Galaxy Z Flip 8 vs Motorola Razr Ultra 2026: I love that these flip phones are still competing

Samsung

I still remember pulling my original Motorola Razr out of my pocket back in 2006. It was slim, bright fuchsia, and an amazing conversation starter. That’s why I’ve loved watching flip phones make a comeback over the past few years, and why I’m excited to take on the Galaxy Z Flip 8 vs Motorola Razer Ultra (2026) debate. Because this year, they’re the two flagship flips to beat.

Yes, Samsung launched the new Galaxy Z Flip 8 at Galaxy Unpacked earlier this week, with a slightly thinner chassis and new colors, raising the bar for what we expect from a flip phone. Motorola has refreshed its popular Razr Ultra with impressive battery life and a standout camera.

It’s the perfect time to see how these two stack up.

Quick Verdict

If you want a smarter cover screen for a lower price, get the Galaxy Z Flip 8. If a better camera is important to you and you don’t mind paying more, get the Razr Ultra. Just remember its charging speed doesn’t fully live up to the marketing. For most people, the Flip 8 is the safer buy.

Which Flip Phone Has the Smarter Cover Screen: FlexWindow or Razr Ultra’s Display?

Motorola

Both companies have stopped treating the cover screen like an afterthought. Samsung’s FlexWindow on the Flip 8 now works with Gemini Intelligence to run automations right from the front glass. Hands-on impressions from Engadget describe assigning tasks like planning a trip based on photos already on your phone, all without unfolding it. Cool stuff.

Motorola’s front screen is a 4.0-inch external display. Motorola says runs at 165Hz with 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Hover gestures can wake the screen or silence an alarm without a touh. You can also start a Gemini conversation with “Hey Google” from the cover screen.

The two front screens are close in size. What matters is what you can do with them, and that’s where Samsung pulls ahead. Now Brief feels like it’s trying to save you steps in your day.

My verdict: The Flip 8’s cover screen does more real work for you day to day. The Razr Ultra’s looks great, but Samsung’s software makes the smaller screen feel bigger.

Which Flip Phone Actually Takes Better Photos?

Both phones’ cameras use 50MP main sensors, but they perform very differently.

Android Authority’s review of the Razr Ultra called one shot “possibly the cleanest, sharpest picture I’ve ever taken,” crediting the new LOFIC sensor for pulling more dynamic range out of tricky lighting. That same review found the good news has limits: digital zoom past 4x gets noticeably mushy, and the phone can overheat during longer photo or gaming sessions.

The Flip 8’s camera hardware, meanwhile, is basically unchanged from last year’s Flip 7: a 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide, per Engadget’s hands-on. Samsung spent its energy on software instead, adding a horizontal video lock and an AI tool that tracks and crops a chosen subject through a clip.

If you want the best still image quality out of the box, that’s a real point for Motorola. If you’d rather shoot video hands-free, or just want a camera that isn’t fussy, Samsung’s approach holds up better.

My verdict: The Razr Ultra takes the better photo. The Flip 8 is the more reliable all-around camera for how most people actually use a flip phone.

Battery Life and Charging: Do the Marketing Numbers Match Reality?

Motorola

Motorola’s marketing for the Razr Ultra promises a 5,000mAh battery, the largest on any flip phone, and 68W TurboPower charging. It supposedly delivers a full day of power after only an 8-minute charging session. Samsung’s Flip 8 carries a smaller 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

But Android Authority’s real-world testing found the Razr Ultra’s charging never actually exceeded roughly 30W, despite the 68W rating. Still faster than the Flip 8’s rated 25W, but nowhere near what Motorola’s marketing implies.

Where Motorola does deliver is battery life. Android Authority got close to two days out of the Razr Ultra across a month of daily testing, including plenty of photos shot in direct sunlight. That sounds like my kind of phone.

My verdict: The Razr Ultra’s bigger battery lasts longer, by a lot. Even if the fast charging doesn’t hit the number on the box, that’s a pretty big deal. If all-day (or two-day) battery life matters more to you than an eight-minute top-up, that’s the phone to get.

Can Either Flip Phone Actually Survive Everyday Life?

Flip phones live or die by their hinge, and both companies are banking on that this year.

Like the rest of the Galaxy Z 8 lineup, the Flip 8 uses a titanium hinge structure and is rated for 500,000 folds. It’s also backed by IPX8 water resistance and Samsung’s UTG 3.0 glass, according to GSMArena’s hands-on testing. A titanium alloy film under the display is also meant to shrink the visible crease.

Motorola says the Razr Ultra is the first flip phone to ship with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 on its external display. The result is an over-75 % improvement in drop performance over the prior generation. What’s more, it has a titanium-reinforced hinge and the first military-standard durability rating in the flip category.

Neither set of numbers has been independently stress-tested head-to-head, so treat those percentages as manufacturer claims. Hands-on time does confirm the Flip 8’s hinge feels stiffer and more resistant to a visible crease than the Flip 7’s did.

My verdict: It’s too early to call an outright durability winner her. Samsung’s crease reduction is the more noticeable upgrade. But Motorola’s military-standard rating is important, too.

Gemini, Galaxy AI, or Moto AI: Which Flip Phone’s Assistant Is Worth Using?

Samsung

I love that Samsung built Gemini Intelligence directly into the Flip 8’s FlexWindow. You can trigger actions with the side key or your voice without picking a separate assistant.

Motorola’s approach is different: moto ai handles quick tasks like a “Catch Me Up” notification summary, but the company also lets you run Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, or Perplexity side by side.

If you want one AI system that’s just there and works, Samsung’s integration is smoother. If you already have a favorite assistant and don’t want your phone forcing a different one on you, Motorola’s respects that.

My verdict: It’s a draw. Samsung wins on polish; Motorola wins on flexibility. Pick based on how central your AI assistant is to you.

Is the Razr Ultra’s Extra $300 Actually Worth It?

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 starts at $1,199 for 256GB, rising to $1,399 for 512GB, according to Samsung’s pricing breakdown following Samsung’s July 2026 Unpacked event. The Razr Ultra, for its part, starts at $1,499.99. That’s a full $300 more than the Flip 8’s base price.

That $300 gap is hard to justify unless the camera and battery gains matter to you. Android Authority’s review went as far as recommending buyers skip the 2026 Razr Ultra entirely and buy the previous year’s model instead, calling it “a much more affordable way to try a flip phone.”

My verdict: The Flip 8 is the better value by a wide margin. The Razr Ultra only makes financial sense if you’re chasing that specific camera and battery upgrade and have already decided price isn’t the deciding factor.

Buy the Galaxy Z Flip 8 If…

You want a flip phone that feels useful the moment you glance at the cover screen, without unlocking it or digging through the app drawer. You’re not chasing the best possible camera, just one that’s good enough. And you’d rather save $300 and put it toward a case, a trade-in, or anything else. The Flip 8 gets you most of what makes a flip phone great without Motorola’s premium.

Buy the Motorola Razr Ultra If…

Photo quality is what you actually care about, and you’re willing to pay for a sensor reviewers keep singling out as best-in-class for a flip phone. You also want a battery that comfortably lasts more than a single day. And the extra $300 doesn’t change your buying decision either way.

My Final Verdict: Which Flip Phone Would I Actually Buy?

So, which one would I buy? I’d go with the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

I love that flip phones have real competition again. Samsung and Motorola are pushing each other in good directions. But for someone who uses the cover screen constantly throughout the day, and doesn’t want to pay a premium for camera gains, the Flip 8 makes more sense.

If you’re a serious photo person, or you already know you want that bigger battery no matter the cost, the Razr Ultra is a legitimately good phone. Just go in with your eyes open about the charging speed.

Where to Buy the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Razr Ultra

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 starts at $1,199 and is available for preorder now at Samsung.com, with wider retail availability through Best Buy and major carriers starting August 7.

The Motorola Razr Ultra starts at $1,499.99 and is available now at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola.com.

Have you tried either of these flip phones yet? Tell me in the comments if the cover screen or the camera would be the deciding factor for you.