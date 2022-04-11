The ultimate home theater gadgets guide for 2022—smart TVs, projectors, soundbars & more

Want an amazing home theater in 2022? These smart TVs, projectors, and more take your setup from good to excellent. Check them out in the blog.

LG CineBeam 4K Laser Projector enhances your living room

Home theater tech gets more impressive every year, and 2022 is no exception. From 8K TVs to short-throw laser projectors, our ultimate home theater gadgets guide for 2022 has what you need to keep your home entertainment up to date.

Go for the Samsung 2022 Neo QLED Series if you want a TV that awes. The 8K resolution gives you an image that’s nearly 3D in quality, and the MiniLEDs provide breathtaking contrast.

Or maybe your next TV isn’t actually a TV. The XGIMI Aura 4K laser projector saves space and projects just 17.3″ away from any wall, while the 4K UHD resolution is nothing short of outstanding.

Make your home theater performance worthy in 2022 with these high-end home theater gadgets.

1. The Samsung 2022 Neo QLED Series

Samsung 2022 Neo QLED Series on a blue background

Enjoy 3D-like image quality with the Samsung 2022 Neo QLED Series. Available in 3 versions, it makes your at-home viewing cinematic with a 144 Hz refresh rate and stunning contrast. The 8K resolution is nearly 3D in quality.

Get it for $1,199.99 on the official website.

2. The LG CineBeam 4K Laser Projector 2022 series gives you a 4K UHD resolution and 3840 x 2160 pixels for a realistic picture.

LG CineBeam 4K Laser Projector in a living room

Stun your visitors by showing a movie on the LG CineBeam 4K Laser Projector 2022 series. These 2022 LG projectors offer an image up to 300 inches in height, elevating the experience. It also mirrors content from your smartphone for seamless viewing, which is why it made our ultimate home theater gadgets guide 2022.

Get it for $2,299.99 on the official website.

3. The Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX soundbar system brings Dolby Atmos and DTS:X to your home theater for an immersive experience.

Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX in use

Feel like you’re in the middle of the action with the Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX soundbar system. Its Dolby Atmos and DTS:X envelop you in 360° audio. Just 15 inches wide, it delivers a 3D soundstage, outperforming larger soundbars.

Get it for $499 on the official website.

4. The LG G2 2022 OLED TV Series brings your content to life with its Brightness Booster Max, providing impressive OLED performance.

LG G2 2022 OLED TV Series with artwork

Think your TV is bright? The LG G2 2022 OLED TV Series is probably brighter thanks to its advanced OLED panel and a9 processor. They team up to offer LG’s most brilliant TV tech yet. Meanwhile, the processor automatically adjusts the picture and sound settings to suit your content.

Get it for $2,199.99 on the official website.

5. The XGIMI Aura 4K laser projector offers an opulent TV-like experience. It projects 17.3″ from any wall and has a 4K UHD resolution.

XGIMI Aura 4K in a video

The XGIMI Aura 4K laser projector is what your home movie theater needs. A cinematic experience, this compact projector boasts 2,400 ANSI lumens, 4K UHD resolution, and sound by Harmon Kardon, making it a must-have on our ultimate home theater gadgets guide 2022.

Get it for $2,499 on the official website.

6. The Denon DHT-S517 soundbar with Dolby Atmos adds 3D audio to your TV, movies, and music. It comes with a wireless subwoofer.

Denon DHT-S517 on a shelf

Level up your movie nights with the Denon DHT-S517 soundbar with Dolby Atmos. It adds 3D audio to your content thanks to a rich driver setup and a wireless subwoofer. What’s more, it works with every TV and includes Denon Dialog Enhancer technology.

Get it for $449 on the official website.

7. The Hisense U800GR 75-Inch 8K ULED ROKU TV is a powerhouse with its detail and definition. It even upscales content to near 8K quality.

Hisense U800GR 75-Inch 8K ULED ROKU TV

With 4 times the pixels of a 4K TV, the Hisense U800GR 75-inch 8K ULED ROKU TV is a sight to behold. It captures content more sharply than you may have ever seen. The 8K upscaling tech is a cool feature, and the 120 Hz refresh rate is ideal for gaming.

Get it for $1,798 on Amazon.

8. The Denon Home Subwoofer looks elegant in your home and adds deeper bass to movies, shows, music, and games. Connect it to any Denon Home speaker.

Denon Home Subwoofer in black

Pair the Denon Home Subwoofer with any Denon Home speaker or soundbar for a 5.1 surround sound experience. This stylish 8″ subwoofer will definitely enhance your listening as well as your viewing, making it an excellent choice on our ultimate home theater gadgets guide 2022.

Get it for $599 on the official website.

9. The TCL 98″ Class XL Collection 4K UHD QLED TV offers hands-free voice control and quantum dot nanocrystals for vivid images.

TCL 98″ Class XL Collection front view

Enjoy over a billion colors with the TCL 98″ Class XL Collection 4K UHD QLED TV. The details are immersive thanks to Dolby Vision, and the AiPQ Engine delivers a picture that adjusts as you watch. Moreover, voice control with Google lets you control the TV and smart home devices.

Get it for $7,999.99.

10. The Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector gives you point-and-play flexibility, letting you enjoy a big screen at home and on the go.

Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector on a table

Project your content at an angle and even on the ceiling with the Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector‘s 180-degree design. The setup is simple, there’s 360-degree sound, and you can even access your favorite streaming apps via Samsung Smart TV.

Get it for $899.99 on the official website.

If you want the highest-quality entertainment in your home, these are the gadgets to own in 2022. Which ones would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

