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker in a fridge

The KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker is for you if you like iced coffee in the summer. Featuring stainless steel components, an integrated steeper, and a tap, it delivers balanced cold coffee in just a few hours.

Get it for $69.99.

7. The Ninja Foodi Power Nutri DUO Blender smoothie maker turns summer berries and stone fruit into delicious drinks.

Ninja Foodi Power Nutri DUO Blender with berries

Blend summer fruit into breakfast smoothies all season with the Ninja Foodi Power Nutri DUO Blender smoothie maker. It’s one of our favorite kitchen gadgets for summer beverages because it cuts through chilled ingredients.

Get it for $129.99 on the official website.

8. The AquaTru countertop water purifier keeps your summer and year-round drinking water healthy and contaminant-free.

AquaTru countertop water purifier
AquaTru in a refrigerator

With the AquaTru countertop water purifier, you can ensure that the water you use in drinks and ice cubes is free of lead, fluoride, chlorine, nitrates, etc. The 1-gallon capacity means you won’t have to constantly refill it.

Get it for $449 on the official website.

9. The GE Profile Opal 2.0 nugget ice maker produces plenty of tasty, chewable ice for your favorite summer beverages.

GE Profile Opal 2 0
GE Profile Opal 2.0 in a home bar

Keep enough ice on hand for drinks with the GE Profile Opal 2.0 nugget ice maker. It makes up to 24 pounds of ice per day, enhancing all your summer drinks.

Get it for $629 on the official website.

10. The Smeg Vintage Style Citrus Juicer looks great in your kitchen and fits comfortably in your hand while you juice.

Smeg Vintage Style Citrus Juicer with citrus fruits

Extract juice for lemonade or custom cocktails in just seconds with the Smeg Powder-Coated Vintage Style Citrus Juicer. It boasts premium materials like stainless steel and aluminum, and it works with any citrus fruit.

Get it for $209.90 on Amazon.

Soak up the sun with a cold drink in your hand all summer long with these kitchen gadgets for summer beverages. Which ones would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

