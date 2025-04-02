PocketCloud review: A portable NAS with one-click backup that just works

By Madhurima Nag on Apr 2, 2025, 11:22 pm EDT

PocketCloud is the portable NAS I’ve always wanted—compact, effortless, and with true one-click backup that makes saving my data a breeze. With modular backup, fast transfers, and easy cloud integration, it gives me reliable, on-the-go storage without the headaches of traditional NAS systems.

PocketCloud: Portable NAS in Use

Let’s be honest—most NAS (Network Attached Storage) devices feel like they were built for IT professionals who enjoy spending hours configuring settings and troubleshooting connectivity issues. For those who value simplicity but still need a reliable way to store and back up data, finding a NAS solution that doesn’t require a tech degree can be challenging. Enter PocketCloud, a portable NAS with a one-click backup feature that promises to make life easier for photographers, videographers, digital nomads, and everyday users alike.

PocketCloud: Portable NAS with One-Click Backup

PocketCloud delivers on many of its promises. But like any device, it’s not without its limitations. Let’s break it down.

Setup: No Headaches, Just Clicks

Setting up most NAS systems feels like setting up a small business server. You need to configure network settings, install apps, and figure out how to actually use the thing. PocketCloud changes the game with its one-click backup feature.

After powering it on, connecting it to a phone or laptop via the PocketCloud app takes only minutes. Once connected, users gain access to files and can start backing them up almost immediately. No complex networking configurations. No digging through endless menus. Just plug, click, and go.

For those who don’t want to waste time learning how to set up a personal cloud, this is a breath of fresh air.

Portability: Truly Take Your NAS Anywhere

The idea of a portable NAS sounds almost too good to be true. Traditional NAS devices are stationary because they’re tied to a home network. But PocketCloud breaks that mold.

Its compact design makes it easy to toss into a bag alongside a laptop, camera, and other gear. Whether at a café, on the road, or in an office, backing up photos, videos, or documents is seamless. The modular backup feature allows users to save data locally while on the go and then automatically sync with the Dock upon returning home or to the office.

This flexibility makes PocketCloud a valuable tool for those who need instant, on-the-go backups without worrying about traditional NAS constraints.

Backup: One Click and Done

PocketCloud shines brightest with its one-click backup. With a single tap in the app, users can:

  • Back up laptops and phones effortlessly
  • Automatically sync files whenever the device is connected
  • Transfer files between different storage devices without needing a middleman computer

And if redundancy is a concern, PocketCloud supports modular backup, allowing data to be stored on one SSD while a second SSD remains safe in the Dock. No complicated RAID configurations. No worrying about losing both copies if something goes wrong.

PocketCloud: Portable NAS with One-Click Backup Side View

This flexibility makes it ideal for photographers, filmmakers, and professionals who need reliable, multi-location backups.

Performance and Storage

In terms of storage, PocketCloud supports up to 16TB, and the fact that it uses M.2 NVMe SSDs means speeds are blazing fast. Large file transfers complete in minutes. The built-in turbo fan and thermal management keep the device from overheating, a common issue with portable storage devices.

Another major advantage is expandability. Users aren’t locked into a specific storage configuration. If more space is needed later, simply swapping out the SSDs is an option rather than buying an entirely new system.

Battery Life: Built for Real-World Use

PocketCloud has a built-in battery, meaning it isn’t tied to an outlet. This feature allows backups in places where power sources aren’t readily available, such as while traveling or working remotely.

Battery life supports several hours of continuous use, making it reliable for on-the-go data transfers and backups.

Cloud Integration & Remote Access

Not everyone wants to rely on the cloud, but for those who do, PocketCloud integrates with popular cloud storage services like Google Drive and Dropbox. The syncing process is seamless, ensuring an extra layer of security for important files.

For privacy-conscious users, PocketCloud also allows LAN-only access, meaning files never have to touch the internet. This feature is particularly appealing for those who prioritize data security and prefer keeping everything local.

Entertainment: A Personal Media Hub

Beyond storage, PocketCloud functions as a media streaming hub. With the ability to stream 4K video without buffering, users can enjoy content seamlessly. Automatic transcoding ensures smooth playback, even if the original file format isn’t supported by the device.

For those with extensive media libraries, PocketCloud offers a convenient way to store and stream content without the need for external services.

The Downsides: What’s Not So Great?

No device is perfect, and PocketCloud has a few drawbacks:

  • Price: It’s not cheap, especially if opting for the full package with the Dock.
  • No built-in RAID: While modular backup offers flexibility, traditional RAID users might miss automatic mirroring setups.
  • Limited mobile app features: The app is solid but could use more advanced file management options.

None of these are deal-breakers, but they’re worth considering before making a purchase.

Final Verdict: Is PocketCloud Worth It?

For those who have ever wished for a portable NAS that just works, PocketCloud is the real deal. The one-click backup, modular design, and true portability make it stand out in a market full of complex, stationary NAS solutions.

For photographers, videographers, remote workers, or anyone who values hassle-free backups, this is one of the best investments available. It’s compact, fast, and flexible enough to adapt to any workflow.

While the price is on the higher side, the convenience more than justifies the cost. After all, how much is peace of mind worth when it comes to protecting data?

Final Score: 9/10

Would I recommend it? Absolutely. You can pre-order yours from Kickstarter with a price starting from $289 USD.

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.
