Most futuristic robots you can get for your home

Maintaining a home isn't always easy, but these high-tech home robots lighten the load. From a flying security cam to a barista bot, they take your home into the future.

The Elephant Robotics myCobot collaborative robot is seriously high tech

Two decades into the 21st century, robots are slowly becoming the extra help at home we’ve always dreamed of. While the technology isn’t exactly mainstream yet, the most futuristic robots you can get for your home help in so many ways.

Robot vacuums, for one, have come a long way since their invention. While the first versions had collision issues and left areas uncleaned, the latest models map out their route and respond to voice commands.

And you don’t even have to haul your groceries while you walk with the gita and gitamini robots. These robotic pods roll behind you, carrying your things.

Get sci-fi-worthy help at home with any of these futuristic robots.

1. The Labrador Caddie and Retriever assistive robots consist of a caddie and tray that move objects around the house for you.

Labrador Caddie and Retriever in a kitchen

The Labrador Caddie and Retriever assistive robots are game changers. Following set routes and stops in the home, they help users carry items from room to room. Plus, the Labrador app works with your smartphone, tablet, or Amazon Echo.

These robots are coming soon and start at $1,499. Reserve yours on the official website.

2. The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Robot Vacuum Series is pretty advanced, taking care of your floors almost autonomously via voice command.

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Series in a house

The next generation of robot vacuums is here, and it’s called the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Robot Vacuum Series. It features 3 impressive models. The X1 OMINI features voice control and it mops, empties, washes, dries, and even refills its mop.

These gadgets are priced at $1,149 and are coming soon. Learn more about them on the official website.

3. The Snowbot S1 smart snow blower robot clears snow on your driveway, walkway, and more by itself, letting you sit back and enjoy winter.

Snowbot S1 in a video

Winter’s great, but shoveling snow all season isn’t. Say goodbye to all of that with the Snowbot S1 smart snow blower robot. Its autonomous navigation system and positioning algorithm help it plan a cleaning path.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

gita robot on a sidewalk

Some of our favorite futuristic robots you can get for your home are the gita and gitamini cargo-carrying robots. They transport items like your tennis gear while you walk the neighborhood courts.

Get one for $1,850 on the official website.

Segway S-PLUS on a boardwalk

The Segway S-Plus electric transporter makes it easier to go where you want, staying balanced while you hold items. Even more remarkable, this gadget actually follows you when you’re not riding via the Follow mode.

Get it for $929.99 on the official website.

6. The Amazon Astro household robot gives you an extra set of eyes in the house. Its periscope cam shows footage of hard-to-reach areas.

Amazon Astro in its charging dock

Moving autonomously around your house, the Amazon Astro household robot is one of the most futuristic robots you can get for your home. It combines AI, Alexa voice control, advanced software and hardware, and computer vision.

Get it for $999.99 by invitation only on Amazon.

7. The Elephant Robotics myCobot collaborative robot is lightweight and compact, and it meets a range of needs from education to your smart home.

Elephant Robotics myCobot with a tablet

Get more help at home with the Elephant Robotics myCobot collaborative robot. This 6-axis robot can transfer bread from the microwave and put it on a plate, video a group meeting, and much more.

Get it for $599 on the official website.

8. The Ring Always Home Cam security drone flies around your home on preprogramed paths, recording images when you’re not there.

Ring Always Home Cam in a video

Even when you’re not at home, the Ring Always Home Cam security drone can be. It flies in response to a tripped alarm or shows you if you’ve left an appliance on. It also displays multiple perspectives.

Get it for $249.99 by invitation only from Amazon.

9. The Richtech Robotics ADAM dual-arm robotic system has arms that synchronize and a friendly look. Program it to serve coffee and more.

Richtech ADAM tending a bar

The Richtech Robotics ADAM dual-arm robotic system made its debut at CES 2022, where it made coffee, barista-style, from start to finish. An AI depth sensor provides coordination and understands distance.

This gadget’s price is TBA. Contact the brand for more information.

10. The Beyond Honeycomb AI-driven kitchen robot learns how to cook in 48 hours. Sensors allow it to recreate taste at a molecular level.

Beyond Honeycomb AI-Chef front view

Tired of cooking? Add the Beyond Honeycomb AI Chef kitchen robot to your routine. Its AI training feature learns the skills for a dish in 48 hours. Then, sensors allow it to reproduce the flavors of original recipes.

This gadget’s price is TBA. Contact the brand for more information.

These futuristic robots for your home have no shortage of impressive skills. Which one would you get for your home? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

