Exploring the TEMU Influencer Program: A New Way for Creators to Earn

By Madhurima Nag on Aug 27, 2025, 9:00 am EDT

I recently discovered an amazing shopping website, Temu. They have a wide selection of products, from clothing to home goods and the prices are incredible!

Temu is an e-commerce company that connects consumers with millions of merchandise partners, manufacturers, and brands with the mission of empowering them to live a better life. Temu is committed to bringing affordable products onto its platform to enable consumers and merchandise partners to fulfill their dreams in an inclusive environment. 

To expand its reach, Temu launched the its official creator partnership initiative. For digital creators looking to monetize their influence, the TEMU Influencer Program presents an interesting opportunity. Similar to how other major platforms have developed creator partnerships, TEMU is now offering influencers a structured way to earn through product promotions and referral links.

As a Temu Influencer, you can receive free product samples from Temu, earn up to 20% commission (the commission rate applicable to the influencer shall be determined based on the country/region associated with their registered account at the time of participation), and get exclusive opportunities for sponsored promotions and boosting options. For those already familiar with affiliate marketing or e-commerce, TEMU’s approach will feel intuitive. Creators can earn through commission-based referrals, with the potential to scale their earnings as their audience grows. The platform provides promotional tools and resources to help creators effectively showcase products to their followers. 

“-My name is Katharina, I’m 39 years old and I’m so happy to be part of the temu team. 🥰

Temu is a good platform for making money. My efforts have been rewarded. My content has been seen by more people and can be rewarded. I hope that this platform can be known by more people. Welcome more people to join Temu influencer program. My redemption codes are used frequently and are very popular in the community!

On this website, you can find everything you need, from fashion to home! We shop a lot ourselves and I’m happy to share with you!”

— Katharina Walter, TEMU Creator，earn 10000+USD

” I am incredibly grateful for the success I’ve experienced in affiliate marketing. Starting from scratch, I’ve been able to build an impressive following and generate millions of views on my videos. I owe a huge thanks to Temu and their amazing team for their continuous support throughout this journey. The Temu website itself has been an absolute game-changer, making it easy and seamless to promote their products. This incredible opportunity has truly exceeded my expectations, and I’m excited to continue growing, reaching more viewers, driving sales, and enjoying the process every step of the way.”

— Balkan_Hauls, TEMU Creator,earn 10000+USD

“I’m Mohammed Al-Humaiqani, a social media content creator with over 500,000 followers. One day, I decided to join Timo’s influencer program because I could earn money from my phone while at home.

I advise all content creators to join Temu’s influencer program to earn commissions, rewards, and generous profits. I consider Temu’s influencer program one of the best free profit-making programs.

– During my participation in Temu’s influencer program, I earned profits of 81,400 Saudi riyals.””

— Mohammed Al-Humaiqani (Mohomx), TEMU Partner Creator, earn 10000+USD 

In general, TEMU’s influencer program is not only suitable for creators with a large fan base, but also provides fair and potential profit opportunities for small and medium-sized or even newly established creators. If you want to turn your creative passion into tangible income, is undoubtedly a good platform.

Also, let me tell you an interesting thing I also got a discount code from Temu, why not come and experience Temu’s activities for yourself! Exclusive discount code:

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.
