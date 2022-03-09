La Boite LX Turntable brings amazing sound quality with 5 speakers and amps

Mark Gulino on Product Reviews

Turntable and record enthusiasts will appreciate this great product from La Boite. It features a wide array of sound technology to ensure the best possible listening experience. Not only that, but all the modern capabilities you expect from today's listening devices are all here. Read on to learn more!

La Boite LX Turntable delivers incredible audio playback

Are you a fan of records? Vinyl players are notorious for their vintage appeal but also for a rich listening experience. While it at times feels as though they’re a distant part of music history, records are alive and well. Many modern albums are still being distributed to stores on records and it’s easy to understand why—they sound great!

If you’re looking for a high-end record player that captures the best of the old technology while bringing in the new, you’ll want to check out the La Boite LX Turntable. Let’s turn our ears, or perhaps our eyes, to this cool music device.

The LX Turntable looks great and can help hide wires

Features meticulous and sustainable craftsmanship

First, we’ll touch on the La Boite LX Turntable’s build qualities and what makes it such a solid product. The meticulousness shown in its craftsmanship speaks volumes. For example, the device features a minimalistic design that keeps wires and cables to a minimum. This way, they don’t detract from the beautiful aesthetic design. Then, a vibration board is integrated along with special shock absorbers, giving the device additional stability. The La Boite LX is also made from the finest sustainable materials.

Provides wonderfully rich and immersive audio quality

The next thing we’ll touch on is the key point you all want to know about: the audio quality. La Boite wants to ensure the fullest vinyl listening experience, and, so, they’re drawing inspiration from researching past technology to help them develop a fresh new take. The device uses innovative tweeters and convex deflectors that result in rich, live-sounding audio—no matter where in the room you happen to be sitting.

Official promo for the La Boite LX Turntable

The La Boite LX Turntable harnesses a myriad of different technologies. There are 5 high-end speakers, 5 class D amplifiers, 2 TWZ WS 3.0 cone and rib tweeters with internal convex deflectors, and 2 fiberglass mids with aluminum dispersion heads. The total power? A whopping 315 W. It’s no wonder that La Boite promises a “live orchestra” kind of listening experience.

Offers all the connectivity and convenience tech needed

Another area where La Boite delivers is the modern convenience and connectivity tech you expect to see in today’s music players. For example, there are multiple jacks for connecting headphones and other audio equipment. There are also optic and DAC USB ports as well. Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and voice control integration are there to make it easy to connect to devices wirelessly. Lastly, 3 different methods for charging are present. You not only have the option of 220 V charging, but also induction charging, too.

A wide array of audio technology enhances sound quality

The ultimate high-end record player for modern listeners

There’s no denying that the LX Turntable is on the pricey side and that always tends to push some buyers back. However, for those with a budget for such things, this is one of those indulgent gadgets to keep on your radar. It captures all of the best aspects of the old record experience and infuses it with new technologies. It’s the ultimate high-end record player for modern listeners.

The La Boite LX Turntable is available in Oak or Walnut finishes and is available here for $4,245.