The most useful air purifiers you need for your office setup

Cold and flu season is on its way, but you can ensure the air at work is healthy with these useful air purifiers. Check them out in the blog below.

Samsung Bespoke Cube Smart Air Purifier in a bedroom setup

One of the best ways to prioritize your health during the colder months is to add an air purifier to your work setup. Find a great one with our list of the most useful air purifiers for your office.

Work from home? Then have a look at IKEA’S FÖRNUFTIG. It gives you options since you can hang it on the wall or sit it on the floor.

Or, if you work in a large office, the LG PuriCare Mini is portable, sleek, and improves the air without much noise.

No matter your office setup, these air purifiers will help you breathe purer air while you work.

1. The GrovPure Aspen H13 HEPA UVC Germicidal Air Purifier

GrovPure Aspen H13 HEPA UVC Germicidal Air Purifier device

The GrovPure Aspen H13 HEPA UVC Germicidal Air Purifier has a true smoke Clean Air Delivery rate of 275 cfm, ideal for most home office sizes. Also, its activated carbon filter uses H13 HEPA purification and removes 99.97% of all airborne particles.

Get it for $329 on the official website.

2. The Kyvol Vigoair P5 HEPA Air Purifier

Kyvol Vigoair P5 HEPA Air Purifier on a table

Another of the most useful air purifiers for your office is the Kyvol Vigoair P5 HEPA Air Purifier. This premium air cleaner has a CADR of 140 square meters per hour, and it filters the air in spaces as large as 219 square feet up to 5 times per hour.

Get it for $109 on the official website.

3. The IKEA FÖRNUFTIG home air purifier

IKEA FÖRNUFTIG hanging on a wall

For a stylish addition to your home office, the IKEA FÖRNUFTIG home air purifier ticks all the boxes. You can hang it on the wall or set it on the floor. It filters out dust, hair, and small airborne particles.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

4. The Wynd Plus smart personal air purifier is easy take to and from the office. Plus, it was designed by engineers from NASA and MIT.

Wynde Plus in a video

Keep the air clean at your office desk or cubicle with the Wynd Plus smart personal air purifier. It catches 99.9% of particles larger than 0.3 microns and cleans up to 8 liters of air each second.

Try with nok for $199.

5. The Blueair Blue air purifiers have customizable prefilter colors. With an array of models, you’re sure to find the ideal one for your office.

Blueair Blue with a plant and a chair

The Blueair Blue air purifiers made our list of the most useful air purifiers for your office, thanks to their many models. Each has a 360-degree air intake and plug-and-play simplicity. That way, you don’t have to spend a workday setting it up.

Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

6. The Samsung Bespoke Cube Smart Air Purifier has a quiet design. Best of all it removes 99.999% of dust particles sized 0.01 micrometers.

Samsung Bespoke Cube Smart Air Purifier in a bedroom

Add to your office’s modern decor with the Samsung Bespoke Cube Smart Air Purifier. It has an optional herringbone design. But it’s not all about aesthetics. This purifier is quiet, removes small particles, and works well in large areas.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

7. The Mila smart quiet air purifier turns down the volume when you’re in the room. Then, it provides a deeper clean when you leave.

Mila on a hardwood floor

Clean the air in your small office—quietly—with the Mila smart quiet air purifier. This intelligent air purifier displays how much air it’s cleaned and has seven customer filters focusing on either dander, dust, odors, chemicals, and others.

Get it for $347, in select countries, on the official website.

8. The Novoaer Luxe Air Purifier

Novoaer Luxe Air Purifier on a granite background

Breathe clean air at the office—and anywhere—with the Novoaer Luxe Air Purifier. It has a HEPA filter and a PM 2.5 high-sensitivity sensor that recognizes dust, toxins, pollutants, and smoke. You can even add essential oils to it for aromatherapy.

Get it for $104 on the official website.

9. The KeySmart CLEANLIGHT AIR XL compact home air purifier works in spaces up to 550 square feet. It also has UV-C lights .

KeySmart CLEANLIGHT AIR XL on a side table

Ensure your office is germ-free with the KeySmart CLEANLIGHT AIR XL compact home air purifier. It has an H13 HEPA filter, UV-C light, and a PM2.5 sensor. Activate the quiet settings for a peaceful workspace.

Get it for $319.99 on the official website.

10. The LG PuriCare Mini air purifier has a stylish, portable design that’s great for setting up on your desk. It removes 99% of pollutants.

LG PuriCare Mini on a workspace

If you’re looking for a portable air purifier you can keep on your desk, consider the LG PuriCare Mini air purifier. Its PM1.0 sensor monitors the air, and the Total Allergen Removal filter takes out the particles. Its rechargeable battery lasts for 8 hours.

Get it for $129.99 on Amazon.

Adding an air purifier to your workspace is a wise idea for keeping healthier. Luckily, there are so many useful ones out there. Which of these air purifiers would you love to add to your office? Let us know in the comments.

