NFTs are all the rage right now, giving collectors the chance to own unique works of digital art. But how do you display them? Check out our recommendations.

Coolest NFT displays for your digital art

Got a rare piece of digital art sitting in your crypto wallet? Display it for all the world to see with some of the coolest NFT displays for your digital art. From affordable digital frames to gallery-worthy smart canvases, these gadgets have the tech and style you want for showing off your finds.

The Netgear Meural Canvas II digital frame was introduced at CES this year. It exhibits your digital art throughout the day and comes in a selection of frame colors.

For a more out-of-the-box idea, check out the concept holograph display. It rises from a box sci-fi style and shows NFTs from your phone with just a tap.

Check out these cool NFT displays and more in the list below.

1. The Samsung The Frame TV 2022 has an embossed Matte Display, adding a canvas-like quality to your digital art. Plus, it’s a smart TV.

Samsung The Frame TV 2022 in a living room

One of the coolest NFT displays in 2022 is the Samsung The Frame TV 2022. This smart TV displays your digital investment when the TV is in idle mode. It’s also antireflection, antiglare, and antismudge.

This gadget is coming soon and its price is TBA.

2. The Netgear Meural Canvas II digital frame

Netgear Meural Canvas II in a video

For a stylish digital art display you can hang throughout your home, go for the Netgear Meural Canvas II digital frame. The Async Art tech can update your Meural as you go about your day, and an antiglare matte display makes it look like a real canvas. It also works with Alexa.

Get it for $399.95 on the official website.

3. The Canvia Digital Art Canvas & Smart Digital Frame has ArtSense techology, keeping your exhibit vibrant at all hours of the day.

Canvia Digital Art Canvas & Smart Digital Frame

Display fine art paintings, NFTs, photos, and more with the Canvia Digital Art Canvas & Smart Digital Frame. An advanced HD, color-dynamic screen preserves every detail, while ArtSense tech adjusts the image depending on the room’s lighting.

Get it for $521 on the official website.

Lenovo Smart Frame on a wall

At 21.5 inches, the Lenovo Smart Frame wall-mounted photo display is an impressive way to exhibit digital art and your own photography. Hang it horizontally or vertically; it makes a statement on any wall.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

5. The Samsung The Frame 2021 lifestyle TV is just 24.9 mm thick and has an easel stand option, adding a museum look to your crypto art.

Samsung The Frame 2021 on an easel stand

Presentation is everything and the Samsung The Frame 2021 lifestyle TV proves it. An easel stand option integrates beautifully with NFTs while the slim form factor makes it look just like a work of art. Meanwhile, it doubles as a smart TV.

Get it for $459.99 on the official website.

6. The Qonos digital frame & platform for NFTs transports your collections to the wall with gorgeous graphics and a sleek design.

Qonos on a wall

Extraordinary collectibles deserve a one-of-a-kind display like the Qonos digital frame & platform for NFTs. It boasts integrated graphics processing and a flush mount with hidden cords. Curate collections of digital art and collectables from around the globe.

This NFT display is so popular, it’s currently only available for commercial collaborations and the price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

7. The Tokenframe 10″ TBLTP NFT Display connects easily to your wallet and casts your NFTs. Use the app to manage all the details.

Tokenframe 10″ TBLTP NFT Display in frame options

Displaying your digital collection on the Tokenframe 10″ TBLTP NFT Display is simple since Metamask, WalletConnect, and Fortmatic are all integrated into the app. Meanwhile, the Bespoke Wooden Frames and sharp 1,080p resolution keep your art looking its best.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

8. The Blackdove digital canvas integrates with your smart home. Then, white glove delivery and installation ensure it’s set up properly.

Blackdove digital canvas in size options

Another of the coolest NFT displays is the Blackdove digital canvas. It comes in a range of sizes from 49–98 inches as well as 3 colors and a no frame option. It offers a 500 nit display, 4K FPS, and seamlessly connects to your Metamask wallet.

Get it for $4,793 on the official website.

9. The Holocube by ChenKai Zhang concept NFT display showcases a hologram inside a glass cube. It’s a pretty futuristic home or office display.

Holocube by ChenKai Zhang on a white background

Though just a concept—for now—the Holocube by ChenKai Zhangconcept NFT display gives us an idea of how we might display NFTs in the future. The minimalist glass display cube rises up from a box when you trigger it. The design lets you upload your NFTs with just a tap.

Learn more about this concept gadget on Bēhance.

10. The FRAMED MONO X7 digital canvas is a thin 7.3-inch display. It connects to an internet multimedia system,bringing digital art to your walls.

FRAMED MONO X7 on a gray wall

Show digital pieces just like an art gallery when you have the FRAMED MONO X7 digital canvas. It comes in 4 versions and has an antiglare display, 16.7 million colors, and Full HD 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, allowing you to show the work as the artist intended.

Get it for $699 on the official website.

NFTs offer investors an exciting new opportunity. Show off those digital treasures with any of the coolest NFT displays out there. Own any NFTs? Let us know how you showcase them in the comments.

