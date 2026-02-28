Nothing Phone (4a) preview: Pink design, new Glyph Bar, and periscope zoom

Image Credit: Nothing

The Phone (4a) is Nothing’s latest push to tempt you away from your Samsung or Apple comfort zone and try something with more character. You might have already seen the pink version, and yeah, that caught my eye too. But that splash of color tells only part of the story. The London crew loves to spill hints before launch. In my Nothing Phone (4a) preview, I break down everything on my radar.

Design

Nothing builds its name on bold hardware, so I’ll start with the look. The company has shown the rear panel of the Phone (4a), and it sticks to that clear, industrial vibe we’ve come to recognize. An official render on X highlights the transparent shell and a fresh Glyph Bar that sits to the right of the triple camera setup.

The Glyph interface packs six white LEDs, and for the first time, the red recording light joins the (a) series. On the (4a), the lights line up in a straight row. Each LED fires up in patterns that signal calls, alerts, or other cues. Nothing claims the new Glyph Bar shines 40 percent brighter than the prior A series and relies on patented technology to create a clean glow without light spill.

And yes, pink joins the mix. The Phone (3a) came in black, white, and blue. For now, no one knows if pink will sit next to those shades or take the place of one.

Camera

Here’s the headline feature. Nothing adds a periscope camera to the Phone (4a), and the camera bump shrinks at the same time. This module showed up on the (3a) Pro, but the brand now fits it into a tighter space. The system uses a tetraprism setup, where light reflects through the prism to save room inside the frame, as the design team explains in a promotional video.

For comparison, only the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra carries a periscope telephoto lens in the Galaxy S26 lineup. I like that Nothing brings that kind of zoom power to a base model.

Performance

Nothing keeps most specs under wraps for now. The brand has confirmed a Snapdragon chip will power the Phone 4a series, but it has not shared the exact model. We may have to wait until the launch event on March 5 at 10:30 GMT for full specs, price, and store dates.

