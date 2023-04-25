10 Most innovative tech gadgets that will hit the stores soon

Get ready to upgrade your tech game with these game-changing gadgets that are about to hit the market! From a modular laptop to an AI eBike, today's list has some exciting new gadgets.

ABB E-Mobility Terra Home AC charging solution in use

Love being in the know about the latest tech gadgets? Then today’s roundup is for you. We’re highlighting the most innovative tech gadgets that are scheduled to hit stores soon. And the list is pretty exciting if we do say so ourselves. Get ready for an AI-powered eBike, smart jewelry, and a spatial reality display.

First, let’s look at the Acer ebii smart AI eBike. This stylish and lightweight eBike is ideal for city dwellers who want an easy and efficient way to commute. With smart AI features that adapt to your style and preferences, it gives you a smooth, controlled ride.

Next, check out the Jourries smart jewelry. It’s so much more than a fashion accessory with a free online diary included. You can use it to share special memories with friends and loved ones.

Ready to see the coolest new tech on the horizon? Discover the gadgets below!

1. The Sony ELF-SR2 Spatial Reality Display gives you 3D images without any glasses or headsets. It’s coming soon and priced at $5,000 on the official website.

Sony ELF-SR2 Spatial Reality Display on a desk

Show clients, colleagues, and investors 3D product renderings and more with the Sony ELF-SR2 Spatial Reality Display. It offers a larger 27″ size compared to its predecessor, a 4K screen, and upgraded speed.

2. The Jourries smart jewelry comes with a free online diary where you can record and share memories with the people you love. Check it out on Prelaunch.

Jourries with a green gemstone

The Jourries smart jewelry is so much more than just an accessory. Combining high-quality gemstones, 925 sterling silver, and NFC technology, you can easily share memories with your loved ones and look great.

3. The Framework Laptop 16 high-performance modular notebook is repairable, upgradable, and customizable. It’s coming soon for an undisclosed price.

Framework Laptop 16 in a video

Looking for a laptop that’s longer lasting? Consider the Framework Laptop 16 high-performance modular notebook. This premium laptop is customizable, and you can select from 2 ecosystems. So it’s excellent for engineers, gamers, creators, and more. It’s one of the most innovative tech gadgets coming soon.

4. The Aka Humidifier has an innovative design and creates healthier, more comfortable air for your home. Discover it on Prelaunch.

Aka Humidifier in color options

Improve your home’s air quality with the Aka Humidifier. This gadgets uses ultrasonic technology to turn water and essential oils into vapor, forming a mist that gets dispersed into the air. It can help reduce the spread of airborne pathogens, reduce static electricity, and alleviate problems like dry skin.

5. The Acer ebii smart AI eBike gives city dwellers move and easy commute and adapts to their preferences. It’s coming soon for $2,199.

Acer ebii smart AI eBike video

Commuting from your apartment to the office is a breeze with the Acer ebii smart AI eBike. Its smart AI features actually adapt to your style for a more personalized ride. Plus, you’ll love the clean, simple lines and safety options.

6. The Eeva compact washer/dryer washes and dries your clothing in 1 load and doesn’t need a water supply. Learn more on Prelaunch.

Eeva in a lifestyle photo

Save time doing laundry with the Eeva compact washer/dryer. This gadget makes doing the laundry effortless since it dries and washes in 1 cycle. You don’t need to connect it to a water supply and it comes with a web app that tracks your sustainability metrics. It’s one of our favorite tech gadgets coming soon.

7. The NETGEAR Nighthawk RS700 Router gives you Wi-Fi 7 for faster home internet than ever. It’s priced at $699.99 and is coming soon.

NETGEAR Nighthawk RS700 ROUTER on a table

Get the internet you need to keep your home, work, and entertainment running at optimal speed when you have the NETGEAR Nighthawk RS700 Router. Supporting Wi-Fi 7, it achieves speeds up to 19Gbps. It’s excellent for AR/VR games, online calls, and 8K streaming.

8. The HYUNDAI TWS Earbuds 2-in-1 PD Charger is great for people on the go with its fast charging capabilities. Check it out on Prelaunch.

HYUNDAI TWS Earbuds front view

The HYUNDAI TWS Earbuds 2-in-1 PD Charger gives you true wireless audio and fast-charging abilities. Boasting a compact design and Type-C PD quick charging, it’s ideal for on-the-move use. What’s more, the earbuds have a comfy fit while the PD charger supports smartphones, laptops, tablets, and more.

9. The ABB E-Mobility Terra Home AC charging solution charging fits your style and lets you choose how your home powers your EV.

ABB E-Mobility Terra Home in a garage

Reduce your carbon footprint with the ABB E-Mobility Terra Home AC charging solution. It’s an AC electric vehicle charging solution that automatically gives priority to renewably-sourced electricity. Plus, you get a choice of materials and cover options. It’s one of the most innovative tech gadgets right now.

10. The KOKONI SOTA consumer-grade 3D printer prints at an impressive 600 mm/s speed for faster creations. It’s coming soon for an undisclosed price.

KOKONI SOTA in a workshop

Need a super speedy 3D printing experience? The KOKONI SOTA has you covered. This high-tech printer can work as fast as 600 mm/s with almost no vibration or noise. Moreover, it has cool features like Optical Radar and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The future of tech is looking even brighter with these innovative gadgets on the way. So, whether you’re looking for a smarter commute or a more efficient way to work, these products embrace the future. Which ones would you love to own? Tell us!

