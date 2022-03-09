La Boite LX Turntable brings amazing sound quality with 5 speakers and amps

By Mark Gulino on Mar 9, 2022, 7:30 am EST under Product Reviews,

Turntable and record enthusiasts will appreciate this great product from La Boite. It features a wide array of sound technology to ensure the best possible listening experience. Not only that, but all the modern capabilities you expect from today's listening devices are all here. Read on to learn more!

La Boite LX Turntable brings amazing sound quality with 5 speakers and amps
La Boite LX Turntable delivers incredible audio playback

Are you a fan of records? Vinyl players are notorious for their vintage appeal but also for a rich listening experience. While it at times feels as though they’re a distant part of music history, records are alive and well. Many modern albums are still being distributed to stores on records and it’s easy to understand why—they sound great!

If you’re looking for a high-end record player that captures the best of the old technology while bringing in the new, you’ll want to check out the La Boite LX Turntable. Let’s turn our ears, or perhaps our eyes, to this cool music device.

La Boite LX Turntable brings amazing sound quality with 5 speakers and amps
The LX Turntable looks great and can help hide wires

Features meticulous and sustainable craftsmanship

First, we’ll touch on the La Boite LX Turntable’s build qualities and what makes it such a solid product. The meticulousness shown in its craftsmanship speaks volumes. For example, the device features a minimalistic design that keeps wires and cables to a minimum. This way, they don’t detract from the beautiful aesthetic design. Then, a vibration board is integrated along with special shock absorbers, giving the device additional stability. The La Boite LX is also made from the finest sustainable materials.

Provides wonderfully rich and immersive audio quality

The next thing we’ll touch on is the key point you all want to know about: the audio quality. La Boite wants to ensure the fullest vinyl listening experience, and, so, they’re drawing inspiration from researching past technology to help them develop a fresh new take. The device uses innovative tweeters and convex deflectors that result in rich, live-sounding audio—no matter where in the room you happen to be sitting.

Official promo for the La Boite LX Turntable

The La Boite LX Turntable harnesses a myriad of different technologies. There are 5 high-end speakers, 5 class D amplifiers, 2 TWZ WS 3.0 cone and rib tweeters with internal convex deflectors, and 2 fiberglass mids with aluminum dispersion heads. The total power? A whopping 315 W. It’s no wonder that La Boite promises a “live orchestra” kind of listening experience.

Offers all the connectivity and convenience tech needed

Another area where La Boite delivers is the modern convenience and connectivity tech you expect to see in today’s music players. For example, there are multiple jacks for connecting headphones and other audio equipment. There are also optic and DAC USB ports as well. Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and voice control integration are there to make it easy to connect to devices wirelessly. Lastly, 3 different methods for charging are present. You not only have the option of 220 V charging, but also induction charging, too.

La Boite LX Turntable brings amazing sound quality with 5 speakers and amps
A wide array of audio technology enhances sound quality

The ultimate high-end record player for modern listeners

There’s no denying that the LX Turntable is on the pricey side and that always tends to push some buyers back. However, for those with a budget for such things, this is one of those indulgent gadgets to keep on your radar. It captures all of the best aspects of the old record experience and infuses it with new technologies. It’s the ultimate high-end record player for modern listeners.

The La Boite LX Turntable is available in Oak or Walnut finishes and is available here for $4,245.

Product Reviews

Meet Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Spruce up your bathroom with these gadgets and accessories we want for ourselves
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Spruce up your bathroom with these gadgets and accessories we want for ourselves

Pay some extra attention to your bathroom this spring by giving your devices and accessories a good spruce up. Because a more updated loo makes caring for your hygiene fun as well as easier. And, to give you some ideas,..
Brighten your skin and promote collagen in just a 14-minute treatment with this LED facial device
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Brighten your skin and promote collagen in just a 14-minute treatment with this LED facial device

Smooth discoloration, clear up acne, and reduce the appearance of wrinkles with the Mirabella Beauty Boost & Revive Phototherapy 7-Color LED Facial Mask. It’s lightweight, wireless, and offers 14-minute treatments, making it a pretty convenient LED facial device. You’ve tried..
Apple Peek Performance Event: New iPhone SE, iPad Air 5, Mac Studio, and more
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Apple Peek Performance Event: New iPhone SE, iPad Air 5, Mac Studio, and more

Today is the Apple Peek Performance Event and Apple is announcing new products and more! We’re always excited to see what new tech and gadgets are around the corner and this early in the year, there’s a whole lot worth..
Cool gadgets for women that will make their lives easier every day
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Cool gadgets for women that will make their lives easier every day

Whether you’ve got an amazing mom, friend, sister, or partner, you know her tasks never end. So this Woman’s Day, show her your appreciation and support by gifting her some of the cool gadgets for women below. Related: Weekend Digest:..
These smart home floodlight cameras enhance your home security system
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These smart home floodlight cameras enhance your home security system

Your open front lawn and driveway are beautiful entrances, but they make accessing your home a little too simple for thieves. Deter them by outfitting your exterior with any of these smart home floodlight cameras. Related: The coolest home improvement..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Get the immersive, high-fidelity haptics you’ve experienced in theme parks with the D-BOX VIBE
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Get the immersive, high-fidelity haptics you’ve experienced in theme parks with the D-BOX VIBE

Feel the rumble of the racing vehicles as you watch your favorite car-heist flick—right in your living room—when you have the D-BOX VIBE chair. This haptic entertainment seat features 65,000 haptic effects up to 1G in force and works with..
How to get distributors to sell your product
Marketing Tips
By Madhurima Nag

How to get distributors to sell your product

To do this, you must have a firm grasp of how to get distributors to sell your product. That’s where it’s helpful to partner with a retail consultant that can take on the heavy lifting and teach you more about..
B&O Beosystem 72-22 has a design based on the 1972 Beogram 4000c turntable
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

B&O Beosystem 72-22 has a design based on the 1972 Beogram 4000c turntable

While Bang & Olufsen doesn’t always get the attention its competitors receive, it certainly deserves to. Its products frequently shine in both high-end development and the way its products deliver amazing audio playback. For those who are fans, you’ll be..
Ocushield Oculamp desk lamp helps defeat eye strain and has 3 modes plus battery power
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Ocushield Oculamp desk lamp helps defeat eye strain and has 3 modes plus battery power

How many of us sit in front of our computers every day? How many of us stare at our phone screens? We’re constantly exposed to harmful blue light, but few people realize it can come from more than just digital..
Weekend Digest: The most innovative gadgets we’ve seen in 2022 so far
Daily Digest
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: The most innovative gadgets we’ve seen in 2022 so far

It’s only March and 2022 is already shaping up with a whole lot of super-cool, if not at least interesting, new gadgets. More importantly, many of these are innovative gadgets. But is that really important? Absolutely it is. This is..
Best smart living gadgets to ease your stress after a long workweek
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best smart living gadgets to ease your stress after a long workweek

Your phone is ringing, your supervisor wants to meet, and you’ve got meetings and assignments due all day. By Friday, you’re too stressed to even enjoy dinner out with friends. Give yourself a little TLC at the week’s end with..