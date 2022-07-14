Must-have iPhone and iPad stands for your workspace

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Looking for a new iPhone or iPad stand for your workspace? Check these out. They look great and keep you efficient all workday long.

Twelve South ParcSlope MacBook & iPad Stand in use

You know how handy it is to have an iPhone or iPad stand on your desk. So if you’re looking for a new one—for your iPhone 13 or iPad mini 6— today we’re rounding up the best of the best: the iPhone and iPad stands for your workspace you simply must own.

Related: 10 Best tech gadget gifts to buy under $25

We know the selection of iPad and iPhone stands is dizzying, so we took care to highlight only those that are best for workspaces. Like the minimalist Twelve South HiRise 3 and the 4K HDMI-equipped Satechi Aluminum Stand & Hub for iPad Pro.

Lift your devices and work from them while they charge with the stands on this list.

1. The Twelve South HiRise 3 iPhone 13 charging stand has a cool minimalist design. It also powers your Apple Watch and AirPods.

Twelve South HiRise 3 in use

Add a multifunctional charger to your workspace with the Twelve South HiRise 3 iPhone 13 charging stand. It charges 3 devices from 0% to 100% in about 150 minutes. Even better, its sleek design keeps your desk clutter-free.

Get it for $99.99 on Amazon.

2. The GravGoods Horizon Charge Qi wireless charger can hold your iPhone 13 in either portrait or landscape mode for charging flexibility.

GravGoods Horizon Charge Qi on a table

Use your iPhone in either orientation on the GravGoods Horizon Charge Qi Wireless charger. This gadget sends 15 watts of power to your phone while charging your Apple Watch and AirPods.

Get it for $54.99 on the official website.

3. The Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand boasts a stainless steel and aluminum design that looks great on your desk.

Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand product video

You want your iPhone 13 charger to look professional. And with its premium materials, the Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand is office ready. It also charges your iPhone 13, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch, which is why it made our list of iPhone and iPad stands for your workspace.

Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

Native Union Snap 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger in use

See your phone’s notifications easily while you work with the Native Union Snap 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger. Its snap-to-charge design holds your iPhone 13 at a comfortable angle and charges your AirPods or AirPods Pro.

Get it for $89.99 on the official website.

5. The PITAKA MagEZ Charging Stand for Tablets works with the iPad mini 6 with MagEZ Case Pro. It also charges your iPhone.

PITAKA MagEz Charging Stand for Tablets on a desk

If your iPad mini 6 sometimes doubles as your work computer, get the PITAKA MagEZ Charging Stand for Tablets. Its adjustable vertical angle gives you the ideal view and holds your tablet in portrait or landscape.

Get it for $129 on the official website.

6. The Rayz Rally Pro portable speaker & phone stand is ideal for the workspace with its microphone technology and voice processing.

Rayz Rally Pro on a workspace

If you work from home or travel frequently, the Rayz Rally Pro portable speaker & phone stand is a wise choice. It combines a portable speaker and an omnidirectional speaker, so we included it on this list of must-have iPhone and iPad stands for your workspace.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

Twelve South ParcSlope with an iPad

Work from your iPad without wrist strain when you place it on the Twelve South ParcSlope MacBook & iPad Stand. It holds your iPad in either portrait or landscape—except the iPad mini, which works in portrait only.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

8. The Satechi Aluminum Stand & Hub for iPad Pro supports your productivity with its 4K HDMI port for a stunning display up to 60 Hz.

Satechi Aluminum Stand & Hub for iPad Pro video

Need a second monitor? Connect your iPad to another display with the Satechi Aluminum Stand & Hub for iPad Pro. It boasts a 4K HDMI port for a gorgeous high-resolution display. It also charges your iPad Pro and has USB-A data and SD card readers.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

9. The Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo) has a stylish design and angles your screen up to 60°. It even charges your earbuds.

Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo) in purple

If you’re after a stylish iPhone charger, check out the Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo). It comes in 4 lovely colorways and saves desk space with its petite design, making it one of our favorite iPhone and iPad stands for your workspace.

Get it for $79.94 on the official website.

10. The Kensington StudioDock iPad Pro dock

Kensington StudioDock on a desk

Turn your iPad into a serious workstation with the Kensington StudioDock iPad Pro dock. It connects to USB Types A and C, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5 mm audio, HDMI 2.0, and SD cards. What’s more, it elevates your iPad to a comfortable level for work.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

Use your iPhone and iPad seamlessly at your desk with these cool stands. Which one would you love to add to your office setup? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜