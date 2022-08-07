The most futuristic tech gadgets you’ll want to buy someday

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Want to know about future tech products before anyone else? Then check out today's roundup. We're highlighting the most futuristic gadgets right now, and you'll probably want to buy them.

Prodrive Racing Simulator concept home furniture

Do you love tech that takes you 100+ years into the future? We’re talking about gadgets with space-age designs and mind-blowing capabilities—like delivery robots and holographic desk displays. They’re some of the most futuristic tech gadgets right now, and you’ll want to buy them someday.

Related: 20 Gadgets under $20—the best tech gadgets to buy on a budget

It sounds incredible, but your home could actually help you destress in the future. Gadgets like the Soove home monitoring device detect stress and communicate with your smart home to create the ideal conditions for rest.

Then, you might not have to waste time bringing office supplies to colleagues on another side of the building with the Pudu Robotic FlashBot smart delivery robot. This friendly little robot travels on elevators while transporting objects.

The future looks cooler and more convenient than ever with these tech gadgets.

1. The Prodrive Racing Simulator concept home furniture takes your racing setup to a whole new level with a stylish seat, steering wheel, and pedal.

Prodrive Racing Simulator concept home furniture demo video

eRacing is about to get much sleeker if gadgets like the Prodrive Racing Simulator concept home furniture are any indications of the future. The setup consists of a sculpted monocoque that holds the driver’s seat, a screen, and a steering wheel.

Get it for $4,7370.91 on the official website.

2. The TIBIO electronic concept hair sprayer helps hair stylists keep their customers warm by heating spray water before a cut.

TIBIO electronic concept hair sprayer in gray

We love the futuristic look of the TIBIO electronic concept hair sprayer. This unique gadget promises to heat spray water, preventing a chilled head during a haircut.

This gadget’s price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

3. The Recipe Design Soove home monitoring device can tell when you’re stressed and modify your home to make it more relaxing.

Recipe Design Soove home monitoring device design

In the future, our gadgets really might help us with self care. For instance, the Recipe Design Soove home monitoring device can detect stress in your face. Then, it combines this data with your smart home gadgets, lowering the temperature in your bedroom, dimming the lights, etc., making it one of the most futuristic tech gadgets right now.

This gadget’s price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

4. The Holocube holographic display concept displays your NFT artwork as a hologram on your desk. Even better, it’s easy to use.

Holocube holographic display concept in black

Display your prized NFT on your desk as a hologram with the Holocube holographic display concept. And it’s easy to use. Just upload content through the app to see them in the glass cube.

This concept gadget hasn’t been priced. Learn more about it on Yanko Design.

5. The Pudu Robotics FlashBot smart delivery robot

Pudu Robotics FlashBot smart delivery robot

It might not be long until your office coffee and interoffice deliveries come from a robot like the Pudu Robotics FlashBot smart delivery robot. This cool little robot can take elevators and deliver hotel amenities between floors.

This robot’s price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

6. The Razer Project Sophia concept gaming desk takes your gaming setup to futuristic levels with its 13 separate modules like secondary touchscreens.

Razer Project Sophia concept gaming desk

Take your gaming setup to the future with the Razer Project Sophia concept gaming desk. It’s highly adaptable; each section can be optimized with various components that suit your tasks, like system monitoring tools, pen tablets, and secondary screens. It’s one of the most futuristic tech gadgets right now.

This concept desk’s price hasn’t been specified. Contact the company for more information.

7. The Magic Leap 2 AR headset

Magic Leap 2 AR headset in use

Future-proof your business with the Magic Leap 2 AR headset. This gadget becomes available in September 2022 and promises industry-leading visuals with up to a 70° FOV along with an ergonomic design.

It’s priced at $3,299 on the official website for a September 30, 2022, release date.

8. The HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headset brings you next-generation sounds and graphics for captivating PC-VR. It’s also ergonomic for better immersion.

HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headset in use

The HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headset is one of the most future-forward VR headsets out there. It lets you visualize in 5K clarity, turning every situation into a feast for the eyes. Then, the wide 120° FOV expands your viewing experience.

Get it for $799 on the official website.

9. The Sensate 2 wearable anxiety device helps you relax instantly. Simply set it on your chest for 10 minutes to calm stressed and anxious thoughts.

Sensate 2 wearable anxiety device in black

Relaxation might also be easier to achieve in future years with gadgets like the Sensate 2 wearable anxiety device. Just a 10-minute session with this gadget on your chest bone is all it takes to minimize the effects of stress, which is why it’s one of the most futuristic tech gadgets right now.

Get it for $249 on the official website.

10. The OBSBOT Tiny 4K AI webcam features gesture control. Yes, you can motion for this webcam to start and stop so you don’t have to move from your presentation.

OBSBOT Tiny 4K AI webcam in black

Your office webcam practically operates itself when it’s the OBSBOT Tiny 4K AI webcam. Its AI tracking and auto framing keeps you centered. And the gesture control lets you start calls without pressing any buttons.

Get it for $269 on Amazon.

These innovative gadgets show that we have some pretty cool gadgets to look forward to in the future. Which one(s) would you love to buy? Tell us!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜