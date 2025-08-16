Last Chance: Just 7 Days Left to Lock in the LiberNovo Omni Early-Bird Price

By Madhurima Nag on Aug 16, 2025, 12:00 pm EDT under Tech News,

The LiberNovo Omni has become the most-funded ergonomic chair in Kickstarter history, raising over $7 million with 8,000+ backers — and its campaign ends on August 23, 2025. With features like a dynamic support system, four recline modes (including a 160° massage recline), and exclusive Early-Bird perks, Omni is redefining what an ergonomic chair can be.

Time is officially running out. With just seven days left, the LiberNovo Omni Kickstarter campaign is closing in on the finish line—already smashing records with over 8,000 backers pledging more than $7 million. That makes Omni the highest-funded ergonomic chair in Kickstarter history.

The campaign ends on August 23, 2025, at 8:51 AM PDT (11:51 PM CST), and when it does, so will the perks:

  • Up to 31% off Early-Bird pricing
  • Free U.S. shipping (excluding remote/island areas)
  • No VAT or customs fees
  • Plus, exclusive stretch goal rewards

👉 Heard enough? Reserve yours now on Kickstarter.

Why Omni Is Redefining Ergonomics

Omni isn’t just another office chair—it’s the world’s first dynamic ergonomic chair with a footrest, designed for creators, coders, designers, gamers, and anyone working remotely who refuses to trade health for productivity.

Here’s what makes it different: traditional ergonomic chairs are rigid, forcing your body to adapt. Omni, on the other hand, moves with you. Every lean, stretch, or shift is met with instant adjustment.

  • Bionic FlexFit backrest — 16 pivot joints + 8 adaptive panels for seamless S-curve spinal support
  • Dynamic Support system — Keeps your head, spine, arms, and hips in sync
  • Four intelligent recline modes — The right angle for every task
  • OmniStretch recline to 160° + massage mode — Yes, this chair doubles as back pain relief
  • 4D armrests, adjustable neck support, precision-fit seat height
  • Optional footrest for head-to-toe comfort

This isn’t an ergonomic chair designed around diagrams—it’s designed around real people who move.

Built for Every Part of the Day

Omni adapts instantly to your workflow (or downtime):

  • 105° upright for meetings
  • 120° slight recline for focused work
  • 135° recline for relaxation
  • 160° full recline + massage mode for a complete reset

From marathon design sessions to gaming deep into the night, Omni keeps up. It’s no wonder reviewers are calling it the Best Ergonomic Chair of 2025 (Ahnestly).

Backer Rewards You’ll Actually Use

Kickstarter backers don’t just get the chair—they also unlock stretch goal goodies:

  • Silk Sleep Eye Mask
  • LiberNovo Eco-Friendly Bags
  • LiberNovo Coffee Cup
  • CozyFlow Blanket
  • Omni Battery
  • Scratch-resistant Seat Cover
  • StepSync Footrest & Mat

About LiberNovo

Based in Hong Kong, LiberNovo designs for movement. Their mission? Keep people supported through the longest workdays without sacrificing health. With Omni, they’ve built a chair that unites comfort, support, and mobility into one sleek design—perfect for work, creativity, and play.

Final Call: Early-Bird Ends Soon

This is it—the last chance to lock in up to 31% off before the Kickstarter closes on August 23, 2025. After that, the deal (and free shipping perks) are gone.

👉 Back Omni on Kickstarter before it’s too late.

