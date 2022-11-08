Most aesthetic home gadgets you can buy before the holidays

Want to enhance your home's style before the holidays? Today's digest is full of good-looking products with helpful features.

Nanoleaf Ultra Black Shapes Triangles RGB smart lighting panels on the wall

Hosting friends and family for the holidays? Then now’s a great time to upgrade your home’s style with the most aesthetic home gadgets you can buy. From a LEGO-inspired desk lamp to inspiring designs from Amazon, these products will leave everyone impressed by your good taste.

You can add artistic flair to desks, nightstands, and other small tables around the house with the Gantri Analog Task Light. Designed by Chris Granneberg, its soft LEGO-inspired shapes bring joy to any space.

Then, you can make your home both stylish and guest-ready with the Level Lock+. Its sleek lines add a modern touch to your door, letting you and guests enter your home with a tap from an iPhone or an Apple Watch.

Improve your home’s style before the holidays with these aesthetically-pleasing gadgets.

1. The Gantri Analog Task Light by Chris Granneberg boasts a LEGO-inspired design and makes your desk a happier place with its bright colors.

Gantri Analog Task Light
Gantri Analog Task Light in orange

Brighten your workspace with bright geometric shapes when you go for the Gantri Analog Task Light by Chris Granneberg. Offering a pop of color and a whimsical form, it brightens the look of your desk. Enjoy soft-white temperatures and 90+ CRI in museum quality.

Get it for $248 on the official website.

2. The Jolie Filter Showerhead is one pretty shower gadget. Moreover, it filters out chlorine and other contaminants from shower water.

Most aesthetic home gadgets you can buy before the holidays
Jolie Filtered Showerhead in a box

Chlorine keeps tap water clean, but it doesn’t have to be there when you shower. To remove it, install the Jolie Filter Showerhead. Its filtered water improves your skin and hair. Meanwhile, the minimalist design looks great in your bathroom.

Get it for $148 on the official website.

3. The Atomi Tabletop Smart Heater is a lovely way to keep your office nice and warm all winter. It also responds to Alexa and Google Assistant commands.

Atomi Wireless and Portable Tabletop Smart Heater
Atomi Tabletop Smart Heater on a desk

At first glance, the Atomi Tabletop Smart Heater doesn’t look like a space heater, thanks to its compact design. It’s one of the most aesthetic home gadgets you can buy before the holidays and can warm any area up to 750 square feet.

Get it for $89.99 on Amazon.

4. The Kin Objects Peng Lai Backflow Stick Incense Burner brings an aromatic scent to your home that’s perfect for welcoming holiday guests.

Kin Objects Peng Lai Backflow Stick Incense Burner video

Love incense’s heady aroma? Upgrade your burner for the holidays with the Kin Objects Peng Lai Backflow Stick Incense Burner. It features a mini replica of Peng Lai, a mountainous island in Chinese mythology, and holds a single backflow stick incense.

Get it for $66 on the official website.

5. The Canairi bird air quality monitor impresses holiday visitors with its unique look. It looks sad when it notices CO2 in your air.

Canairi
Canairi in yellow

Protect your family from CO2 with a quirky gadget, the Canairi bird air quality monitor. This one-of-a-kind C02 sensor is shaped like a canary and turns upside down if it detects the poisonous gas. It’s inspired by the historical use of canaries in coal mines.

Preorder it for $190.28 on the official website.

6. The Level Lock+ smart lock with Apple home keys gives you and your guests more accessible access to your home. Plus, it matches your style.

Most aesthetic home gadgets you can buy before the holidays
Level Lock+ on a door

Add style and smart lock convenience to your front door with the Level Lock+ smart lock with Apple home keys. This smart home gadget has a minimalist design and offers 1-tap access from an Apple Watch or iPhone. With the Level app, you can even share entry to your home with guests, making it one of the most aesthetic home gadgets to buy before the holidays.

Get it for $329 on the official website.

7. The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock 2022 has a fun dot matrix display with a higher resolution and plenty of other helpful updates for holiday use.

Most aesthetic home gadgets you can buy before the holidays
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock 2022 in Cloud Blue

Update your Alexa speaker before the holidays and get the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock 2022. It’s packed with updates like better sound and an improved display that show the time, weather, song titles, and more. You can even use it to control smart devices with your motion.

Get it for $59.99 on Amazon.

8. The Amazon Halo Rise smart lamp & alarm clock upgrades your nightstand with a beautiful look. It also tracks your sleep with built-in sensors.

Amazon Halo Rise
Amazon Halo Rise on a nightstand

The holidays are busy. So keep track of your sleep without any wearables when you have the Amazon Halo Rise smart lamp & alarm clock. This lovely smart lamp actually tracks your sleep using machine learning and sensors. It even turns on slowly to wake you up.

This gadget is coming soon and is priced at $139.99 on Amazon.

9. The Nanoleaf Ultra Black Shapes Triangles RGB smart lighting panels add immersive lighting to your living room, game room, and more.

Nanoleaf Ultra Black Shapes Triangles RGB in a video

Transform any room’s look with the Nanoleaf Ultra Black Shapes Triangles RGB smart lighting panels. They boast 16+ million colors, a simple setup, touch controls, and more. Ideal for any room, they provide endless opportunities to for you to flex your creativity over the holidays and anytime. They’re some of the most aesthetic home gadgets you can buy now.

Get them for $219.99 on the official website.

10. The Kangaroo Indoor + Outdoor Cam is one of the sleekest home security cameras available. It has person, sound, and motion detection.

Kangaroo Indoor and Outdoor Cam
Kangaroo Indoor + Outdoor Cam on drawers

Going away for the holidays? Keep an eye on your home from anywhere with the Kangaroo Indoor + Outdoor Cam. It looks great and is loaded with smart features. You get immediate notifications if this gadget detects motion, sound, or a person in its zones. Meanwhile, you can intervene with features like 2-way audio and a built-in siren.

Get it for $58.99 on the official website.

Ready your home for the holidays with these stylish gadgets. What devices do you rely on during Christmas and New Year? Tell us!

