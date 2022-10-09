Coffee lovers—check out the best coffee gadgets and accessories

Looking to upgrade your coffee-making skills? These coffee gadgets and accessories should help, from portable espresso makers to latte art-enhancing mugs.

WACACO Picopresso handheld portable espresso maker in black

Can’t start the day without coffee? Maybe you even grind coffee beans before each brew. If so, then you’re a coffee lover. And coffee lovers know the benefit of having the right gear. So to help you with your search, today we’re highlighting the best coffee gadgets and accessories.

Do you suffer a little when you travel because you can’t brew your espresso? Your troubles are over, thanks to the WACACO Picopress. It’s super portable and creates an impressively fine grind. Then, it pulls rich, dense shots.

And, if you dabble in latte art, you’ll appreciate the Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups. This collection discreetly elevates your crema while keeping your design intact.

Round out your coffee gear collection with these impressive gadgets.

1. The WACACO Picopresso handheld portable espresso maker grinds impressively fine espresso and produces rich, creamy shots.

WACACO Picopresso handheld portable espresso maker in use

Start your day with pro-level espresso—anywhere—when you have the WACACO Picopresso handheld portable espresso maker. This incredibly portable espresso maker creates an ultrafine grind and produces rich, flavorful shots.

Get it for $129.90 on Amazon.

2. The Keurig K-Café SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker recognizes your K-Cup Pod and suggests drinks that match your tastes.

Keurig K-Café SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker in black

Brewing your favorite coffee is easy with the Keurig K-Café SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker. The Cafe Creations feature accurately brews your drinks or helps you try something new. Meanwhile, the multistream tech extracts more flavor from grounds.

Get it for $249.99 on Amazon.

3. The Soma Stainless Steel Kettle fine-tunes your pour-over with its integrated brew-range thermometer. Plus, it adds a minimalist look to your kitchen.

Soma Stainless Steel Kettle in black

Brew pour-over coffee to your specifications every time with the Soma Stainless Steel Kettle. The built-in brew-range thermometer shows the hot water’s precise temperature. Then, the stay-cool handle is gentle on your hands, making it one of the best coffee gadgets and accessories.

Get it for $70 on the official website.

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine in use

Enjoy your favorite espresso drinks with the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine. Thanks to its 15-bar Italian pump, it produces luxurious frothed milk for café-level coffee drinks. Best of all, you can adjust the milk texture and amount to your liking.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

5. The Spinn Smart Wi-Fi Coffee Maker offers an innovative take on brewing. Its centrifugal technology reveals delicate flavor profiles.

Spinn Smart Wi-Fi Coffee Maker in action

Bring centrifugal brewing to your morning coffee routine with the Spinn Smart Wi-Fi Coffee Maker. This technology spins your coffee while adding water. It spins faster for espresso. What’s more, it has a conical burr grinder, connects to an app, and creates no waste.

Get it for $999 on Amazon.

6. The Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker offers hands-free use. Also, you can preset a morning brew schedule.

Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker in black

Integrate coffee making into your smart home setup with the Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker. It works with Alexa, so you can manage it via voice command. Also, Routines lets you brew on a schedule, which is why it’s one of the best coffee gadgets and accessories.

Get it for $99.99 on Amazon.

7. The Carter Move Mug and Slide-Lock Lid open with a simple flick of your thumb, making on-the-go coffee more convenient.

Carter Move Mug and Slide-Lock Lid in black

Do your drink your coffee on your way to work or school? Make it easier—and more enjoyable—with the Carter Move Mug and Slide-Lock Lid. The angled lid is easy to open and slides back securely, keeping your drink warm and preventing leaks.

Get the mug/lid combo for $30 on the official website.

8. The Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups

Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups in black and white

Show off your latte art in the Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups. Their shape adds height to your crema without disturbing the artwork. Plus, the double-wall ceramic material retains heat.

Get them for $27.50 on Amazon.

9. The KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder

KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder in black

Need an adjustable coffee grinder? Consider the KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder. With a choice of 70 settings, you can achieve any grind size you need. It’s one of the best coffee gadgets and accessories because it automatically adjusts the grind time.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

10. The Ember Cup

Ember Cup in black

The Ember Cup isn’t your typical coffee warmer. With it, you can set your preferred beverage temperature and keep it steady all day on the charging stand. An LED indicator shows when your drink reaches the ideal temperature

Get it for $99.95 on the official website.

The best coffee gadgets and accessories transform your coffee-making habit into an art. Do you own any of these products? Let us know what you think about them in the comments.

