The most useful smart pet gadgets and accessories for your home

Got a furry baby at home? Then you'll want to ensure your living quarters are up to par for both of you. These smart pet gadgets and accessories should do the trick.

Litter-Robot 3 Connect by Whisker automatic litter cleaner in white

Want to create a better home for you and your pet? Then it’s time to invest in some useful smart pet gadgets and accessories for the home. From smart litter boxes to modern pet furniture, these products make your home comfortable and healthy for every member of the family.

Tired of that smelly litter box? You may never have to scoop it again with the Litter-Robot 3 Connect. It self cleans every time Kitty comes for a visit.

Then, who can resist beautifully-designed pet furniture like the Weelywally sydney. pet bed collection. Modern and tasteful, these beds keep your pet cozy while she rests.

Home will be everyone’s favorite place with these smart pet gadgets and accessories.

1. The EyeVac Pet touchless vacuum keeps your floors free of pet hair and debris with minimal effort from you its infrared sensors.

EyeVac Pet next to a dog bed

Vacuuming pet hair every day is a hassle. But the EyeVac Pet touchless vacuum makes the chore easier with its infrared sensors. They detect dust, hair, and debris while the the 1,400-watt motor sucks them up. The vacuum even lets you know when to empty the bagless canister.

Get it for $159 on the official website.

Litter-Robot 3 Connect in a video

You love your kitty, but not the way her litter box smells. The Litter-Robot 3 Connect by Whisker automatic litter cleaner cleans itself every time your cat visits, so you don’t have to scoop. Quick cleaning and carbon filters minimize odors.

Get it for $549 on the official website.

3. The Petlibro Granary Automatic Pet Dry Food Feeder ensures your pet is fed on schedule when you’re out of the house.

Petlibro Granary Automatic Pet Dry Food Feeder with cats

Your best friend can eat on time, even when you’re out, with the Petlibro Granary Automatic Pet Dry Food Feeder. It allows you to schedule feeding times, making it a smart pet gadget that’s great for your pet’s health. You can even record a comforting 10-second audio message, calling her for dinner.

Get it for $61.49 on Amazon.

4. The eufy Dog Camera D605 keeps an eye on your pet with its 170° wide-angle. The AI tech senses her presence automatically.

eufy Dog Camera D605 with a dog

The eufy Dog Camera D605 is practically a pet sitter, which is why it’s one of the best smart pet gadgets and accessories for the home. This high-spec pet camera features AI pet sensing, letting you check in on your best friend from anywhere. Even better, it dispenses treats.

Get it for $199.99 on Amazon.

5. The PETKIT Fresh Element Solo smart pet feeder

PETKIT Fresh Element Solo in a video

Does your dog or cat tend to overeat? The PETKIT Fresh Element Solo smart pet feeder helps with portion control since it only dispenses 50 grams of food at a time. Meanwhile, its 3 lock systems keep both dry and freeze-dried food fresh. Connecting via Wi-Fi, you can schedule feedings on the app.

Get it for $59.49 on Amazon.

6. The Feeder-Robot by Whisker automatic pet feeder dispenses scheduled meals for your cat or dog and connects to Wi-Fi.

Feeder-Robot by Whisker and a cat eating

Set portioned, scheduled meals for your cat or dog anytime, anywhere with the Feeder-Robot by Whisker automatic pet feeder. Its Wi-Fi connectivity lets you control the gadget remotely, and the anti-jam tech ensures your favorite companions never miss a meal.

Get it for $299 on the official website.

7. The CHEWDEN dog treat holder

CHEWDEN with a pug

Does your pup tend to scatter his treats and chews on the floor? Give them a designated spot with the CHEWDEN dog treat holder. It secures almost any chew and holds it at a safe angle. There are even attachments for frozen treats. Meanwhile, the stainless steel material is recyclable.

Preorder it for $56.61 on the official website.

8. The Catit PIXI Smart Fountain has 2 different filtration systems you can control and monitor with the smartphone app.

Catit PIXI Smart Fountain and a cat drinking

Good quality water is essential to your cat’s health. And with the Catit PIXI Smart Fountain, your feline will always have fresh, disinfected water to drink. The combined filtration removes odors, dirt, and hair. Then, UV-C tech neutralizes 99% of bacteria and viruses.

Get it for $129.99 on the official website.

Weelywally sydney. in white

Your pet’s bed will blend seamlessly into your home when it’s the Weelywally sydney. pet bed collection. It boasts a sleek design and modern illustrations, turning your pet’s home into a work of art. Best of all, the fabric floor keeps paws and tummies warm.

Get it for $421.11 on the official website.

10. The SØDE Design stylish furniture for felines features handmade and sustainable designs both you and your cat will love.

SØDE Design in a living room with a cat

Choose furniture that’s good for your cat and your home with the SØDE design stylish furniture for felines. Handmade in Portugal, these scratchers and hideaways look beautiful and keep Kitty engaged. Moreover, materials like wood, cardboard, and Portuguese cork keep this pet furniture sustainable.

Preorder it for $178.36 on Kickstarter.

Mittens and Cookie will love these smart pet gadgets and accessories, and you will too. Which ones are you adding to your wish list? Let us know in the comments.

