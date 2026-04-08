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Ring launches 4K Battery Doorbell Pro and three new 2K doorbells across price tiers
Tech News

Ring launches 4K Battery Doorbell Pro and three new 2K doorbells across price tiers

Apr 8, 2026, 2:59 pm EDT
3 min read
0 comments
Ring launches 4K Battery Doorbell Pro and three new 2K doorbells across price tiers
Image Credit: Ring

Ring used to lag with lower video quality on its battery doorbells, but that gap closes with the updated Battery Doorbell Pro. This new model steps up with a 4K camera and skips the need for a wired setup. Along with it, Ring rolls out three new Retinal 2K doorbells across different price tiers and install styles. Here’s what you should know.

Sharp 4K video, no wiring needed: Ring Battery Doorbell Pro (2nd Gen)

The Battery Doorbell Pro (2nd Gen) stands as Ring’s most advanced battery doorbell so far. It packs Retinal 4K video and up to 10x Enhanced Zoom, so you can catch motion at your front door, track packages, and see fine detail in both day and night scenes. Many users point out that 4K cameras cover more space at the same lens settings. For example, they capture clear images at distances where lower resolution cameras fall short. That helps reduce the number of cameras in wide areas. In tight spots with many obstacles, the benefit of 4K drops.

A new internal design keeps the Battery Doorbell Pro (2nd Gen) running while it handles high-res video and added features. You get solid front-door security that fits almost any spot, all without wires. That works well for anyone who wants a simple install.

Three new 2K doorbells bring more choice

Three new 2K doorbells bring more choice
Image Credit: Ring

Ring also adds three Retinal 2K doorbells with different price points and install options:

  • Battery Doorbell Plus (2nd Gen) includes a Quick Release Battery Pack, so you can swap and charge with ease while it delivers crisp 2K video
  • Battery Doorbell (2nd Gen) gives you clear 2K video and up to 6x Enhanced Zoom in a compact rechargeable build
  • Wired Doorbell (2nd Gen) suits homes with existing wiring and offers Retinal 2K video

Solar support

Battery doorbells come with a trade-off. You need to recharge them every few weeks or months, and that can get annoying. Ring tackles that issue with new solar add-ons that stretch battery life and give you more ways to set up your doorbell.

The Ring Solar Panel feeds power to Quick Release Battery Packs and cuts down on manual charging. It pushes higher output to support newer doorbells and helps keep your system up with fewer gaps. You can mount it on a roof or tweak the angle to catch more sun and boost charging results.

Bottom line

Related: Products we love from Ring

I see Ring close a big gap here with stronger video and more flexible options. I like how you can pick between 4K power, 2K value, or a wired setup that fits your home. You get more control over your front door without dealing with a complex install. If you want less hassle, you can pair it with solar and cut down on charging. That mix makes it easier for you to build a setup that matches your space and needs.



Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

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