9 Black Friday Android phone deals from Samsung, Google, Motorola, and more

I love the snap of peeling off a new phone’s plastic. That first glance at the screen feels like magic. Finding one that hits style, power, and price feels impossible—until now. Image Credit: @amanz, Unsplash

Few moments beat the thrill of getting a new smartphone. However, whether you want a sleek design, a gaming powerhouse, or a camera that impresses, finding one at a good price can be tough. Yes, smartphone prices keep rising in the US, at least until 2028 according to research. Amazon’s Black Friday Android phone deals change that. I picked the top options from Motorola, Samsung, OnePlus, and Nothing, all at prices you’ll want to grab.

1. Motorola razr (2024)

Flip the Motorola razr (2024) for a call, snap it shut when you wrap the chat, and enjoy that smooth click each time. This clamshell stays in a fair price zone—43% OFF at $399.99—while still delivering fun. It weighs 6.7 ounces, has a 6.9-inch display, a 50-megapixel main camera, and a 32-megapixel front shooter.

2. Motorola moto g stylus (2025)

Image Credit: Amazon

The Motorola moto g stylus offers far more than its $284.99 price, now 29% OFF, might suggest. It has a built-in stylus that takes creativity to the next level. Jot notes, edit photos, sketch artwork, and navigate with even faster responsiveness.

3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (2025)

It’s hard to challenge the performance of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s chip, so it can handle almost anything you throw at it. The standout feature is the next-generation Google Gemini assistant, capable of managing multiple tasks across your apps and the web at once. At $949.99 with 27% OFF, one of 2025’s most powerful smartphones can be yours.

4. Google Pixel 10 (2025)

The Google Pixel 10 is my favorite Pixel yet. Its zoom capabilities outperform any iPhone in the same class. It’s already a solid phone, but with Amazon’s Black Friday deal at $599—25% OFF—it’s an easy choice.

5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 (2025)

Samsung makes the most of the Galaxy Z Fold7’s folding tablet design. You can run up to eight apps at once on the main screen and set up different home screens for each display. At $1,599.99, even with a 20% discount, it’s an expensive gadget. But you get a phone, tablet, and a slice of a PC, all in one pocket-sized device.

6. Nothing Phone (3) (2025)

Nothing’s Phone 3 ($639 after a 20% markdown) wants to pull users from Samsung, Apple, or Xiaomi by offering a handset that’s unique, playful, and full of personality. Flip it over, and you’ll see a screen that stretches 6.7 inches, bursts with vibrant colors, and keeps motion smooth at 120 Hz.

7. OnePlus 13 (2025)

Image Credit: OnePlus

A sleek fabric back and snappy speed make the OnePlus 13 (now $699.99, 18% OFF) pop in a sea of Android phones. The blue microfiber design catches the eye, feels soft to touch, and skips the glass-and-metal look most competitors follow.

8. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold (2025)

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold ($1,499, 17% OFF) mixes the fun of a folding phone with all the perks of Pixel software. I love that Google’s third-generation fold comes with full water and dust resistance, something I’ve been expecting from the competition for a while.

9. 8849 TANK 2 Pro (2024)

The 8849 TANK 2 Pro stands out for toughness and battery power, though it might feel a bit bulky for everyday use (which doesn’t bother me). Buyers often say it lasts 3–4 days with heavy use.

I hope the TANK 2 Pro’s massive 15,600 mAh battery sets a new standard. Pair that with a 100 MP main camera, a 64 MP night vision cam, and an 8 MP wide-angle lens, and you get a true powerhouse for $382.49 with 15% OFF.

Bottom line

I feel like there’s something for everyone in Amazon’s Black Friday Android phone deals, no matter your style or budget. You can go for a sleek flip, a powerful beast, or a playful gadget that stands out. Some of the picks even make expensive phones feel more reachable. I’m tempted to pick one and start exploring all the features myself.