My SXSW 2026 tech guide: Rivian R2, The MKBHD Podcast Live, and Carl Pei on the next chapter of Nothing

Image Credit: Rivian

Each year, some of the biggest names in technology, media, film, TV, and music head to downtown Austin for SXSW. They gather to talk about the future, picture what it may bring, and ask how soon that future may arrive. SXSW 2026 gives you a place to meet, perform, connect, and share ideas.

Music pulls me in first. I struggle to name another festival where thousands of artists play shows across an entire city. Still, my tech at SXSW 2026 guide aims to show that technology stands on its own here. From Rivian to MKBHD and Nothing, there is plenty of content to explore.

Electric SUV: Rivian R2

Rivian has teased the R2 for quite some time. The company presents it as a smaller and more attainable version of the well-loved R1S. From what I’ve read, the R1S feels intuitive to drive and offers a cabin with space and comfort, even if you place a couple of teenagers in the third row. That track record sets high expectations for the Rivian R2.

Image Credit: Rivian

The R2 starts at $48,490 for the base Standard trim and rises to $57,990 for the Performance trim with the Launch Package. That price still demands a solid budget, yet the specs make a strong case. The SUV can deliver up to 656 horsepower and reach 0–60 mph in 3.6 seconds. Highway acceleration from 50–70 mph can take as little as 1.55 seconds. Those numbers may tempt drivers who want strong performance with everyday use.

I keep an eye on how automakers use AI, and the industry seems to stand at a turning point. Many people think AI in cars means self-driving vehicles. The larger impact happens behind the scenes.

The R2 uses an AI-ready architecture that combines 5G-connected processing with offline capability and tactile hardware. Rivian placed haptic dials on the redesigned steering wheel. These large scroll wheels let you adjust volume, fan speed, and temperature while your eyes stay on the trail.

Some new cars place every control on a touch screen. Simple tasks, such as lowering the fan speed, may require several menu steps while the screen responds. That design feels strange to me. Automakers warn drivers about phone use, yet many cars place large tablets on the dashboard. Rivian keeps physical controls within reach, so you can find a button by touch and keep your focus on the road.

Waveform: The MKBHD Podcast Live

Marques Brownlee is among the biggest tech reviewers in the world. His channel, MKBHD, has more than 20 million subscribers. Viewers tune in for detailed video reviews of the latest technology and gadgets. When I wait for a new product to ship to my home country, Armenia, I often check his videos first to get an initial impression.

In the Waveform: The MKBHD Podcast Live, Brownlee and co-hosts Andrew Manganelli and David Imel dive into many topics. Expect discussions about Apple devices, the HONOR Robot Phone, and privacy concerns around Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

Featured Session: A Conversation with Nothing’s CEO and Co-Founder Carl Pei

Image Credit: Nothing Nothing Phone (4a) Pro True-blood midranger with 140x ultra zoom Preorder it for $ 499.00

Carl Pei started Nothing in 2020 with the goal of making consumer technology less monotonous. He argues that smartphones have become boring, with small improvements in batteries, screens, and cameras. I can see how the Nothing team responds to that challenge.

I admire the industrial design of Nothing phones. When I first saw press photos of the first-generation Nothing Phone, the design looked unusual and unfamiliar. Over time, I grew to appreciate it. The London-based company now releases some of the best-looking phones I’ve seen. If you want to learn where Nothing is heading, join Carl Pei at the JW Marriott, Salon 6–8 on March 18.

Related: Nothing Phone (4a) Pro vs. Google Pixel 10a: Which midrange phone wins for you?

Carl will reflect on how the consumer technology industry became closed and predictable, and why the next era requires a different mindset. He will share his perspective on major shifts across the industry, including the rise of AI-native hardware and the role AI now plays in the product experience. The conversation will also cover Nothing’s next chapter, from its continued push into audio to the brand’s expanding retail presence with new stores planned across New York City, Tokyo, London, and India.

What’s next

The 2026 South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference & Festivals takes place from Thursday, March 12 to Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Austin, Texas. This year, all major components—Music, Film & TV, and Innovation—run concurrently over the seven-day period.

Parting thoughts

SXSW always leaves me with a sense that the future sits closer than we think. As I look across everything at SXSW 2026—from Rivian’s next electric SUV to technology conversations on stage—I see an event that mixes imagination with real products.

I enjoy how the festival blends big ideas, design, and performance across the entire city. When you walk through Austin during SXSW, you can move from a concert to a tech talk and feel the same creative energy in both spaces. If you attend, you may leave with fresh ideas, new inspiration, and a clearer view of where technology may head next. For me, that mix of curiosity, discussion, and discovery makes SXSW one of the most exciting events of the year.