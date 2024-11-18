Is Black Friday or Cyber Monday better for tech enthusiasts?

By Lauren Wadowsky on Nov 18, 2024, 7:00 am EST under Buyer's Guide,

Are you ready to dive into the ultimate showdown of tech shopping? Whether you’re team Black Friday or squad Cyber Monday, let’s uncover which day truly delivers the best deals for tech enthusiasts!

Is Black Friday or Cyber Monday better for tech enthusiasts?
Which day should you shop? / Image Credit: Markas Spiske, Unsplash


When it comes to scoring the best deals on electronics, tech enthusiasts have a tough decision every year: should they shop on Black Friday or wait for Cyber Monday?


Both days are famous for huge discounts, but each has its own advantages.


Let’s break down what makes each day unique and find out which might be the better choice for tech lovers.

What is Black Friday?


Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving.


It’s known for doorbuster deals and big sales across almost every category, from clothes to electronics.

Many people rush to physical stores on Black Friday to grab limited-time offers. Electronics, especially popular items like TVs, laptops, and smartphones, are always in high demand.

  1. Early Deals: These days, you don’t have to wait until Friday morning. Many stores start offering early Black Friday deals today, letting you snag bargains before the big rush.
  2. In-Store and Online Options: Black Friday was traditionally an in-store shopping event, but now many retailers offer the same deals online. This flexibility allows tech enthusiasts to shop from home or hit the stores, depending on their preference.
  3. Larger Product Variety: Since Black Friday marks the start of the holiday shopping season, it generally offers a wider selection of products. This day might be better for finding high-demand tech gadgets, like the latest consoles or brand-new phone releases.
Black Friday or Cyber Monday
A shopper on Black Friday / Image Credit: CardMapr.nl, Unsplash

Is Black Friday or Cyber Monday better for tech enthusiasts?

Cyber Monday has grown significantly over the years, with tech retailers offering steep discounts on gadgets, accessories, and software.

  1. Convenient Online Shopping: Cyber Monday is all about online deals, so you can shop from anywhere with an internet connection. You won’t need to worry about store crowds or waking up early.
  2. Specialized Tech Deals: Since Cyber Monday is focused online, many stores concentrate on deals for gadgets and accessories that don’t typically go on sale in physical stores. This includes products like digital subscriptions, software, and even some of the finest gadget deals.
  3. Additional Discounts: Some retailers save their best online deals for Cyber Monday. If you missed a deal on Black Friday, you might see it return, or even go lower, on Cyber Monday.

Key differences between Black Friday and Cyber Monday for tech enthusiasts

Let’s take a look at the key differences between these two.

  1. Shopping Style: Black Friday is a mix of in-store and online shopping, while Cyber Monday is all online.
  2. Product Focus: Black Friday often has a broader range of items on sale, whereas Cyber Monday might offer more exclusive online deals, especially for tech accessories and digital goods.
  3. Deal Availability: Many of the early Black Friday deals today cover high-demand electronics, but Cyber Monday can still offer good discounts on items that weren’t in the spotlight on Black Friday.
  4. Crowd Factor: For those who hate lines and crowds, Cyber Monday’s online-only experience can be a major advantage.
A window with a SALE sign
A window with a SALE sign / Image Credit: Claudio Schwartz, Unsplash

Which one is better for tech enthusiasts?

It really depends on what type of tech you’re after and how you like to shop.

  • If you’re after the hottest items of the season, like the latest gaming console or premium laptop, Black Friday might be your best bet. You can get early Black Friday deals today and secure these big-ticket items before they’re gone.
  • For those interested in accessories, software, or slightly less popular items, Cyber Monday can often deliver better online-only deals. Many online retailers drop exclusive prices, so Cyber Monday could save you more on things like headphones, memory cards, or device chargers.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Black Friday is better for tech enthusiasts looking to grab high-demand items that tend to sell out fast. 

On the other hand, Cyber Monday is ideal if you’re looking for additional discounts or aren’t after the hottest new tech. 

Buyer's Guide

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

iPhone 17 Air: Could Apple be making the thinnest iPhone yet?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
iPhone 17 Air: Could Apple be making the thinnest iPhone yet?
Are you on the lookout for an iPhone that puts sleek design over top-of-the-line specs but still packs a pretty solid punch? The iPhone 17 Air might just be what you’re hoping for. Honestly, I’m all for it because, as..
Best drones for photos and video: Black Friday steals
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Best drones for photos and video: Black Friday steals
Being on a boat with just a handheld camera means I can only capture what’s directly in front of me. I’m surrounded by gorgeous, forest-covered mountains to the north and south. It’s just breathtaking. The best drones for photos and..
Hotspot and mobile data sharing tricks you probably never considered
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Hotspot and mobile data sharing tricks you probably never considered
Many people know they can share their mobile data, but why is this so handy? Well, think about it: your home Wi-Fi router is more likely to experience a network connectivity issue than your mobile data plan, and what happens..
The French door air fryer by Midea I’m eyeing this Christmas (here’s why!)
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
The French door air fryer by Midea I’m eyeing this Christmas (here’s why!)
I’ve been a big fan of air fryers for a while now—they make the crispiest fries and wings with hardly any oil, and they’ve made my weeknight meals a breeze. But let’s be honest: most air fryers aren’t winning any..
Best Christmas gifts for women: Unique ideas she’ll love
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Best Christmas gifts for women: Unique ideas she’ll love
Tired of gifting things that end up at the back of her closet? Or maybe last year’s self-care set didn’t quite hit the mark? This Christmas, let’s go for gifts that she’ll genuinely love (and actually use!). We’re talking thoughtful,..

Popular Blog Posts

How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..

You Might Also Like

Christmas gifts for men he’ll actually use
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Christmas gifts for men he’ll actually use
Is last year’s portable coffee grinder still gathering dust on his kitchen shelf? Or maybe the Star Wars replica from his coworkers never made it out of the gift bag? This Christmas, let’s break the streak with a gift he’ll..
Oclean X Ultra S review: This smart toothbrush talks to you—but is it worth it?
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
Oclean X Ultra S review: This smart toothbrush talks to you—but is it worth it?
Want to know the not-so-secret recipe for healthy teeth? Just brush twice a day and keep up with those dental visits. Though it sounds simple, a Swedish study found that 90% of us are actually doing it wrong (yikes!). Good..
LG Stretchable display can expand by 50%—what sets it apart?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
LG Stretchable display can expand by 50%—what sets it apart?
LG Display has just revealed its latest innovation—the LG Stretchable display prototype. It can stretch up to a whopping 50%! That’s double the previous record of 20%, making it the most stretchable display available. Stretchable displays are a hot topic,..
Meet Toshiba’s microwave air fryer combo: 4-in-1 magic for healthier, tastier meals!
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Meet Toshiba’s microwave air fryer combo: 4-in-1 magic for healthier, tastier meals!
I love my air fryer, but let’s be real—it takes up serious space on my already packed countertop. Between my rice cooker, two knife blocks, and espresso machine, there’s barely any room left to chop veggies. If you’re also low..
Best electric toothbrushes of 2024: Find your perfect match
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Best electric toothbrushes of 2024: Find your perfect match
As someone who takes dental hygiene seriously, I’m a big believer in the power of an electric toothbrush. And luckily for us, 2024 is packed with all kinds of high-tech options. Yes, from Instagram to TikTok, influencers everywhere are showing..
Service assurance in telecom: How AI and automation are transforming network reliability
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Service assurance in telecom: How AI and automation are transforming network reliability
High-quality service assurance in telecom has become a huge and extremely complex challenge for the telecommunications industry. Growing customer requirements, increasing number of devices, as well as dynamic development of technologies such as IoT and 5G have made it impossible..