The most futuristic tech gadgets you’ll want to buy someday

By Lauren Wadowsky on Aug 7, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Want to know about future tech products before anyone else? Then check out today's roundup. We're highlighting the most futuristic gadgets right now, and you'll probably want to buy them.

The most futuristic tech gadgets you’ll want to buy someday
Prodrive Racing Simulator concept home furniture

Do you love tech that takes you 100+ years into the future? We’re talking about gadgets with space-age designs and mind-blowing capabilities—like delivery robots and holographic desk displays. They’re some of the most futuristic tech gadgets right now, and you’ll want to buy them someday.

Related: 20 Gadgets under $20—the best tech gadgets to buy on a budget

It sounds incredible, but your home could actually help you destress in the future. Gadgets like the Soove home monitoring device detect stress and communicate with your smart home to create the ideal conditions for rest.

Then, you might not have to waste time bringing office supplies to colleagues on another side of the building with the Pudu Robotic FlashBot smart delivery robot. This friendly little robot travels on elevators while transporting objects.

The future looks cooler and more convenient than ever with these tech gadgets.

1. The Prodrive Racing Simulator concept home furniture takes your racing setup to a whole new level with a stylish seat, steering wheel, and pedal.

Prodrive Racing Simulator concept home furniture demo video

eRacing is about to get much sleeker if gadgets like the Prodrive Racing Simulator concept home furniture are any indications of the future. The setup consists of a sculpted monocoque that holds the driver’s seat, a screen, and a steering wheel.

Get it for $4,7370.91 on the official website.

2. The TIBIO electronic concept hair sprayer helps hair stylists keep their customers warm by heating spray water before a cut.

TIBIO electronic concept hair sprayer in gray

We love the futuristic look of the TIBIO electronic concept hair sprayer. This unique gadget promises to heat spray water, preventing a chilled head during a haircut.

This gadget’s price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

3. The Recipe Design Soove home monitoring device can tell when you’re stressed and modify your home to make it more relaxing.

Recipe Design Soove home monitoring device design

In the future, our gadgets really might help us with self care. For instance, the Recipe Design Soove home monitoring device can detect stress in your face. Then, it combines this data with your smart home gadgets, lowering the temperature in your bedroom, dimming the lights, etc., making it one of the most futuristic tech gadgets right now.

This gadget’s price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

4. The Holocube holographic display concept displays your NFT artwork as a hologram on your desk. Even better, it’s easy to use.

Holocube holographic display concept in black

Display your prized NFT on your desk as a hologram with the Holocube holographic display concept. And it’s easy to use. Just upload content through the app to see them in the glass cube.

This concept gadget hasn’t been priced. Learn more about it on Yanko Design.

5. The Pudu Robotics FlashBot smart delivery robot offers reliable and safe deliveries in hotels and office buildings using innovative technology.

Pudu Robotics FlashBot smart delivery robot

It might not be long until your office coffee and interoffice deliveries come from a robot like the Pudu Robotics FlashBot smart delivery robot. This cool little robot can take elevators and deliver hotel amenities between floors.

This robot’s price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

6. The Razer Project Sophia concept gaming desk takes your gaming setup to futuristic levels with its 13 separate modules like secondary touchscreens.

Razer Project Sophia concept gaming desk

Take your gaming setup to the future with the Razer Project Sophia concept gaming desk. It’s highly adaptable; each section can be optimized with various components that suit your tasks, like system monitoring tools, pen tablets, and secondary screens. It’s one of the most futuristic tech gadgets right now.

This concept desk’s price hasn’t been specified. Contact the company for more information.

7. The Magic Leap 2 AR headset offers businesses an immersive AR platform with a range of capabilities with platform-level support for cloud autonomy.

Magic Leap 2 AR headset in use

Future-proof your business with the Magic Leap 2 AR headset. This gadget becomes available in September 2022 and promises industry-leading visuals with up to a 70° FOV along with an ergonomic design.

It’s priced at $3,299 on the official website for a September 30, 2022, release date.

8. The HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headset brings you next-generation sounds and graphics for captivating PC-VR. It’s also ergonomic for better immersion.

HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headset in use

The HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headset is one of the most future-forward VR headsets out there. It lets you visualize in 5K clarity, turning every situation into a feast for the eyes. Then, the wide 120° FOV expands your viewing experience.

Get it for $799 on the official website.

9. The Sensate 2 wearable anxiety device helps you relax instantly. Simply set it on your chest for 10 minutes to calm stressed and anxious thoughts.

Sensate 2 wearable anxiety device in black

Relaxation might also be easier to achieve in future years with gadgets like the Sensate 2 wearable anxiety device. Just a 10-minute session with this gadget on your chest bone is all it takes to minimize the effects of stress, which is why it’s one of the most futuristic tech gadgets right now.

Get it for $249 on the official website.

10. The OBSBOT Tiny 4K AI webcam features gesture control. Yes, you can motion for this webcam to start and stop so you don’t have to move from your presentation.

OBSBOT Tiny 4K AI webcam in black

Your office webcam practically operates itself when it’s the OBSBOT Tiny 4K AI webcam. Its AI tracking and auto framing keeps you centered. And the gesture control lets you start calls without pressing any buttons.

Get it for $269 on Amazon.

These innovative gadgets show that we have some pretty cool gadgets to look forward to in the future. Which one(s) would you love to buy? Tell us!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
20 Gadgets under $20—the best tech gadgets to buy on a budget
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

20 Gadgets under $20—the best tech gadgets to buy on a budget

Need a last-minute gift? Or maybe you want to upgrade a few things around the house. Whatever your shopping goals, you can still stay on budget with these 20 gadgets under $20. Yes, even when everything’s getting more expensive, you..
The coolest indoor lights to revamp your home decor in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The coolest indoor lights to revamp your home decor in 2022

Lighting is nothing to overlook in your home. While basic recessed lights are common, you can make things more interesting when you add layers of light. Think of ceiling lights with nature-inspired hues and table lamps with off-center orbs. They’re..
Best pet gadgets and accessories: smart monitors, feeders & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best pet gadgets and accessories: smart monitors, feeders & more

You want the best for your fur baby. When it’s time to buy new pet gear, you look for products that go above and beyond. Like a smart pet camera that dispenses treats or a babbling water fountain. Only the..
These footwear gadgets and accessories are must-haves in your daily life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These footwear gadgets and accessories are must-haves in your daily life

Are you a shoe fanatic? Then don’t miss these must-have footwear gadgets and accessories. These incredible products keep your feet comfier and more stylish than ever. And some even help with shoe display. Whatever your shoe needs, these items take..
Press multiple rosin cycles without cleaning in between with the ROSINBOMB M60 rosin press
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Press multiple rosin cycles without cleaning in between with the ROSINBOMB M60 rosin press

Scale up your rosin production with the ROSINBOMB M-60. This rosin extractor lets you easily and safely create high-quality essential oils at home. Even better, its patent-pending technology enables continuous pressing, so you don’t have to stop and scrape. You..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Top games of the week: League of the Lexicon, Journal 29 Oblivion, Shu’s Tactics, and more
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top games of the week: League of the Lexicon, Journal 29 Oblivion, Shu’s Tactics, and more

There’s something about puzzle-based games. They get you thinking outside the box and make you use your knowledge in ways you normally wouldn’t. In fact, they’re like stretches for the brain, and—just like those yoga poses—they’re energizing and feel-good. Puzzles..
The coolest mechanical watches you can buy in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The coolest mechanical watches you can buy in 2022

Love traditional watches? Then you’ll want to check out the coolest mechanical watches you can buy in 2022. These finely crafted timepieces combine a one-of-a-kind design with a traditional automatic movement. From an Earth-inspired watch to one that’s just 1.75..
The best waterproof gadgets and gear to help you on rainy days
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best waterproof gadgets and gear to help you on rainy days

Do you get caught in rainstorms on the regular? Maybe the stormy weather lasts for weeks where you live. If dealing with rain is common for you, the best waterproof gadgets and gear can help. They keep you warm, dry,..
10 Smart gadgets you need to unwind your mind on a weekend
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Smart gadgets you need to unwind your mind on a weekend

The work week is intense. But once Friday evening rolls around, your time belongs to you again. Use it wisely and decompress with these smart gadgets for relaxation. Whether you like to relax with games, exercise, or meditation, these products..
The best workspace gadgets to build a geeky desk setup
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best workspace gadgets to build a geeky desk setup

Do you gush over Star Wars paraphernalia and superhero-inspired gadgets? Maybe gaming is more than just a hobby for you. In either case, no ordinary desk setup will do. So check out these geeky workspace gadgets. They create a spot..
These smartwatches easily replace your luxury mechanical watch
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These smartwatches easily replace your luxury mechanical watch

Love your luxury mechanical watch but wish it had some tech-forward features? Maybe you’d like quick access to boarding passes and navigation features for your yacht or plane. Well, the luxury smartwatches below are pretty fancy, merging design and cutting-edge..