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Luffu Link vs Garmin CIRQA: I didn’t expect screenless wearables to go in this direction
Buyer's Guide

Luffu Link vs Garmin CIRQA: I didn’t expect screenless wearables to go in this direction

Sep 11, 2026, 8:45 am EDT
8 min read
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Luffu Link vs Garmin CIRQA: I didn’t expect screenless wearables to go in this direction
Luffu

It’s been a big year for screenless wearables. Fitbit Air, Garmin CIRQA, and WHOOP 5.O / MG all arrived in 2026—in response to our growing annoyance with screens and notifications. But last week, Fitbit founders, James Park and Eric Friedman introduced a product I simply didn’t see coming: a screenless wearable that helps with caregiving. I thought it was only natural to write a Luffu Link vs Garmin CIRQA comparison.

We all know the “sandwich” generation is squashed between caring for kids and aging parents. But the tech industry has been slow to come up with innovations that lighten the load. We can track health and monitor people’s location on a wearable. But few have developed one that focuses on caregiving.

To date, Luffu is one of the most complete wearables I’ve seen that tackles the day-to-day challenges of helping an older generation. Its closest counterpart, Garmin CIRQA, focuses on tracking individual health—but does it make sense for a senior?

If you’re deciding between the two for an aging parent, which one makes the most sense?

Elderly Monitoring Devices: Who Each Wearable is Actually For

When you’re juggling life and an aging parent, a wearable that helps keep tabs on your parent is a pretty attractive buy. But the Luffu Link and the Garmin CIRQA do different things, for different people—and it’s worth knowing about them before you buy.

The Luffu Link is specifically designed for caregiving. The wearer is an aging parent, while the caregiver is an important secondary user. Family members can automatically track the wearer’s health, safety, and well being—and get notifications when something’s off.

Garmin hasn’t designed CIRQA for caregiving. It’s a subscription-free health and fitness wearable built around recovery and training. Friends and family can follow a user’s metrics, however, with LiveTrack as an add on feature. It’s better for a parent who’s pretty independent but may want to share health metrics with their kids.

My Verdict: Luffu Link is the better choice if you’re buying to help care for an aging parent. Garmin CIRQA make more sense for independent seniors who want to track their own health.

Luffu Link
Luffu

According to reporting by Tech Crunch, the Luffu Link’s sensors track activity, resting heart rate, sleep, calories, breathing, and heart rate variability. It also notices daily patterns and changes over time for personalized insights and alerts.

The wearable also continuously collects standard health and wellness data, such as activity, sleep, resting heart rate, calories burned, heart-rate variability (HRV), and breathing rate to identify daily patterns, track changes over time, and provide personalized insights or alerts. Park says “it’s looking for patterns, ‘what changed, does it matter, does somebody need to know?” rather than raw dashboards.”

Best GPS Tracker for Seniors: Safety, Location & Emergency Features

Meanwhile, CIRQA has no SOS features, or makes any claims about incident detection. The only real safety feature is LiveTrack, which lets friends and family follow the wearer’s live location. But that only works if they are wearing the band and have their phone nearby. It’s also worth noting that Garmin makes no indication that its general Incident Detection feature (which exists on GPS watches) is supported on CIRQA.

My Verdict: The contrast is pretty stark here: Luffu wins this round, no contest.

Depending on how much caregiving you do, caregiving support features could be a deciding factor in your buying decision here. Lets break down how both wearables fare here.

Luffu’s voice logging feature lets wearers press a button on the bracelet to speak naturally and record updates about medications, symptoms, meals, mood, and reminders. That information syncs to the Luffu App where AI organizes it into your family’s routine.

So when Grandma takes her medication with breakfast, she can quickly log it with the bracelet, just by speaking. Mom receives a notification about the action, and it also shows up in the end-of-day recap message.

CIRQA has no multi user family structure. Garmin Connect is a single account, so the only way a family member enters the picture is for the wearer to send a LiveTrack link during an activity, or to view shared data if you’ve separately connected as Garmin Connect contacts.

My Verdict: Another win for Luffu. It’s clearly a tool that makes caregivers’ lives easier.

Senior Monitoring Systems: Ease of Use & Independence

Garmin CIRQA in color options
Garmin

I’ll take it as a given that most seniors want some independence. So the best senior monitoring systems are easy to wearer to use.

True to form, Luffu requires no phone at all. All the notifications, alerts, and recaps get sent to the app on the caregiver’s phone—so the wearer only has to, well, wear and use the bracelet. What’s more, Luffu’s design is made for everyday use. Inspired more by jewelry than bulky trackers, it blends into the wearer’s outfit and helps remove stigma as they go about their day.

Again, CIRQA needs to be paired with a smartphone for tracking during activities and for seeing any of its data. This means the Garmin Connect app is the only way to view anything, so it completely depends on a phone in near proximity.

My Verdict: I’m calling this one a draw. Luffu is definitely easier to use and keeps wearers independent. However, CIRQA makes the wearer the owner of all health data. If your loved one isn’t quite really for round-the-clock monitoring, it does keep them more independent.

On the surface, CIRQA looks like the better deal. It’s $199.99, flat, no subscription required. Luffu Link costs $249.99 on preorder (jumping to $299.99 once it’s out of that window)—and that’s before you factor in the Family Plan, which is mandatory for your needs. You’re looking at $19.99/month (or $199.99/year) for up to four family members, or $29.99/month if your family’s bigger than that.

Add it up and Luffu’s real first-year cost is closer to $450, more than double what you’d pay for CIRQA even if you spring for its optional Connect+ tier ($6.99/month) for the extra health insights.

My Verdict: CIRQA wins on price. But for a lot of families, the Family Plan isn’t really optional spending—it’s the cost of not driving to Grandma’s house to check on her. And for some families, the extra $250 might be money well spent.

For sandwiched caregivers, the Luffu Link is the decisive winner because it supports the caregiving relationship. It doesn’t just ensure the wearer’s safety; it also makes daily caregiving tasks like logging medicine, meals, and checking health stats easier for everyone involved. It could be a worthwhile investment if you’re currently looking after an older relative while working and raising your own kids.

CIRQA may provide deeper, more reliable health tracking, but it’s best for independent seniors who are already comfortable using technology to track their health. In the end, these two aren’t really competing, and that’s the point. Wouldn’t it be great if wearable technology also focused on caregivers?



Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

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