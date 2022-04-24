Weekend Digest: Latest HomeKit gadgets guide–smart locks, home automation units, and more

Apple users who are building their smart homes know the frustration of tracking down HomeKit compatible gadgets. No worries, Apple fans. Today we're here to update you with great new offerings and ideas for devices that can integrate into your smart home. Read on to check out our latest list of HomeKit gadgets. You won't want to miss it!

Mysa smart thermostat in white

Apple has been gradually improving its home automation offerings through its Siri and HomeKit services. While Apple itself doesn’t manufacture more than a few smart home gadgets, other 3rd party companies are doing precisely that.

There are all kinds of great devices that are compatible with Apple’s HomeKit and we’re going to take a closer look at which you can buy (along with a few that are coming soon). Of course, before we jump to the list, let’s also recap what HomeKit is all about, shall we?

Apple HomeKit Promo Image

What is Apple HomeKit and how does it work?

Apple HomeKit is a smart home platform. It lets you control smart home devices that are connected to the internet. These devices can range in type from lighting to monitoring to entertainment and that’s only scratching the surface. In order for you to interface with HomeKit-connected devices, you’ll simply need to use your Apple smartphone or tablet.

An iPad and iPhone running commands using HomeKit

HomeKit isn’t exactly a physical piece of hardware nor is it software. The system acts as a framework that ties the various products (like those above) together so you can use Siri or your interfacing device to send commands and actions. It also provides the foundation for you to create custom automation routines as well.

So where do you find Apple HomeKit compatible products? Just look for the “Works with Apple HomeKit” stamp on in-store products and check product descriptions online for similar information. Not all products are good about mentioning support, but plenty of them make it clear. To make it a little easier, let’s move on to our list so you can start forging your HomeKit-powered smart home.

Apple HomePod mini smart speaker provides voice commands, high-resolution audio, and more.

Apple HomePod mini smart speaker

How can we not kick off our list of the latest HomeKit gadgets with the Apple HomePod mini smart speaker? It’s basically like a voice control hub for controlling your HomeKit-connected smart home.

Apple HomePod mini smart speaker has built-in Siri and so it’s always listening. This way you can give voice commands to control HomeKit devices. Not only that, but you can also benefit from other Siri functions like weather forecast and calendar information, or by setting helpful reminders. HomePod mini also features 360-degree acoustic waveguide audio and is linkable to another to create a richer sound. It can also sense your phone and announce calls and updates as well.

The Apple HomePod mini comes in multiple colors and you can get it here for $99.

Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread makes it easy to remotely turn connected appliances on or off.

Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread

Not every device or appliance features smart home capabilities. That doesn’t mean, however, that they can’t integrate into your smart home setup. Using a smart plug can let standard appliances toggle on and off by simply controlling the flow of power. Here’s a smart plug that can help.

The Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread makes it easy to turn connected lights and appliances on and off. All you need to do is plug it into an outlet and then plug your device into the smart plug. Use HomeKit to add routines and schedules so that you don’t need to worry about whether a device is still on. Want to check its status or toggle it manually? Just use the dedicated app to control it from your smartphone or tablet. Easy peasy–and easily one of the best and latest HomeKit gadgets out right now.

You can get the Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread here for only $23.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Gradient Lightstrips add moody accent lighting to your home.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Gradient Lightstrips

A company that offers a slew of smart lighting products that work with Apple’s HomeKit is none other than Philips Hue. One such product is their gradient lightstrips which are perfect for adding colorful accent lighting.

The White and Color Ambiance Gradient Lightstrips bring 80-inches of lighting for you to use. You can install it (via adhesive) on or beneath surfaces to cast colorful, moody lighting throughout your home. Using the dedicated app, you can adjust colors, set routines, and connect to Apple’s HomeKit. Not only that, but the strips last up to 10-years. This means you won’t have to worry about them dying out for a very long time.

You can get the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Gradient Lightstips here for $180.

Mysa Smart Thermostat for Air Conditioners and Mini-Split Heat Pumps lets you control and monitor temperatures.

Mysa Smart Thermostat for Air Conditioners and Heat Pumps

If you’re looking for smart temperature control, you’re in luck. There are a fair amount of smart thermostats out there and this next gadget is perfect for both AC systems and mini-split heat pumps.

The Mysa Smart Thermostat is capable of connecting to most windows, ductless mini-split heat pumps, and portable air conditioners. You can use scheduling and geolocation to control temps more efficiently. You can also, of course, use the app to manually make adjustments too. Either way, it supports HomeKit.

You can get the Mysa Smart Thermostat here for $101.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K has a built-in quad-core processor that’s faster with better visual quality.

Official Promo: Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Incorporate your TV into your smart home to add a level of entertainment to the mix. For example, a smart TV or a dongle that can make your TV smart is a cool gadget to weave into your HomeKit setup.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K features a quad-core processor capable of booting up 30% faster than the previous version. Wi-Fi speeds are also twice as fast. The Streaming Stick also offers Dolby Vision and HDR10+ 4K visual quality, along with a nifty voice remote. The device supports Google Assistant, Alexa, AirPlay 2, and HomeKit. It’s a lot of video streaming power in a small package.

You can get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K here for $40.

Nanoleaf Lines let you use your imagination to create expressive, colorful smart lighting.

Nanoleaf Lines backlit smart light bars

Not all smart lighting has to be the standard lightbulbs and lightstrips. Some lighting kits allow you to get a little more creative and express yourself more freely. For that reason, it makes our list of the best and latest HomeKit gadgets to date.

Nanoleaf Lines are backlit smart light bars that you can mount to walls to create unique designs and patterns. They emit a futuristic neon glow and offer a wonderful ambiance to any room. Making them even more fun, however, is the ability to sync them with audio and video. There’s also LayoutDetect technology and voice control to enhance your experience. There are over 16-million colors you can choose from and with the dedicated app, you can even add schedules as well. Lastly, it supports HomeKit.

You can get the Nanoleaf Lines here for $200.

Level Bolt Smart Lock works with your existing lock, offers keyless entry, and easy installation.

Level Bolt Smart Lock

Smart security is a massively important layer to any smart home. After all, what’s more important than your safety and peace of mind? Here’s a handy smart lock you can try out that’s HomeKit compatible.

The Level Bolt Smart Lock is an easy-to-install smart lock that replaces your existing deadbolt and has a wire-free design. It has Bluetooth connectivity and can connect with Ring alarm systems. It also supports app control so you can remotely lock and unlock the device. With the dedicated app, you can also monitor comings and goings effectively. Lastly, though, is its 6-gauge stainless steel gearbox that helps to thwart attempted intrusions.

You can get the Level Bolt Smart Lock here for $141.

Eve x Coulisse MotionBlinds bring your windows into your smart home integrations with smart blinds.

Eve x Coulisse MotionBlinds

We get it. The idea of smart blinds is a bit of a frivolity that no one actually needs. However, that doesn’t mean they don’t offer an advantage. For example, being able to close your blinds while away from home can help prevent a robbery or cool things down on hot days.

With Eve x Coulisse MotionBlinds you can enhance your smart home. The blinds feature motors that can roll up or drop-down either by a manual command or on a schedule. They support Matter protocols and Apple’s HomeKit, along with Bluetooth for direct app connectivity. These future-proof blinds are perfect for any smart home and they’re easily some of the best and latest HomeKit gadgets you can get right now.

You can get the Eve x Coulisse MotionBlinds here for $400.

Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat can learn your home’s heating and cooling routines.

Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat

Honeywell’s been in the smart home game for a very long time. If you’re looking for a smart thermostat from a reputable brand you’re certainly in good hands with this gadget maker.

The Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat features the ability to learn your home’s heating and cooling cycles so that it can automatically adjust at the right times. This is beneficial because it can help preserve energy. There are also sensors included that allow you to monitor the temperatures wherever you place them. Using the dedicated app you can receive notifications too, so you’ll always be on the same page.

You can get the Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat here for $199.

Twinkly + Razer Chroma RGB gaming lights provide a mind-blowing custom light show.

Twinkly + Razer Chroma RGB gaming lights

As you can see, there’s no shortage of smart lighting. But this next item takes it to a whole new level. You can turn your game room into a stunning light show.

The Twinkly + Razer Chroma RGB gaming lights bring a unique aesthetic design that comes in multiple sizes. It works with all the major voice assistants and is compatible with Apple’s HomeKit, while also supporting indoor and outdoor use. With the app, you can synchronize your music and more. It’s a great option for any smart home or gaming enthusiast who enjoys getting creative.

Twinkly + Razer Chroma RGB gaming lights are coming soon. You can learn more here.

Apple TV 4K 2021 steps things up with an A12 Bionic chip, HDR, high framerates, and more.

Apple TV 4K 2021

Unfortunately, Apple has yet to release an official Apple smart TV. Fortunately, we get the next best thing. Apple’s got just the right device for getting the most out of Apple TV and you won’t want to miss it.

The Apple TV 4K 2021 features powerful processing with its A12 Bionic chip. It can deliver superior video feeds with high framerates, 4K resolution, and HDR. There’s also Dolby Vision and support for 60 FPS. It also includes the Siri Remote so you can use both manual controls and voice commands. With AirPlay and tvOS it’s ready to add smart TV-like functionality to your HomeKit setup.

You can get the Apple TV 4K 2021 here for $179.

ecobee3 lite smart Wi-Fi thermostat adjusts temperatures and features an intelligent Follow Me mode.

ecobee3 lite smart Wi-Fi thermostat

Here’s one more smart thermostat for the books. It may not be one of the latest HomeKit gadgets, but it’s one of the greatest. Packed with useful features and functionality, it’s a perfect addition to any smart home.

The ecobee3 lite thermostat has Wi-Fi and can automatically adjust temperatures automatically. It’s self-learning and can detect when you come and go so that it can change temps on its own. With the built-in Follow Me mode it can even sense which room you’re in and further shift temperatures to a more suitable place while you’re there. Of course, there’s also app support along with support for Apple’s HomeKit.

You can get the ecobee3 lite smart thermostat here for $150.

Apple HomeKit already has lots of products and more are coming

An iPhone monitoring the home using HomeKit

As you can see, Apple’s HomeKit already has a plethora of great HomeKit gadgets you can get and the latest make one thing clear: more are coming. Especially with new Matter protocols hitting the smart home scene, we’re likely to see all kinds of interesting smart home devices that will work with Apple and just about everything else. We can’t wait!

What are your favorite picks from the latest HomeKit gadgets? Let us know in the comments below.

