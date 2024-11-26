Catch these 11 Samsung Black Friday deals before they’re gone

Looking for killer deals on top-tier tech? Samsung’s Black Friday discounts are here, so now’s the perfect time to upgrade your gear without breaking the bank!

The Samsung logo on display / Image Credit: BoliviaInteligente, Unsplash

Samsung Black Friday deals are here, bringing some of the best discounts you’ll see all year on smartphones, premium TVs, and more. If you’re thinking about upgrading your tech, now’s the time to check out these offers.

Whether you’re after a phone at half the price or a great deal on a TV, Black Friday is the season for big savings. And honestly, with phone upgrades being pretty incremental these days, a 2023 model will give you most of what a 2024 one would—at a much better price. And that’s just the start—there’s plenty more to explore. Let’s take a closer look!

Samsung phone Black Friday deals

I’m always happy to recommend a Samsung phone to anyone who asks because they’ve got a model for just about everyone. With 2024 wrapping up, the Galaxy lineup is better than ever, and the best part is they’re pretty affordable now too!

1. Galaxy S24 Ultra

The S24 Ultra packs an amazing display, a powerful processor, a handy stylus, and fresh AI features, making it Samsung’s top phone. But with its hefty price tag, it’s best to snag it during a sale.

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the S24 Ultra is 20% faster with 26% better graphics and improved power efficiency compared to its predecessors. It’s blazing fast, easily handling gaming, demanding apps, and multitasking.

The S Pen stylus tucks right into the bottom of the phone. Many users swear by it for replacing notebooks entirely! And if storage is ever an issue, the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is now available at $1,299.99 (8.45% off)!

Galaxy S24’s Note Assist feature

2. Galaxy S24+

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ is like the middle sibling of the S24 family—borrowing plenty from the Galaxy S24 but with some nice extras. It features the same flat-edge design, triple-camera setup, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and promises seven years of updates. What sets it apart is its larger 6.7-inch OLED screen with 1440p resolution, a bigger battery, and higher storage options.

Users love the S24+ for its stunning photo quality, no matter the lighting. They rave about the crisp details and vibrant colors, even comparing it to the latest iPhones and Google Pixels. With its price currently at $924.99 (down 7.5% from $999.99), now’s a great time to grab your Samsung Galaxy S24+.

The 6.7-inch AMOLED display of the S24+ / Image Credit: Alex Walker-Todd, Future

3. Galaxy A35 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A35 delivers more than you’d expect for its price, with a stunning display, solid gaming performance, and highly customizable software. While it shows its mid-range roots in some areas, it’s a solid pick for anyone seeking a budget-friendly alternative to the Galaxy S24.

I’ve always had a soft spot for budget-friendly phones. One of my favorites a few years ago was the Galaxy J8, mainly for its great value and impressive camera. Likewise, the Galaxy A35 5G, stands out with its $299.99 starting price (down 25% from $399.99). For that, you get 128GB of storage and a 13MP front camera—a pretty sweet deal.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G in hand / Image Credit: Iyaz Akhtar, PCMag

4. Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6

Foldable phones look like thick smartphones when closed but unfold to reveal a flexible, tablet-sized screen. However, I’d love to see foldables become more durable and less expensive. Luckily, both Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 take Samsung’s iconic designs to a new level of durability, boasting improved shock absorption and scratch resistance for the heartiest versions of the phones yet.

The Z Fold6 opens horizontally to 6.04 x 5.22 x 0.22 inches. Folded, it measures 6.04 x 2.68 x 0.48 inches and weighs 8.43 ounces—slightly lighter than last year’s version. It’s priced at $1,599.99 for 256GB (down from $1,899.99) and $1,719.99 for 512GB (normally $2,019.99).

The Z Flip6 is the more compact sibling, opening vertically to 6.50 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches. When folded, it shrinks to a pocket-friendly 3.35 x 2.83 x 0.59 inches and weighs just 6.60 ounces. It’s perfect for slipping into any pocket. The 512GB model is available for $1,119.99, a nice drop from the usual $1,219.99.

The Z Fold 6 in focus / Image Credit: Samuel Gibbs, The Guardian

5. Galaxy Tab S9

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is the first entry-level Galaxy Tab to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, a big step up from the LED screen on last year’s Tab S8. This means Samsung’s stunning AMOLED screens, previously reserved for their higher-end tablets, are now part of the more affordable Tab S9 lineup.

It also has a microSD card slot if you need extra storage, and every Tab S9 includes an IP68-rated S Pen stylus. (The tablet itself is IP68-rated too—a first for the series.) I really enjoy using the stylus to jot down tasks in apps like Goodnotes, which you get free for a year, or Samsung Notes. Right now, the Galaxy Tab S9 is 33% off, bringing the price down to $619.48.

The Galaxy Tab S9 in use

Black Friday deals on Samsung TVs

If you’re on the hunt for a new TV, Samsung should definitely be on your list. They’re one of the most popular names when it comes to displays, and their top models strike a great balance between amazing picture quality and smart features.

6. 77″ Class OLED S90D

The Samsung S90D is a fantastic choice for watching TV shows. Its wide viewing angle ensures everyone, even those sitting off to the side, gets a clear and consistent picture. It also does a great job with reflections and has solid SDR brightness, so you won’t have to worry about glare, even in bright rooms.

Setting up most high-end TVs can be tricky, but not with the S90D. Its screwless feet click into place in seconds, and a faux-metal cover gives it a pedestal-style stand.

With all these features, the S90D is hard to beat, making it a smart purchase now and a great long-term investment. Plus, it’s 40.54% off, bringing it down to just $2,199.99!

Unboxing and review of the 77″ Class OLED S90D

7. 65″ Class QLED 4K Q80D

The Samsung Q80D is a budget-friendly TV that skips the company’s most advanced tech but still stands out among other mid-range options.

What’s powering the show? The second-gen Neo Quantum 4 processor, which handles 4K upscaling, color, motion, and noise reduction. Interestingly, it’s the same processor used in Samsung’s top-tier 2024 QN95D 4K mini LED TVs.

The Q80D’s audio surprisingly outdoes some of Samsung’s pricier TVs, and its smart features run on the Tizen OS, loaded with content and even a Gaming Hub. Right now, you can grab the 65″ model for $899.99, down from $1,599.99.

The Samsung Q80D on display / Image Credit: RTINGS

8. 65″ Class The Frame QLED 4K LS03D

If you’re all about style when it comes to your electronics, Samsung’s The Frame lifestyle TV is a standout option. It’s designed to look like a piece of art, with a super-slim profile—just about an inch thick—and customizable bezels. You can choose between modern or beveled styles in shades like beige, teak, and terracotta to match your space.

When it’s not playing your favorite shows, The Frame doubles as digital art, displaying curated pieces or your own photos. Plus, its brightness sensors tweak the display automatically to keep colors looking spot-on, no matter the room’s lighting. Right now, the 65″ model is just $1,299.99 (regularly $1,999.99)!

Samsung The Frame displaying an artwork

Galaxy Watch Black Friday

Samsung wearables have really stepped up in recent years. They’ve led the way for Wear OS smartwatches, setting new performance standards while keeping prices appealing.

9. Galaxy Watch7

The Samsung Galaxy Watch7 keeps the stylish, circular design from the previous model but steps up its game with better performance and more advanced health and activity features. It’s not a huge leap forward, but it still offers a fantastic mix of features for the price.

Running on the latest Wear OS, the Watch7 introduces features like sleep apnea detection, metabolic health tracking, and an AI-driven Energy Score that blends your fitness and sleep data. You can also pinch your fingers together to control certain functions, making it easy to interact without touching the screen. Right now, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch7 for just $202.60 with a 32% discount!

Galaxy Watch7 tracking a runner’s workout

10. Galaxy Watch Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra offers more features than the Watch7, all packed into a larger, more durable design. It comes with a 1.85-inch titanium case and a display that reaches up to 3,000 nits of brightness, making it easy to see your screen whether it’s pitch black or under the bright sun. It’s also perfect for athletes—triathletes, cyclists, swimmers, and endurance enthusiasts—with twice the battery life of the Watch7.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra looks great too. While it might not stand out as much as the Apple Watch Ultra, its design gives off a high-end vibe, similar to premium Garmin or Coros models. Ready to get your Watch Ultra for just $432? It’s currently 34% off as part of Samsung’s Black Friday deals!

The Galaxy Watch Ultra’s front view

11. Galaxy Buds Black Friday

The Samsung Galaxy Buds3 are more comfortable and easier to use than previous models, thanks to their stem-style design. Their noise cancellation is surprisingly effective, despite the open design. If you’re looking for the best earbuds to pair with your Galaxy devices, the Buds3 Pro are a great choice. They offer superior sound quality, longer battery life, and a more feature-packed experience.

The Buds3 support Bluetooth 5.3 and AAC, Samsung Scalable (SSC), and SBC codecs. SSC enables 24-bit/96kHz playback, but this feature is only available on Samsung phones. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 for $139.99, down from $179.99!

A person immersed with Galaxy Buds3

Samsung’s Black Friday deals: Final thoughts

Samsung’s Black Friday deals make upgrading your tech easier than ever. With huge savings on phones, TVs, and more, now’s your chance to score big on premium gadgets. Don’t let these offers pass you by!