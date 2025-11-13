Pack better this Black Friday with 4MYTU’s Luggage Set

The 4MYTU Max Tank Set solves real travel frustrations with its award-winning front-access carry-on, wide-opening 30" trunk, and expandable, silent, ultra-organized design built from recycled materials. With up to 35% off from Black Friday through December 1, it’s a thoughtfully engineered luggage upgrade that makes packing, accessing essentials, and moving through airports easier than ever. Image Credits: 4MYTU

Picture this: a business traveler on a tight itinerary, a family preparing for a cross-country trip, or a couple heading off for an extended holiday. No matter who you are, packing always ends up being the least glamorous part of travel. Traditional luggage rarely makes travel easier—carry-ons are hard to reach, checked bags steal space, and unpacking in tight hotel rooms feels like a juggling act.

That’s where 4MYTU’s Tank Series comes in.

Built on years of real-world travel experience and precision manufacturing, 4MYTU — pronounced “for my tour” — was created to design luggage that actually solves travel problems. The brand’s latest product, the Max Tank Set (22″ + 30″), redefines what “smart luggage” means by combining practicality, quiet performance, and a thoughtful design.

Meet the Max Tank Set: Built for Modern Movement

Built for depth, access, and organization, the new 30-inch Max Tank Trunk redefines spacious travel with its wide top-opening design—so every inch of storage is visible and within easy reach.

It joins the 22-inch Bigger Tank Carry-On to form the Max Tank Set, two perfectly balanced pieces designed to work in harmony for multi-person or extended travel. Both share the same DNA: clean, minimalist lines, silent motion, and intelligent storage—making packing, dividing, and accessing essentials effortless, whether you’re traveling solo, as a pair, or with family.

Front Access That Changes Everything

One of the most overlooked frustrations in travel is simply getting to your stuff. The 22-inch Bigger Tank Carry-On, recipient of the IDEA (International Design Excellence Award), fixes that problem with its front-opening pocket system — a design that replaces the traditional clamshell with a vertical access door. You can grab your laptop, documents, or in-flight items in seconds without laying the case flat or repacking your clothes.

A small change with a big impact—rooted in empathy for real travelers.

Space That Adapts: 35% Expandable Capacity

We all start with good intentions when packing light, but trips evolve. That’s why both models feature a 35% expansion system, seamlessly hidden under the main zipper track.

Unzip, and the case expands without compromising balance or aesthetics. Perfect for travelers who accumulate extra outfits, gifts, or gear, this design lets you adapt without switching luggage. The 100% recycled polycarbonate shell flexes under pressure without cracking, ensuring it stays resilient and refined trip after trip.

Combined with an internal GRS-certified antibacterial lining made from recycled PET bottles, the Max Tank Set doesn’t just perform well — it feels conscientious and premium at every touchpoint.

Smooth, Silent, and Effortless

If your luggage makes noise, it’s not truly premium. 4MYTU’s 360° SkateSilent™ wheels were designed to change that. Borrowing from skateboard engineering, each wheel uses dual bearings and a shock-absorbing PU coating to deliver quiet, stable motion on any surface — marble, carpet, or cobblestone.

The result is near-silent movement that feels as refined as it looks — a feature frequent flyers instantly appreciate on long walks between terminals.

The Handle That Does More

Every traveler knows the small annoyances that come with juggling bags, drinks, and devices at the airport. The Tank Series’ multi-function handle eliminates them all.

It includes deployable hooks for shopping bags or totes, a cup holder for your coffee, and a groove stand that holds your phone or tablet while you wait. It’s intuitive, mechanical, and maintenance-free — one of those rare features that instantly becomes indispensable.

This handle design, on the other hand, turns your suitcase into a workstation, organizer, and travel companion all in one.

Designed for Real Durability

From its anti-scuff rear strips to its TSA-approved lock and anti-burst zippers, every component of the Max Tank Set has been designed for longevity. A USB-A + USB-C port connects to your own power bank inside, keeping your devices charged without clutter.

The shell’s structured geometry keeps both cases upright and balanced — even when open or expanded — while still maintaining the sleek, professional aesthetic that appeals to high-frequency business travelers.

Smart Luggage Division Made Easy

The beauty of the Max Tank Set lies in how the two pieces complement each other.

The 22-inch Bigger Tank Carry-On manages personal and work essentials with efficient onboard access. The 30-inch Max Tank Trunk takes care of checked luggage, shared packing, or seasonal items. Together, they create a seamless division of space that simplifies family trips, couples’ packing, or extended stays.

Available in eight refined colors, the Tank Series matches any travel style — from corporate minimalism to casual adventure.

For an added personal touch, 4MYTU’s Palette Wheels are available separately in 10 refined color sets—each including four pairs of wheels and a replacement tool—so you can personalize your luggage while extending its lifespan. Easily replaceable with the included tool, Palette Wheels let travelers refresh their look or swap styles anytime, making every journey uniquely their own.

Black Friday to Cyber Monday: Travel Smarter, Save More

From November 5 through December 1, 4MYTU is offering up to 35% off its entire Tank lineup — including the Max Tank Set (22″ + 30″). The Max Tank Set itself already offers built-in bundle value, making the total savings feel even greater during the sale. Each purchase comes with free shipping, a limited lifetime warranty, and a 100-day return policy — giving travelers peace of mind alongside performance.

Whether you’re jetting across continents, packing for a family getaway, or simply tired of wrestling with outdated luggage, the Tank Series — and especially the Max Tank Set — delivers real solutions.

Quiet, expandable, and brilliantly designed, it’s luggage that doesn’t just roll — it’s your thoughtful travel companion every step of the way.

available up to 35% off through December 1.