I’m a deal hunter and these are the only early Prime Day TV deals I’d recommend

Prime Day 2025 hasn't even arrived, but the deals are already pouring in—especially on TVs. From Amazon Fire TVs to Roku and Samsung, see which TV deals I think are worth it!

I’ve been covering tech deals—specifically Prime Day—for years, and if there’s one category that always delivers, it’s TVs. Whether you’re upgrading the living room on a budget or finally splurging on that OLED for summer movie nights, early Prime Day TV deals are some of the steepest of the year.

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to grab a new screen, this is it. I’ve seen deals up to 40% off on 2025 models—for real. And I’m highlighting the best I’ve seen today. These are the best early TV deals worth grabbing before they sell out (or quietly disappear) before the big day. Yes, I’m talking about a 75″ 4K Toshiba TV for $399.99 and a 65″ Roku Smart TV for $498 and many others.

These are the early TV deals I’d actually recommend—so if one catches your eye, grab it before it sells out… or quietly disappears before the big day.

Early Prime Day TV Deals: Discounted Amazon Fire TV Lineup

Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K UHD (2024)

Looking for a great TV on a budget? The 2024 Fire TV 4-Series ticks all the boxes. It supports HDR10 and HLG, has built-in Alexa Voice Control, and gives you access to all your streaming apps without the need for extra hardware or cables. I recommend this TV for casual viewers or those looking for a secondary TV that still has a great picture quality. Buyers on Best Buy say the setup is fast, though a few suggest adding a soundbar for better audio.

Amazon List Price: $459.99 Deal Price: $339.99, 26% OFF

Amazon Fire TV 32″ 2-Series (Newest Model)

Another of my favorite early Prime Day Amazon TV deals is on the Fire TV 2-Series. All sizes are on sale, but the 32″ is the steepest at 27%. It delivers High-Definition TV, the benefits of Fire TV, and smart compatibility with Alexa. The size works well in small rooms, and the sound quality is suitable for everyday viewing. If you’re looking for a reliable TV that plays well with your Alexa-based smart home, you’ll want to snatch this deal.

Amazon List Price: $149.99 Deal Price: $109.99, 27% OFF

Early Prime Day TV Deals: Best Streaming TV for Home

Roku Smart TV 65″ Series 4K QLED

My pick for the best streaming TV discount this Prime Day? The Roku Smart TV Plus 65″ 4K QLED. It’s currently on sale in all sizes, but the 65″ is a great, middle-of-the-road size. The entire series sports Dolby Vision, quantum-dot color, and automatic brightness adjustment. And everyone’s talking about the auto-adjustment. It makes the TV super easy to install and enjoy, right out of the box.

Amazon List Price: $498 Deal Price: $498, 23% OFF

Early Prime Day TV Deals: Cheapest Smart TV Steals

INSIGNIA F50 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

I know, I know, sometimes you just want a massive TV—for the least amount of money possible. Insignia makes that a reality with its F50 Series 4K Fire TV. Available in 50″, 55″, 65″, 70″, and 75″ sizes, they’re all pretty affordable. The 75″ TV costs just $429.99. All models in the series boast HDR10, 4K resolution, and the Fire TV interface—no extra streaming stick required. Users appreciate the included Alexa voice remote, although some customers have noted that the colors can appear oversaturated.

Amazon List Price: $649.99 Deal Price: $498, 23% OFF

Toshiba 75″ C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Another giant TV worth buying is the Toshiba 75″ C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV. But it’s not just a big screen. It comes with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and full Fire TV smart features—including Alexa control, live camera feeds, and AirPlay. Plus, HDR10 brings new realism to everything you watch. Customers have called it an “overall great TV.”

Amazon List Price: $649.99 Deal Price: $399.99, 38% OFF

Hisense Class QD6 Series 65″

The Hisense Class QD6 Series 65″ is another worthwhile Prime Day bargain (while it lasts). The QLED screen ensures rich, lifelike images while the AI 4K upscaler transforms beloved classics for today’s viewers. Sports fans will love AI Smooth Motion feature—it results in a blur-free picture. Users say the picture looks good at any angle—sometimes an issue at this price point—and has a clear, vibrant picture.

Amazon List Price: $499.99 Deal Price: $399.99, 20% OFF

Hisense Class A4 Series 43″ TV

My next pick is, yes, another Hisense series. This time, it’s the Hisense Class A4 Series 43″ TV. This TV has excellent reviews on Amazon for its picture quality and easy setup. The medium size, too, is great for bedrooms and secondary spaces, like a kids’ playroom. Feature-wise, it boasts full HD resolution, Alexa compatibility, and a Game Mode—it reduces lag.

Amazon List Price: $229.99 Deal Price: $179.99, 22% OFF

Toshiba 75″ C350 LED 4K UHD TV

I’d buy the Toshiba 75″ C350 for a large living room or basement wall. The size is impressive, and so is the price. You get 75″ of screen real estate for just $399.99. Meanwhile, it has all the benefits of a Fire TV: streaming channels, live TV, and easy access to your favorite apps. The ratings are solid, too. People appreciate the clear and true-to-life colors and realistic audio.

Amazon List Price: $649.99 Deal Price: $399.99, 38% OFF

Early Prime Day TV Deals: Premium Picks

Panasonic Z85 Series (2024 Model) 65″

I love using sales periods to save on tech I otherwise wouldn’t spend the money on. And, as far as TVs go, the Pansonic Z85, is a smart choice. It boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution, a multi HDR format, and theater surround sound. Plus, the reviews have been stellar, with buyers saying that it outperforms the G4 on image quality and is totally worth it’s regular price tag. But luckily, you don’t have to pay that…while the deal’s on.

Amazon List Price: $1,799.99 Deal Price: $997.99, 45% OFF

Samsung 65″ Class QLED Q7F Series

Treat yourself to a high-quality Samsung TV and go for the 65″ Class QLED Q7F TV. It delivers punch HDR-brigh visuals, AI powered color tuning, and smart-home security—all without the deeper blacks (or bigger price tag) of OLED. Reviewers like its balance of colors and details, though they note that the blacks could be deeper.

Amazon List Price: $627.99 Deal Price: $549.99, 12% OFF



Final Thoughts

These Prime Day TV deals may be early but, believe me, they won’t last forever. Whether you want to spruce up your living room or invest in a home theater to make your summer blockbusters unforgettable, now is the time to snap up top-quality TVs at unbeatable prices. Happy shopping!