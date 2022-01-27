Most useful air quality monitors for your home

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jan 27, 2022

Most homes have some level of indoor air pollution. Fix yours and make your home healthier by getting an air quality monitor. Check out our suggestions.

Most useful air quality monitors for your home
GrovPure Aspen H13 HEPA UVC germicidal air purifier in white

Between VOCs and trapped viruses, indoor air can be more harmful than what’s outside. But don’t worry, it’s easy to improve when you add any of these useful air quality monitors to your home’s setup.

Radon is a radioactive gas that, unfortunately, is present in many homes. Keep a close eye on your levels with the Airthings View Radon.

What’s more, an air purifier like the GrovPure Aspen H13 does double duty—it senses VOCs and particulates and destroys airborne germs. Breathe cleaner, healthier air at home when you go for any of these gadgets.

1. The Airthings View Radon smart radon monitor detects the radioactive gas in your home, helping you stay healthy.

Airthings View Radon
Airthings View Radon in a home office

Add an advanced radon monitor to your home with the Airthings View Radon smart radon monitor. It measures radon and other pollutant levels. It also connects to Wi-Fi, letting you see the indoor air quality anywhere.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

2. The uHoo indoor air quality sensor provides a virus index level and tips for improving indoor air quality.

Most useful air quality monitors for your home
uHoo on a shelf with plants

The uHoo indoor air quality sensor is one of the most useful air quality monitors because of its virus index. It also gives tips on reducing toxins and allergens indoors.

Get it for $329 on the official website.

3. The Eve Room indoor air quality monitor senses and measures VOCs in the air and tells you when the level is unhealthy.

Eve Room in a video

Furniture, appliances, cleaners, and more can all give off harmful VOCs. The Eve Room indoor air quality monitor lets you know when the level is too high, so you can open the windows. It also tracks temperature and humidity.

Get it for $99.95 on the official website.

4. The Airthings View Pollution smart indoor air monitor detects PM 2.5 and humidity, keeping asthma symptoms to a minimum.

Airthings View Pollution
Airthings View Pollution on a bedroom wall

If you suffer from allergies, live in a wildfire zone, or are a city dweller, the Airthings View Pollution smart indoor air monitor helps you understand your exposure to airborne toxins.

This gadget is coming soon and is priced at $199. Learn more about it on the official website.

5. The Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor keeps an eye on VOCs, carbon monoxide, particulate matter, humidity, and temperature.

Amazon Smart Air-Quality Monitor
Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor on a kitchen counter

The Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor has a color-coded LED display that makes understanding the air quality simple using the Alexa app. You even get a notification or Echo voice announcement if Alexa finds poor air quality.

Get it for $69.99 on Amazon.

6. The Temtop M10 air quality monitor uses 3 color indicator lights, letting you check air quality at a glance.

Temtop M10
Temtop M10 close up

Another useful home air quality monitor is the Temtop M10 air quality monitor. Its 4-in-1 functionality measures PM2.5, TVOC, AQI, and HCHO. Best of all, it’s simple to use.

Get it for $89.99 on Amazon.

7. The Flow 2 by Plume Labs portable air pollution sensor is wearable and directs you through less pollution on walks.

Most useful air quality monitors for your home
Plume Labs Flow 2 in black

A useful air quality monitor anyone would want to own is the Flow 2 by Plume Labs portable air pollution sensor. It provides detailed maps with real-time itinerary suggestions, helping you avoid pollutants while you’re out.

Get it for $199 on the official website.

8. The Kronos Air 5G Model 5 home air purifier displays air quality and adjusts its fan accordingly. It also uses washable filters.

Kronos Air 5G Model 5 in a video

For a device that purifies a large home’s air and monitors its quality, go for the Kronos Air 5G Model 5 home air purifier. It detects your home’s air quality and runs silently.

Get it for $649 on the official website.

9. The GrovPure Aspen H13 HEPA UVC Germicidal Air Purifier has an Air Quality Indicator that senses VOCs and particulates.

Most useful air quality monitors for your home
GrovPure Aspen H13 with dumbbells

The GrovPure Aspen H13 HEPA UVC Germicidal Air Purifier is one of the most useful home air quality monitors because it has both a VOC sensor and a particulate laser sensor. If the Air Quality Indicator detects dirty air, it adjusts the fans to maximum speed.

Get it for $329 on the official website.

10. The KeySmart CLEANLIGHT AIR XL compact home air purifier constantly monitors your home’s air quality with its PM2.5 sensor.

Most useful air quality monitors for your home
KeySmart CLEANLIGHT AIR XL in a living room

Know whether your home’s air is clean or contaminated with the KeySmart CLEANLIGHT AIR XL compact home air purifier. Its colorful indicators make understanding the air quality easy, while UV-C lights destroy 99.9% of germs and bacteria.

Get it for $319.99 on the official website.

Keeping your home’s air clean and healthy is easy when you add any of these useful air quality monitors. Which one would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

