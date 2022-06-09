The most useful baby monitors to buy for your kids’ nursery

From baby monitors with AI to models that double as tablets, the devices below are pretty useful. Add one to your nursery to totally ace this parenting thing.

ChillaxBaby Daily Baby DM640 4.3″ baby monitor in white

Expecting a baby soon? Then you’ll want to invest in one of the most useful baby monitors out there. A great baby monitor does so much more than simply monitor your baby while she sleeps. The latest devices can track breathing, sleep quality, and even alert you if your baby’s face is covered. What a relief!

You’ll probably want to check in on your baby several times throughout the night. And with a monitor like the Miku Pro, you can get the stats on your baby’s breathing without actually entering the room.

Then, check out Hubble’s Connected Nursery Pal Premium and Deluxe models for monitors that also turn into playthings. The 5″ displays actually work as baby-friendly touchscreens for videos and games.

Get these baby monitors for a little extra help in the nursery.

1. The Hubble Connected Nursery Pal Premium has an HD touchscreen that doubles as entertainment for your child. It plays stories and games.

Hubble Connected Nursery Pal Premium with a teddy

Monitors aren’t just for parents anymore with the Hubble Connected Nursery Pal Premium. Its 5″ touchscreen tablet comes with educational games and built-in stories. What’s more, it works with Alexa/Google Assitant and has a blind that covers the lens for privacy.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

2. The Miku Pro smart baby monitor doesn’t just monitor; it tracks breathing, room conditions, and more, giving you peace of mind.

Miku Pro in a YouTube video

With the Miku Pro smart baby monitor, you won’t have to potentially wake your sleeping baby just to check on her. It detects baby’s breathing, sounds, and sleep patterns for you without contact.

Get it for $385.67 on Amazon.

ChillaxBaby Daily Baby DM640 on a shelf

You’ve undoubtedly heard those stories of strangers hacking web-based baby monitors. That won’t happen to you when you have the ChillaxBaby Daily Baby DM640 4.3″ baby monitor. The 2.4 GHz FHSS tech ensures a private connection. Plus, built-in buttons let you easily track feedings and changes, making it one of the most useful baby monitors out there.

Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

4. The Hubble Nursery Pal Deluxe baby monitor makes sleepovers at grandma’s house easier, and the interactive touchscreen is a cool touch.

Hubble Nursery Pal Deluxe on a wall

Featuring a portable camera and included grip, the Hubble Nursery Pal Deluxe baby monitor is easy to set up anywhere for simpler family vacations and overnights at grandparents’ houses. Like the Premium edition, this model also has a touchscreen that shows stories, educational games, and videos.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

5. The Owlet Cam smart video baby monitor lets you see and hear your baby in clear quality, even when you’re miles away from home.

Owlet Cam front view

Check in on your sleeping baby from anywhere with the Owlet Cam smart video baby monitor. The cam and the app work together to keep you in touch. And with the crystal-clear footage, you’ll feel like you’re there.

Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

6. The Nanit 1080p Pro Baby Camera

Nanit 1080p Pro Baby Camera in a nursery

Sleep a little easier yourself, knowing that the Nanit 1080p Pro Baby Camera keeps a watchful eye over what’s most important. It provides sound and motion alerts in real time, monitors breathing, and gives you nightly sleep reports, making it one of the most useful baby monitors you can buy.

Get it for $299 on the official website.

7. The Babysense V43 Split Screen Video Baby Monitor is ideal for parents of twins or parents with a baby and a toddler who still naps.

Babysense V43 Split Screen Video Baby Monitor video

You won’t have to check 2 monitors if you have the BabySense V43 Split Screen Video Baby Monitor. Its split LCD shows 2 babies side by side and comes with 2 cameras. And, of course, it includes 2-way talk, lullabies, white noise, and 2.4 GHz Closed Loop tech.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

8. The Cubo AI Sleep Safety Baby Monitor gives you parental confidence. Its AI tech understands if your baby’s face is covered.

Cubo AI Sleep Safety Baby Monitor close up

With the Cubo AI Sleep Safety Baby Monitor, you’ll know right away if your baby’s mouth and nose are covered or if they’re stuck after rolling over. Even better, the Danger Zone Detection helps protect your little one from household dangers until she’s 5.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

9. The VAVA 720P Video Baby Monitor gives you a clear view of your baby with the 5″ screen, even when you’re on the other side of the house.

VAVA 720P Video Baby Monitor on a crib

See more of your baby while getting some chores done with the VAVA 720P Video Baby Monitor. The 5″ HD display is larger than average. Moreover, the system is hack-free, has 2-way talk, and connects up to 4 cameras, which is why it made our list of the most useful baby monitors.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

10. The eufy Security Video Baby Monitor doesn’t miss a detail and lets you know as soon as the baby needs you, thanks to quick notifications.

eufy Security Video Baby Monitor components

See a sharp picture of your baby with the eufy Security Video Baby Monitor with its 720p monitor. It even grows with your baby and comes with an additional lens for an expanded 110° view.

Get it for $158.96 on Amazon.

These devices do so much more than monitor your baby, which is what makes them so very useful. Do you own a baby monitor you love? Tell us about it in the comments.

