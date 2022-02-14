The most unusual work desk accessories you need for your home office

You're anything but typical. And when it comes to the accessories on your home office desk, you want them to be just as unique. So check out this list of the most unique desk accessories out there.

Holme & Hadfield Watch Box Organizer and Valet Tray in use

Your desk accessories can be as quirky or off the wall as you like in a home office. After all, the space is yours, so it’s helpful to have items that speak to you. To give you some inspiration, today’s digest highlights some of the most unusual work desk accessories out there.

You won’t find any flower pots and photo frames here. No, we went a few steps beyond and added unique desk lamps like the Gantri Tiny Table Light; its design looks like a friendly companion.

Then, you might want to add personality to your desk by displaying pieces from your prized collections. If you’re all about footwear, only the Hypelev Levitating Sneaker Display Stand will do.

Take your home office desk far beyond ordinary with the unique work desk accessories below.

1. The Gantri Tiny Table Light

Gantri Tiny Table Light has a stylish look

A unique desk lamp like the Gantri Tiny Table Light is sure to add some personality to your home office. Best of all, it’s made from entirely plant-based materials, and the light emits 100 lumens for energy efficiency.

Get it for $248 on the official website.

2. The Robin Day Digital Clock ensures you never miss a birthday or event. Its 8-inch screen displays the date and time at a 170-degree angle.

Robin Day Digital Clock in a person’s hands

While you get all kinds of notifications and reminders on your phone, sometimes it’s nice to have calendar reminders in just one place. The Robin Day Digital Clock gives you one for your desk, and it lets you set unlimited reminders, alarms, and messages.

Get it for $99.95 on the official website.

3. The DeskBoard Buddy desk space organizer keeps desk clutter under control and has a whiteboard where you can write quick notes.

DeskBoard Buddy in a video

In a home office, it’s easy to keep a to-do list in front of you with the DeskBoard Buddy desk space organizer. Its exterior is actually a whiteboard where you can jot down your ideas, making it one of the most unusual desk accessories. Meanwhile, the board opens to reveal a storage area for desk necessities. There’s even a slot where you can stand up your tablet or smartphone.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

4. The Holme & Hadfield Watch Box Organizer and Valet Tray displays your timepiece collection on your desk in a beautiful walnut-finished box.

Holme & Hadfield Watch Box Organizer and Valet Tray

Impress visitors to your home office with the Holme & Hadfield Watch Box Organizer and Valet Tray. It made our list of the most unusual work desk accessories because a watch collection makes a highly creative office decor choice.

Get it for $89.95 on Amazon.

5. The Hypelev Levitating Sneaker Display Stand suspends your prized sneakers in mid air. It’ll amaze you as you work at your desk every day.

Hypelev Levitating Sneaker Display Stand with a shoe

For a sporty, sci-fi addition to your desk, there’s the Hypelev Levitating Sneaker Display. It features a small air hole, allowing it to support your shoe. An LED light shows off the details and design.

Get it for $249 on the official website.

6. The Bond Art Studio wooden colored pencils holder is great for artists or anyone who needs an artistic break throughout the day.

Bond Art Studio colored pencil holder and a person drawing

Add a rainbow of color to your desk with the Bond Art Studio wooden colored pencils holder. Handmade, this lovely beech wood product comes in sizes that can hold 24, 36, 48, or 78 pencils.

Get it starting at $25.20 on Etsy.

7. The Mousarris Saita Lamps have a paper airplane design, adding a playful element to your home office along with plenty of light.

Mousarris Saita Lamp on a desk

Available in floor and desk models, the Mousarris Saita Lamps take you back to the joy of folding and flying a paper airplane, which is why they made our list of the most unusual desk accessories. Their materials are steel and plastic, so they’re durable enough to withstand a busy home office.

Get them for about $457 on the official website.

8. The GAZE Air One air purifier for home and office fits easily on your desk and boasts a glamorous design, adding elegance to your workspace.

GAZE Air One on a side table

With the GAZE Air One air purifier for home and office, breathing cleaner air at your desk becomes a fancy affair. It features a high-gloss white exterior with golden accents. Most importantly, it uses eco-friendly photo-catalytic purification to break down harmful particles in the air.

Get it for $150 on Amazon.

9. The vifa HELSINKI Nordic portable speaker adds sound and so much style to your desk. It connects to Bluetooth and produces powerful audio.

vifa HELSINKI has a fabric cover

The vifa HELSINKI Nordic portable speaker makes a beautiful alternative to your typical office speaker. It comes in 5 pretty colors, and its fabric is made of woolen thread. Small but powerful, this speaker fills the office with sound.

Get it for $399.

10. The Jelbows ergonomic desk gel pads come in a variety of colors and keep your elbows much comfier throughout the workday.

Jelbows on a desk in use

You don’t have to put up with pain in your home office. Just add the Jelbows ergonomic desk gel pads to your work desk. They’re one of the most unusual work desk accessories out there but are so helpful. They come in large and small sizes and either a gel or performance fabric finish, and they offer comfortable support as you work.

Get them starting at $16.49 on Amazon.

You don’t have to settle for boring desk accessories when you have a home office. Which of these items would you get for your home workspace? Let us know in the comments.

