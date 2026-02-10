Forum Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
Winter Olympics 2026 tech guide: Big Air, drones, AI replays, and more
Tech News

Feb 10, 2026, 9:00 am EST
Image Credit: Christian Hartmann, Reuters

Tech today holds a firm place in sports. It powers line calls in tennis and judge systems in snow events. Watch the Winter Olympics 2026 and the shift feels clear. AI replays, drone cams, and film style shots shape how fans see each moment.

Visualizing the flight

At the Milano Cortina 2026 Games, Big Air athletes skip motion gear. OMEGA uses Computer Vision systems and AI tools with four to six high speed cameras. These cameras track each jump from take off to landing. The system shows speed, spin count, height, range, and full 3D body form. Viewers also see a jump path with strobe style visuals and data layers.

Milano Cortina 2026 timepieces

Milano Cortina 2026 timepieces
Image Credit: OMEGA

OMEGA brings Milano Cortina 2026 to your wrist. The One Year Countdown shines in 18K gold and nods to tradition. Meanwhile, the Speedmaster 38 mm rocks a frosted look inspired by the Games. If sporty design with a twist excites you, the Seamaster Diver 300M hits all the right notes.

From video to insight

Alibaba Cloud builds on that idea with a new Real Time 360 Replay system. The setup delivers smooth camera motion and sharp strobe visuals while AI models separate athletes from snow and ice scenes. Within 15 to 20 seconds, the system forms full 3D scenes of key moments, fast enough for live TV.

At the core sits the Qwen AI model set, which tackles a task that strains human teams. It turns heavy video flow into live metadata. The Automatic Media Description system scans feeds, spots athletes, flags key moments, and writes scene text at once. This platform supports 17 sports, from ice hockey to ski jump. Alongside BulletTime views from Beijing 2022, Alibaba adds Spacetime Slices, which stack motion phases into one image and help viewers read form and skill.

Drones in the game

Video Credit: Stephen Sutton, LinkedIn

At Milano Cortina, live shows treat FPV drones as a core part of the setup. Ice tracks and downhill runs push speeds past 100 kilometers per hour, and FPV drones chase angles that fixed cams or cable rigs miss.

Dutch Drone Gods support the broadcast with a custom FPV Broadcast Drone built for live TV use. The compact unit flies close to athletes within safe margins while meeting global TV standards. The drone weighs 243 grams, reaches speeds up to 100 kilometers per hour, and stays in the air for near five minutes per flight.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition
Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung ties tech and culture together with the Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition for Milano Cortina 2026 athletes. Nearly 3,800 Olympic and Paralympic athletes from about 90 nations will receive the phone for daily life in the Village and at events.

This version pairs a bold look with tools that support on-site needs. The back glass features a deep blue tone that fits the Milano Cortina style and echoes Samsung’s roots while nodding to Italian blue culture. The color speaks to unity and sporting pride. A gold metal frame points to medal ambitions and peak moments. The box includes a clear case with a blue ring magnet and gold laurel artwork as a symbol of victory.

I wish Samsung would sell this phone beyond the games. Regional sales, with a focus on Italy, could expand its reach and push harder in the tight flip phone race with Motorola. Demand feels real for a special flip model in this shade. Azzurro is the name for this sky-blue tone, a color deeply tied to Savoy heritage and national sporting pride through the Gli Azzurri teams.

GoPro MAX2

GoPro MAX2
Image Credit: GoPro

GoPro MAX2

Get it for $499.00

No Winter Games story feels complete without Lindsey Vonn. In 2023, she mentioned that she shoots clips on a GoPro MAX while swimming with manatees. In 2026, that first-generation model turns seven years old, which opens the door for a fresh step forward. That timing makes the GoPro MAX2 feel right. GoPro calls it the “only true 8K 360 video capture camera on the market.”

Parting thoughts

I watch the shift from Paris to Milano Cortina and feel a jump in ambition. Paris leaned on 5G and 4K, with AI focused on athlete support. Milano Cortina brings tech that speaks to me as a fan and still serves athletes. I gain richer context, clearer angles, and deeper insight into each run and jump. This era feels like a new baseline for how I experience winter sport.

Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

