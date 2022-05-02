The most useful smart pet gadgets and accessories for your home

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 2, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Got a furry baby at home? Then you'll want to ensure your living quarters are up to par for both of you. These smart pet gadgets and accessories should do the trick.

The most useful smart pet gadgets and accessories for your home
Litter-Robot 3 Connect by Whisker automatic litter cleaner in white

Want to create a better home for you and your pet? Then it’s time to invest in some useful smart pet gadgets and accessories for the home. From smart litter boxes to modern pet furniture, these products make your home comfortable and healthy for every member of the family.

Related: Weekend Digest: Latest HomeKit gadgets guide—smart locks, home automation units & more

Tired of that smelly litter box? You may never have to scoop it again with the Litter-Robot 3 Connect. It self cleans every time Kitty comes for a visit.

Then, who can resist beautifully-designed pet furniture like the Weelywally sydney. pet bed collection. Modern and tasteful, these beds keep your pet cozy while she rests.

Home will be everyone’s favorite place with these smart pet gadgets and accessories.

1. The EyeVac Pet touchless vacuum keeps your floors free of pet hair and debris with minimal effort from you its infrared sensors.

EyeVac Pet
EyeVac Pet next to a dog bed

Vacuuming pet hair every day is a hassle. But the EyeVac Pet touchless vacuum makes the chore easier with its infrared sensors. They detect dust, hair, and debris while the the 1,400-watt motor sucks them up. The vacuum even lets you know when to empty the bagless canister.

Get it for $159 on the official website.

2. The Litter-Robot 3 Connect by Whisker automatic litter cleaner cleans the litter box after every visit for a fresh-smelling home.

Litter-Robot 3 Connect in a video

You love your kitty, but not the way her litter box smells. The Litter-Robot 3 Connect by Whisker automatic litter cleaner cleans itself every time your cat visits, so you don’t have to scoop. Quick cleaning and carbon filters minimize odors.

Get it for $549 on the official website.

3. The Petlibro Granary Automatic Pet Dry Food Feeder ensures your pet is fed on schedule when you’re out of the house.

Skip to main contentSkip to toolbar Menu About WordPress Gadget Flow 1 Comment in moderation Howdy, Lauren Wadowsky Log Out Add New Blog Post Save draft Preview Publish Image: Change block type or style Change alignment The most useful smart pet gadgets and accessories for your home
Petlibro Granary Automatic Pet Dry Food Feeder with cats

Your best friend can eat on time, even when you’re out, with the Petlibro Granary Automatic Pet Dry Food Feeder. It allows you to schedule feeding times, making it a smart pet gadget that’s great for your pet’s health. You can even record a comforting 10-second audio message, calling her for dinner.

Get it for $61.49 on Amazon.

4. The eufy Dog Camera D605 keeps an eye on your pet with its 170° wide-angle. The AI tech senses her presence automatically.

eufy Dog Camera D605
eufy Dog Camera D605 with a dog

The eufy Dog Camera D605 is practically a pet sitter, which is why it’s one of the best smart pet gadgets and accessories for the home. This high-spec pet camera features AI pet sensing, letting you check in on your best friend from anywhere. Even better, it dispenses treats.

Get it for $199.99 on Amazon.

5. The PETKIT Fresh Element Solo smart pet feeder keeps your pet’s food fresh and provides controlled portions, preventing overeating.

PETKIT Fresh Element Solo in a video

Does your dog or cat tend to overeat? The PETKIT Fresh Element Solo smart pet feeder helps with portion control since it only dispenses 50 grams of food at a time. Meanwhile, its 3 lock systems keep both dry and freeze-dried food fresh. Connecting via Wi-Fi, you can schedule feedings on the app.

Get it for $59.49 on Amazon.

6. The Feeder-Robot by Whisker automatic pet feeder dispenses scheduled meals for your cat or dog and connects to Wi-Fi.

Skip to main contentSkip to toolbar Menu About WordPress Gadget Flow 1 Comment in moderation Howdy, Lauren Wadowsky Log Out Add New Blog Post Save draft Preview Publish Image: Change block type or style Change alignment The most useful smart pet gadgets and accessories for your home
Feeder-Robot by Whisker and a cat eating

Set portioned, scheduled meals for your cat or dog anytime, anywhere with the Feeder-Robot by Whisker automatic pet feeder. Its Wi-Fi connectivity lets you control the gadget remotely, and the anti-jam tech ensures your favorite companions never miss a meal.

Get it for $299 on the official website.

7. The CHEWDEN dog treat holder holds chews and treats, keeping them off the floor and helping them last longer.

CHEWDEN Mess Free and Interactive Dog Treat Holder
CHEWDEN with a pug

Does your pup tend to scatter his treats and chews on the floor? Give them a designated spot with the CHEWDEN dog treat holder. It secures almost any chew and holds it at a safe angle. There are even attachments for frozen treats. Meanwhile, the stainless steel material is recyclable.

Preorder it for $56.61 on the official website.

8. The Catit PIXI Smart Fountain has 2 different filtration systems you can control and monitor with the smartphone app.

Catit PIXI Smart Fountain
Catit PIXI Smart Fountain and a cat drinking

Good quality water is essential to your cat’s health. And with the Catit PIXI Smart Fountain, your feline will always have fresh, disinfected water to drink. The combined filtration removes odors, dirt, and hair. Then, UV-C tech neutralizes 99% of bacteria and viruses.

Get it for $129.99 on the official website.

9. The Weelywally sydney. pet bed collection looks great in your house and gives your pet a spacious, comfy place to sleep.

Skip to main contentSkip to toolbar Menu About WordPress Gadget Flow 1 Comment in moderation Howdy, Lauren Wadowsky Log Out Add New Blog Post Save draft Preview Publish Image: Change block type or style Change alignment The most useful smart pet gadgets and accessories for your home
Weelywally sydney. in white

Your pet’s bed will blend seamlessly into your home when it’s the Weelywally sydney. pet bed collection. It boasts a sleek design and modern illustrations, turning your pet’s home into a work of art. Best of all, the fabric floor keeps paws and tummies warm.

Get it for $421.11 on the official website.

10. The SØDE Design stylish furniture for felines features handmade and sustainable designs both you and your cat will love.

Skip to main contentSkip to toolbar Menu About WordPress Gadget Flow 1 Comment in moderation Howdy, Lauren Wadowsky Log Out Add New Blog Post Save draft Preview Publish Image: Change block type or style Change alignment The most useful smart pet gadgets and accessories for your home
SØDE Design in a living room with a cat

Choose furniture that’s good for your cat and your home with the SØDE design stylish furniture for felines. Handmade in Portugal, these scratchers and hideaways look beautiful and keep Kitty engaged. Moreover, materials like wood, cardboard, and Portuguese cork keep this pet furniture sustainable.

Preorder it for $178.36 on Kickstarter.

Mittens and Cookie will love these smart pet gadgets and accessories, and you will too. Which ones are you adding to your wish list? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Weekend Digest: Budget-friendly soundbars to uplift the audio quality of your home theater
Daily Digest
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: Budget-friendly soundbars to uplift the audio quality of your home theater

These days we have a lot of reasons to want a decent sound system in our homes or even our offices. We have so many kinds of media outlets and gadgets and audio itself seems to have expanded in both..
Best gadgets under $100—check out the newest gadgets you can give your loved ones
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best gadgets under $100—check out the newest gadgets you can give your loved ones

Does someone you love have a birthday, anniversary, or a special day coming up? Get them something nice—and new— with any of the gadgets on today’s roundup. The best new gadgets under $100 are sure to impress and they’re gentle..
The best work desks you can give yourself and your home office setup
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best work desks you can give yourself and your home office setup

Whether you work from home or take care of personal paperwork there, your setup needs a great desk. So invest in a good one when you buy any of the best work desks for home offices. They look great in..
FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror features life-size instructors, advanced gesture control, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror features life-size instructors, advanced gesture control, and more

There’s a sea of exercise equipment out there and it can be hard to choose from. In fact, these days, there are even more options because of the latest smart workout gear you can buy. One new style of fitness..
Brew flavor-rich coffee in under 3 minutes with this all-in-one coffee-making system
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Brew flavor-rich coffee in under 3 minutes with this all-in-one coffee-making system

Enhance your coffee’s flavor when you brew it with the NoAir 2.0 full-immersion vacuum-brewing coffee maker. This cool new coffee device uses vacuum brewing to stop your coffee from oxidizing and forming carbonic acid, giving you a tastier, more nuanced..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Which smart projector will best serve your living room in 2022?
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Which smart projector will best serve your living room in 2022?

So you want to buy a smart projector in 2022 and who could blame you? The best smart projectors in 2022 can house all the tech you need for a theater-like viewing experience, taking your home movie nights to a..
The best all-in-one chargers for your Apple devices
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best all-in-one chargers for your Apple devices

You know you don’t have to clutter your desk or bedside table with separate chargers for your iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPad. Not when the best all-in-one chargers for your Apple devices keep them both charged and organized. Related:..
Create a warm, cozy home for your sourdough starter with this helpful starter container
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Create a warm, cozy home for your sourdough starter with this helpful starter container

Grow your sourdough starter in that ideal 75–82°F range with the Goldie sourdough starter container. This sourdough starter incubator has a beautiful glass design and boasts a useful auto-warming function. Did you try perfecting your sourdough starter over the last..
Top board games of the week: Castles by the Sea, Fortress of Terror, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Top board games of the week: Castles by the Sea, Fortress of Terror, and more

It’s that time of the week again where if you’re bored, you’ll be bored no more. This is because there’s a whole new batch of board games we’re delving into today and we want to see what they’re all about...
Work-from-home productivity is a concern, but tech makes it easier
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky

Work-from-home productivity is a concern, but tech makes it easier

Technology is essential to running a business, but that’s become even more evident over the past few years. Due to global situations, many businesses had to adapt quickly to significant changes, and technology became the crutch that made it all,..
These modular backpacks make everyday life so much easier
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These modular backpacks make everyday life so much easier

You do so many things throughout the day: commute to work, work, hit the gym, and meet up with friends after hours. And these situations each require a different bag. Or do they? One might be all you need when..