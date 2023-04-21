The most futuristic displays and monitors you can get for your workspace

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 21, 2023, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Upgrade your workspace with these futuristic displays and monitors. They offer immersive experiences, ergonomic features, and eye-catching designs!

The most futuristic displays and monitors you can get for your workspace
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 dual UHD gaming monitor on a work desk

Hey there, fellow tech enthusiasts! If you’re on the hunt for the latest displays that add style and cutting-edge tech to your workspace, you’re reading the right blog. We’ve scoured the market and found some of the most futuristic displays and monitors that will make your colleagues and visitors green with envy.

First up, we have the Sony ELF-SR2 Spatial Reality Display, a true game changer. This 3D visualization device is for professionals who want to add an extra dimension to their work, without using special glasses or a VR headset.

Next, we have the CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 OLED bendable gaming monitor. This 45-inch display is ideal for those seeking a seamless switch between work and play. You’ll love the adjustable design that goes from completely flat to an immersive 800R curve.

Enhance your office’s look and capabilities with these futuristic displays and monitors.

1. The Sony ELF-SR2 Spatial Reality Display shows 3D images and requires no smart glasses or headset. It’s coming soon and priced at $5,000.

Sony ELF-SR2 Spatial Reality Display product video

The Sony ELF-SR2 Spatial Reality Display is ideal for professionals who require highly realistic 3D images. What’s more, it requires no special glass or VR glasses. Larger than its predecessor, it has a 27-inch screen size and 4K resolution.

2. The CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 bendable gaming monitor transforms your workspace into a gaming setup. Get it for $1,699.99 on the company website.

CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 info video

Upgrade your workspace with truly innovative tech when you go for the CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 bendable gaming monitor. This 45-inch monitor bends from a flat ultrawide display to one with an immersive 800R curve.

3. The LG UltraFine Display Ergo AI 32UQ890 monitor keeps you working in comfort with its auto-adjust positioning. It’s coming soon for an undisclosed price.

The most futuristic displays and monitors you can get for your workspace
LG UltraFine Display Ergo AI 32UQ890 on a desk

The LG UltraFine Display Ergo AI 32UQ890 monitor is a pretty cool monitor. Featuring a built-in camera that uses AI technology, it keeps an eye on your posture throughout the day and adjusts its positioning to keep you sitting straight and tall. It’s one of the most futuristic displays and monitors right now.

4. The Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ all-in-one computer boasts a massive, writeable screen. Buy it for $4,499.99 on the official website.

Microsoft Surface Studio 2
Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ front and side view

Add new capabilities to your creative workspace when you have the Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ all-in-one computer. With its large, 28″ PixelSense touchscreen display, it’s a digital canvas for your office that lets you edit photos, make calls, and work on your projects.

5. The Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub Monitor splits into 4 screen partitions, showing the breadth of your work. Purchase it for $1,044.99 on the brand’s website.

The most futuristic displays and monitors you can get for your workspace
Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub Monitor in an office

See all your documents, spreadsheets, programs, etc. at once when you have the Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub Monitor. This cutting-edge monitor can show you 4 screen partitions at once. What’s more, you can use it to split the work from 1 PC into 4 different parts.

6. The Acer Aspire S all-in-one Windows 11 PC has a slim, tiltable design and a futuristic webcam with a ring light. It’s coming soon for $1,199.99 on the company website.

The most futuristic displays and monitors you can get for your workspace
Acer Aspire S in a work scenario

Bring a modern, minimalist monitor to your office when you go for the Acer Aspire S all-in-one Windows 11 PC. The monitor comes in 27″ and 32″ sizes and has powerful 13th Gen Intel Core processors. Meanwhile, the magnetic webcam also has its own ring lighting. It’s one of the most futuristic displays and monitors on the market.

7. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 dual UHD gaming monitor brings a sci-fi-inspired style to your desk. It’s coming soon for an unannounced price.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 front view

See new levels of detail at work and while you play with the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 dual UHD gaming monitor. It has a 7,680 x 2,160 resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio. Then, the 1000R curved 57″ screen boasts quantum mini LED technology for excellent imaging, no matter the lighting.

8. The ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM competitive gaming monitor offers style and a custom heat sink. It’s coming soon for a TBA price.

The most futuristic displays and monitors you can get for your workspace
ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM in a gaming setup

Add striking ROG design to your office space when you go for the ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM monitor. Featuring the brand’s tripoint stand, it has an underglow that shines the ROG logo under the monitor. You can use it for content creation as well as gaming.

9. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor delivers an outstanding OLED picture and immersive curve. Get it for $1,499.99 on the official website.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8
Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 in a lifestyle scene

Enjoy an ultra-thin display with the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8. This 34″ monitor delivers a 0.1 ms response time. Plus, the 1800R curvature immerses you in whatever you’re looking at, be it games or spreadsheets. For this reason, it’s one of the most futuristic displays and monitors.

10. The LG UltraGear 45GR95QE OLED gaming monitor has a modern curve and blinding speed. Buy it for $1,699.99 on the brand’s website.

LG UltraGear 45GR95QE
LG UltraGear 45GR95QE OLED front view

Enjoy a 45-inch curved screen, 240 Hz refresh rate, and 0.1 ms GTG response time from the LG UltraGear 45GR95QE OLED gaming monitor. Meanwhile, it also has PBP and PIP for multitasking.

These futuristic displays and monitors certainly take your workspace up a few notches. With stunning visuals and advanced features, they give you an immersive and comfortable viewing experience. Which ones do you love the most? Tell us!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
