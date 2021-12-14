Most useful gadgets to have during a power outage

By Lauren Wadowsky on Dec 14, 2021

Winter is here, and with it comes the potential for snow and ice storms that bring down the power grid. Prepare for it with these useful gadgets for a power outage.

Most useful gadgets to have during a power outage
Generark solar generator is ideal for power outages

Snowstorms turn everything into a winter wonderland, but they can also leave you without power for days and even weeks. This year, we help you prep for them with our list of useful gadgets to have during a power outage.

Want to ensure you have power for days and can get more when your supply runs out? Turn to the Generark Solar Generator. It provides power for up to a week and recharges with solar.

Meanwhile, a good surge protector shields your devices from power drops and increases. The Fully Clamp-Mounted Surge Protector has a practical design and ETL certification.

Stay safe during a blackout this winter—or any season—with the gadgets below.

1. The Generark Solar Generator gives your home an emergency power supply in a sleek design. It powers 99% of home appliances.

Generark Solar Generator
Generark Solar Generator in a kitchen

Get up to seven days of essential power with the Generark Solar Generator. It’s such a useful gadget for when you have a power outage because it provides up to seven days of energy for essential appliances and more. Recharge it via solar, AC outlet, or a car outlet.

Get it for $1,499 on the official website.

2. The Boyone Wombat 600 Wh portable power station has a 162,000 mAh capacity and charges up to 7 devices at once. It recharges in 3 ways.

Boyone Wombat 600 Wh Portable Power Station
Boyone Wombat 600 Wh outdoors

You’ll sail through a blackout when you have the Boyone Wombat 600 Wh portable power station. Its high-capacity battery quietly keeps appliances going. And, with three ways to charge—EV charger, solar, and car outlet—you can always get more power.

Get it for $449 on the official website.

3. The Fully Clamp-Mounted Surge Protector is ETL certified so you can be sure it’ll protect your gadgets during power drops and surges.

Fully Clamp Mounted Surge Protector
Fully Clamp-Mounted Surge Protector on a desk

The Fully Clamp-Mounted Surge Protector safeguards your devices from surges in electricity. What’s more, it mounts on your desk and works with USB-C, USB-A, and Apple brick power adapters.

Get it for $79 on the official website.

4. The ZMI PowerPack 20K battery and hub for MacBook gives you extra juice for your MacBook, smartphone, and other small devices.

Most useful gadgets for when you have a power outage
ZMI PowerPack 20K in a person’s hand

When the power’s out for days, you’ll want to save your generator for things like your fridge and space heater. And that’s where the ZMI PowerPack 20K battery and hub for MacBook comes in. It powers newer laptops with USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 input ports. It also has a USB Hub mode, allowing you to transfer data. Best of all, it charges three mobile devices at a time.

Get it for $50.95 on the official website.

5. The Zendure SuperBase 500 518 Wh powerstation is super portable. Use it for emergencies as well as camping in the great outdoors.

Zendure SuperBase 500 in a video

Another of our favorite gadgets for when you have a power outage is the Zendure SuperBase 500 518 Wh powerstation. It has a compact size and features 600 watts of power along with a 518 Wh battery capacity. Use it to keep gadgets going for up to two days.

Get it for $799.99 on the official website.

6. The GoSun Flow Solar water purifier and pump filters water, making it suitable for drinking, showering, washing your hands, etc.

GoSun Flow solar water purifier and pump
GoSun Flow with a person washing their hands

During a power outage, your tap water may no longer be safe to drink, and that’s where the GoSun Flow solar water purifier helps. It filters 99.9% of viruses and pathogens from water. Moreover, the purifier gets power from the sun.

Get it for $249 on the official website.

7. The GRAYL GeoPress Purifier Bottle removes nasty pathogens from the water in a design you can take with you when you venture out.

GRAYL GeoPress Purifier new
GRAYL GeoPress Purifier and a person in a lake

Meanwhile, you’ll also need clean water when you venture out during long power outages. And, in that situation, the GRAYL GeoPress Purifier Bottle comes in handy. This water bottle purifies pretty much any kind of water, even murky river water.

Get it for $80.95 on the official website.

8. The Ledlenser MH5 compact headlamp lights your way as you walk. It’s ideal for navigating your basement and other dark areas during blackouts.

Most useful gadgets for when you have a power outage
Ledlenser MH5 on a person

Shining up to 400 lumens of light, the Ledlenser MH5 compact headlamp is another of our favorite useful gadgets for when you have a power outage. It also transforms into a handheld light.

Get it for $49.95 on the official website.

9. The NEBO Unisex Torchy 2K flashlight features 5 light modes and delivers up to 500 lumens of bright light, illuminating surroundings.

Most useful gadgets for when you have a power outage
NEBO Unisex Torchy 2K with tools

Every power outage preparedness kit should include a flashlight. And the NEBO Unisex Torchy 2K flashlight is an excellent one. Its five lighting modes let you choose your brightness. Aircraft-grade aluminum ensures its durability.

Get it for $39.79 on Amazon.

10. The Zippo FireFast Torch adjustable flame lighter helps you light a fire and thaw food, which is practical when the power grid fails.

Most useful gadgets for when you have a power outage
Zippo FireFast Torch lighting a fire

Great for emergencies, the Zippo FireFast Torch adjustable flame lighter helps you start a fire quickly and easily. Other uses include soldering, melting, heating, and thawing. It runs on butane fuel.

Get it for $21.95 on the official website.

Preparing for power outages isn’t only practical; it can save your life. Which of these gadgets did you find the most useful? Let us know in the comments.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
