MedWand medical device makes it easier for doctors to diagnose patients remotely

Mark Gulino on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Do you ever find yourself wanting to make simple doctor's appointments using video conferencing, but can't because they need to check important vitals? MedWand can change that with its ability to monitor and transmit myriads of health information to your physician remotely. It includes a wide range of sensors and even comes with its own viewing monitor. Read on to learn more about this cool new medical gadget here.

MedWand wants to revolutionize remote health care

The pandemic has caused a significant evolution in how we use technology to interact with each other. We’re able to work from home and virtually visit loved ones from afar. While the need for this was largely driven by the pandemic’s requirement for inter-personal distance, it was made possible by a plethora of technological advancements over the past few years. One area where these two factors play hand-in-hand is in medical videoconferencing, like the ability for doctors to communicate with patients without the patients needing to come into the office. However, what happens when you need to monitor more than what the eyes can see? That’s where the MedWand medical device is able to help. Let’s take a look at this useful health gadget, shall we?

MedWand can check for vitals and much more

Provides a way for doctors to remotely check patient vitals and more

What makes the MedWand medical device such a handy health tool is its ability to provide a way for patients to help their doctors help them. This is because MedWand offers a ready-to-use system that includes an interactive tool along with a secure, touchscreen laptop.

The tool itself lets you check important vital information, allowing your doctor to effectively diagnose you during video checkups. For example, sensors on the tool can listen to your heart, measure heart rate, perform ECG, listen to lungs, measure blood oxygen levels, check temperatures, and listen to your abdomen. It can even look inside your nose, throat, mouth, and ears, along with inspecting your skin. That’s a lot covered by a single device.

Features smartphone and tablet compatibility for easy communication

One of the ways MedWand makes communication easy is by providing smartphone and tablet integration. While it does come with an optional display screen, many will appreciate the ability to link up through the devices they carry regularly. The link provided through this method is secure too. It’s important to note that compatibility will begin with the Android platform and eventually come to iOS.

Official Promo for MedWand

Includes additional support for offices and mobile health care workers

The MedWand isn’t just limited to patient homes either. There are more environments and ways in which the device can be used. For example, the gadget is able to work in any office or kiosk setting. The office-oriented version of it comes with extra supplies, like disposable tips and tongue depressors for as many as 100 employees. There’s also a medical-grade touchscreen computer along with a UV sanitizer.

The mobile kit also brings its own array of equipment. It has EMS, home health, hospice, and other kinds of off-site health care workers in mind. Its rugged carrying case has a built-in monitor and includes tools like a glucometer and a Bluetooth-enabled blood pressure cuff. Everything fits conveniently into the carrying case as well, so it’s easy to grab and go.

MedWand comes with a secure touchscreen monitor

An impressive device that may change the future of remote health care

It seems that the MedWand medical device has the potential to seriously change the game when it comes to providing health care from afar. By giving patients the ability to check their own vitals it can save time and money for all involved. Not having to waste hours moving through waiting rooms and gas through traveling is a huge bonus–especially for appointments that are milder in nature. Elderly patients and those who struggle to get out will benefit most.

It’s also great to see how versatile the device can be. Not only can it provide tons of measurements and information, but it comes in many adaptations for a wide range of environments. Business offices and mobile setups are able to take advantage of two different variations. If you’re looking for the perfect medical device for remote health care, this just might be it.

The MedWand is coming soon and will be available here upon release.