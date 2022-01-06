Netgear Meural Canvas II Digital NFT & Crypto Frame is the perfect digital art showcase

Looking for a place to display your favorite photos? How about showcasing your prized NFT art collection? Now you can show off all your best artwork using Netgear's cool new photo frame. Available in multiple frame colors, it's ready for a place on your wall. Read on to learn more!

Netgear Meural II frame looks great on any wall

Digital frames have grown over the years to include many different shapes and sizes. They allow you to upload artwork and personal photographs and sometimes animated live photos as well. While Netgear isn’t exactly known for digital displays, that isn’t stopping the company from venturing into the territory. In fact, it’s looking to bring a new kind of digital media into the mix: NFTs. Let’s take a look at the new Netgear Meural Canvas II Digital NFT & Crypto Frame and see what it’s all about!

Netgear Meural II is a great way to showcase artwork

Comes in a variety of colors and frame styles to fit into your space

Right out of the gate Netgear wants to make sure its Meural Canvas II frame will accommodate your living or office space harmoniously. This is why they include more than one or even two standard options. The device comes with black and white modern frames edges, or alternatively dark and light wood. There are also two different sizes available as well, which include 16 x 24-inch and 19 x 29-inch variants. Lastly, you’re able to use it in landscape or portrait orientations, should one be favored over the other.

Netgear’s Meural Canvas II in action

Offers an anti-glare screen with patented TrueArt technology

The Netgear Meural Canvas II comes with an anti-glare IPS screen. It also includes the patented TrueArt technology which adds to its ability to display the crisp details of whichever photos and artwork you choose to have on it. This really helps the images displayed to shine, but, you know, without the glare that is.

Includes Async Art with NFT support and a library of curated pieces

Whether you want to use the Netgear Meural Canvas II to showcase your NFT collection or traditional artwork, the device can deliver on both. It comes with Async Art and an entire library of curated pieces you can explore and choose from. There are also new ways to display and interact with some pieces, for example, such as art that gradually evolves in layers throughout the day. It’s a pretty cool way to enjoy digital artwork, especially in a new age of digital offerings.

Switch the frame between landscape and portrait orientations

A picture perfect frame you can enjoy in your home or office

If you’re interested in displaying digital artwork at home or in your office, it’s worth checking out Netgear’s new Meural frame. Between its interior design-friendly aesthetic options to its support for new NFT artwork, it’s a great way to add a digital frame to your personal environment.

You can get the Netgear Meural Canvas II here for $399.95.