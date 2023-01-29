Smart coffee gadgets every caffeine lover needs to check out

Can't start your day without coffee? Then check out these smart coffee gadgets for caffeine lovers. We're highlighting Ember, Fellow, acacia, and more.

Ember Travel Mug 2+ coffee thermos in black

If you grind your own coffee beans and pull your own espresso, you know good coffee takes time and effort. Or does it? These smart coffee gadgets for caffeine lovers boast Wi-Fi and other connectivity capabilities, making your brewing experience ultra convenient.

Making drip coffee is a breeze with the Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker. Simply ask Alexa to turn on the appliance and start brewing. You never have to leave your chair.

Then, if you keep losing your travel coffee mug, the Ember Travel Mug 2+ helps solve the issue. Its Apple Find My compatibility sends Apple users notifications if the mug is left behind.

See the latest smart coffee gadgets in the list below!

Ember Travel Mug 2+ on a countertop

You won’t misplace your to-go mug when it’s the Ember Travel Mug 2+. Thanks to its Apple Find My compatibility, iOS and Mac users get notifications if they leave it somewhere. What’s more, you can even locate this mug using your Apple Watch.

2. The Terra Kaffe TK-02 super automatic espresso machine keeps your settings up to date. It costs $1,195, and you can preorder it on the brand’s website.

Terra Kaffe TK-02 in a kitchen

Create multiple coffee drink profiles with the Terra Kaffe TK-02 super automatic espresso machine. This standout smart coffee maker is packed with features like a precision milk frothing dial, self cleaning, and custom roaster settings. Then, you can set custom drink profiles on the app for everyone in the family.

3. The Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker brews your morning coffee via voice command. Buy it for $74.99 on Amazon.

Alexa Smart Coffee Maker in black

Simplify your morning coffee routine with the Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker. Its Alexa connectivity lets you turn on the appliance, start brewing, and switch the brew strength using your voice. It’s one of our favorite smart coffee gadgets for caffeine lovers.

4. The Atomi Smart Coffee Maker

Atomi Smart Coffee Maker brewing coffee

The Atomi Smart Coffee Maker offers a slew of intelligent features. First, the Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility provide voice control. Then, with the Atomi Smart app, you can modify the brew strength to your tastes.

5. The GOAT STORY GINA smart coffee instrument connects with an app and has an integrated scale. Get it for about $240 on the brand’s website.

GOAT STORY GINA informational video

Brew coffee in 3 ways with the GOAT STORY GINA smart coffee instrument: drip, pour over, and French press. Moreover, this gadget has smarts, working with the GINA app to show your brewing history.

6. The Spinn Smart Wi-Fi Coffee Maker uses centrifugal brewing and connects to Wi-Fi, enabling remote use. Order it for $749 on the company’s website.

Spinn Smart Wi-Fi Coffee Maker in use

Enjoy detailed flavor profiles with the Spinn Smart Wi-Fi Coffee maker. Its centrifugal brewing method preserves the coffee beans’ complex flavors. Then, the connectivity gives you remote control from your phone and lets you access updates. It’s one of the best smart coffee gadgets for caffeine lovers.

7. The Sandbox Smart R1 Coffee Roaster lets you roast your coffee beans, and it works with an app. It costs $754 on the official website.

Sandbox Smart R1 Coffee Roaster front view

Get the ultimate control over your beans’ flavor when you have the Sandbox Smart R1 Coffee Roaster. Its electric heating preserves coffee aroma and flavor. Plus, the app simplifies the process and creates profiles.

8. The Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle Studio Edition has fully customizable settings and powerful updates over Wi-Fi. Purchase it for $225 on the official website.

Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle Studio Edition

Need a new electric kettle? Check out Fellow’s latest, the Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle Studio Edition. The settings allow temperature and pouring control. Meanwhile, the Wi-Fi connectivity enables the newest firmware updates.

9. The acaia Pearl Model S smart coffee scale is professional grade, monitoring weight, time, and flowrate. Buy it for $220 on the official website.

acaia Pearl Model S in a lifestyle photo

Bring smart consistency to your coffee brewing with the acaia Pearl Model S smart coffee scale. It offers brewing modes, sound notifications, and a real-time flowrate display. Additionally, you can upload your coffee recipes on the app and share them with anyone. It belongs on any list of smart coffee gadgets for caffeine lovers.

10. The Evebot digital food printer prints any image onto your drink. It’s created for cafés, and you can contact the company for price inquiries.

Evebot digital food printer intro video

Own a coffee shop or love impressing your loved ones with your latte art? Then check out the Evebot digital food printer. This incredible gadget prints nearly any image onto your coffee and uses 100% natural ingredients. It’s Wi-Fi enabled and uploads images via QR code or input URL.

Improve your coffee-brewing skills when you add these gadgets to your routine. Which is your favorite? Tell us in the comment section.

