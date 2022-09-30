Planning a bike adventure? Check out these best bike accessories

Prep your bike for fall rides with the best bike accessories. From bike computers to smart helmets, they help you ride smoothly. Check them out below.

We love the Garmin Varia RCT715 rearview taillight

You’ve planned your route, tuned up your bike, and booked your hotels. All in all, you’re ready for your latest bike adventure. But are you sure your gear is in good condition? Bike tech changes every year, so you want to make sure yours is updated. We’re here to help with some of the best bike accessories of the year.

Did you know that you can power your bike computer while you pedal? It’s possible with the Garmin Edge 1040 Solar. It relies on the sun’s energy for power and can recharge anytime.

Then, the SENA helmets below don’t just protect your head. Their Bluetooth connectivity also lets you contact your group. Some models even play GPS directions.

Have fun and stay safe on bike adventures with these accessories.

1. The Garmin Edge 1040 Solar bike computer is powered by the sun and runs for a whopping 100 hours in convenient battery-saver mode.

Garmin Edge 1040 Solar on a bike

You won’t have to stop to recharge your bike computer when you have the Garmin Edge 1040 Solar bike computer. The Power Glass solar charging extends the battery life by up to 42 minutes per hour. Meanwhile, you get incredible trail accuracy with the multi-band GNSS.

Get it for $749.99 on the official website.

SENA R2 on a cyclist

Stay connected with your friends while you ride with the SENA R2 & R2 EVO. Their Bluetooth intercom has a range of 500 meters. Plus, speakers above the ear area keep you apprised of surrounding traffic.

Get one for $169 on the official website.

3. The Suunto Karoo 2 cycling computer shows the road ahead using advanced navigation and intuitive software on a smartphone-like display.

Suunto Karoo 2 on handlebars

Know what lies ahead while cycling with the Suunto Karoo 2 cycling computer. Its vivid display shows impending turns and climb profiles, making it one of the best bike accessories. Plus, you can create your own itineraries.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

4. The Garmin Varia RCT715 rearview taillight

Garmin Varia RCT715 product video

Protect yourself on roadside rides with the Garmin Varia RCT715 rearview taillight. If an incident occurs, it records at up to 1,080p/30 fps. What’s more, it detects cars as far as 140 meters away. Then it sends audio and visual alerts.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

5. The Topo Designs Quick Pack bicycle bag

Topo Designs Quick Pack in blue

On a long bike adventure, you need a durable bicycle bag. We suggest the Topo Designs Quick Pack bicycle bag. It boasts multiple wear styles, and, of course, it attaches to your bicycle. The 100% recycled nylon resists abrasion.

Get it for $69 on the official website.

6. The SENA M1 & M1 EVO smart Bluetooth helmets have speakers that connect you to other riders, let you hear GPS directions, and more.

SENA M1 & M1 EVO product video

Stay connected and safe while you ride with the SENA M1 & M1 EVO smart Bluetooth helmets. Impressively, their built-in speakers let you communicate with other riders or people at home. They even play GPS directions and music, which makes them some of the best bike accessories.

Get one for $169 on the official website.

7. The ElevationLab TagVault: Bike Bottle Cage Mount for AirTag ensures you always know where your bike is. Plus, its anti-theft design installs easily.

ElevationLab TagVault: Bike on a bicycle

Don’t become a victim of bicycle theft. Install the ElevationLab TagVault Bike Bottle Cage Mount for AirTag. With it, you can see your bike’s location in Lost mode when an iPhone is in range. It fits all bottle cages, is IPX5 waterproof, and has anti-theft features.

Get it for $20.99 on Amazon.

8. The Keysmart AllTull Raptor multitool

Keysmart AllTull Raptor in use

Stay prepared on the trail with the Keysmart AllTull Raptor multitool. Use it to fix the spokes on your bike, tighten a bolt, and even open a bottle when you stop for a break. Made of stainless steel, it withstands your active life.

Get it for $9.89 on the official website.

9. The Skarper DiskDrive all-in-1 motor & battery drive unit transforms any bike into an eBike, giving you assistance when you need a boost.

Skarper DiskDrive on a bicycle

Keep backup power with you, just in case, with the Skarper DiskDrive all-in-1 motor & battery drive unit. This lightweight system turns any bike into an electric one and attaches with just a click. It also lets riders enjoy long rides without overexertion, making it one of the best bike accessories this year.

Get it for about $1,113 when it launches.

10. The Knog Rear Plus Light has endless wear possibilities. Attach it to your clothing, handlebar, pannier, or nearly anything else.

Knog Rear Plus Light on a person

Have flexible bike light options when you go for the Knog Rear Plus Light. This 20-lumen USB bike light detaches from its magnetic clip, giving you flexible wear options. It has an IP67 waterproof rating and shines 20 lumens of brightness.

Get it for $16.63 on Amazon.

The best bike accessories have your back on your trip. Which ones would you love to take with you? Let us know in the comment section.

