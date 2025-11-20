Forum Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
More
Trending Categories
All Things BBQ Coolest AI Gadgets Crowdfunding Projects Gaming Gadgets Health and Fitness iPhone Accessories Kitchen Gadgets Tech Gadgets
Featured Today
Lutefish Stream Low-Latency Jam Device for Bands Houracle Desk Time Printer with E-Ink and Thermal Memory Frame 10.1 Wi-Fi Digital Photo Frame with Speaker abxylute 3D One Glasses-Free PC Handheld Game Console
Trending:Lutefish Stream Jam Device
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New GadgetsTech and GadgetsAI GadgetsGadgets for MenUseful GadgetsGaming GadgetsTravel GadgetsMac AccessoriesCar AccessoriesPet AccessoriesCoffee Accessories
Discover Brands Trending Magazine
Explore More
Brands Get the Apps Newsletters Affiliate Discounts
About
Meet the Team Brand Assets Careers Contact Us Help Center Press Carbon Neutral
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy
Services
List your Product Managed Services
Trending:Lutefish Stream Jam Device
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New Gadgets
Tech and Gadgets
AI Gadgets
Gadgets for Men
Useful Gadgets
Gaming Gadgets
Travel Gadgets
Mac Accessories
Car Accessories
Pet Accessories
Coffee Accessories
9 Black Friday Android phone deals from Samsung, Google, Motorola, and more

9 Black Friday Android phone deals from Samsung, Google, Motorola, and more

Nov 20, 2025, 4:17 pm EST
4 min read

I love the snap of peeling off a new phone’s plastic. That first glance at the screen feels like magic. Finding one that hits style, power, and price feels impossible—until now.

9 Black Friday Android phone deals from Samsung, Google, Motorola, and more
Image Credit: @amanz, Unsplash

Few moments beat the thrill of getting a new smartphone. However, whether you want a sleek design, a gaming powerhouse, or a camera that impresses, finding one at a good price can be tough. Yes, smartphone prices keep rising in the US, at least until 2028 according to research. Amazon’s Black Friday Android phone deals change that. I picked the top options from Motorola, Samsung, OnePlus, and Nothing, all at prices you’ll want to grab.

1. Motorola razr (2024)

Flip the Motorola razr (2024) for a call, snap it shut when you wrap the chat, and enjoy that smooth click each time. This clamshell stays in a fair price zone—43% OFF at $399.99—while still delivering fun.  It weighs 6.7 ounces, has a 6.9-inch display, a 50-megapixel main camera, and a 32-megapixel front shooter.

2. Motorola moto g stylus (2025)

Motorola moto g stylus (2025)
Image Credit: Amazon

The Motorola moto g stylus offers far more than its $284.99 price, now 29% OFF, might suggest. It has a built-in stylus that takes creativity to the next level. Jot notes, edit photos, sketch artwork, and navigate with even faster responsiveness.

3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (2025)

It’s hard to challenge the performance of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s chip, so it can handle almost anything you throw at it. The standout feature is the next-generation Google Gemini assistant, capable of managing multiple tasks across your apps and the web at once. At $949.99 with 27% OFF, one of 2025’s most powerful smartphones can be yours.

4. Google Pixel 10 (2025)

The Google Pixel 10 is my favorite Pixel yet. Its zoom capabilities outperform any iPhone in the same class. It’s already a solid phone, but with Amazon’s Black Friday deal at $599—25% OFF—it’s an easy choice.

5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 (2025)

Samsung makes the most of the Galaxy Z Fold7’s folding tablet design. You can run up to eight apps at once on the main screen and set up different home screens for each display. At $1,599.99, even with a 20% discount, it’s an expensive gadget. But you get a phone, tablet, and a slice of a PC, all in one pocket-sized device.

6. Nothing Phone (3) (2025)

Nothing’s Phone 3 ($639 after a 20% markdown)  wants to pull users from Samsung, Apple, or Xiaomi by offering a handset that’s unique, playful, and full of personality. Flip it over, and you’ll see a screen that stretches 6.7 inches, bursts with vibrant colors, and keeps motion smooth at 120 Hz. 

7. OnePlus 13 (2025)

OnePlus 13 (2025)
Image Credit: OnePlus

A sleek fabric back and snappy speed make the OnePlus 13 (now $699.99, 18% OFF) pop in a sea of Android phones. The blue microfiber design catches the eye, feels soft to touch, and skips the glass-and-metal look most competitors follow.

8. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold (2025)

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold ($1,499, 17% OFF) mixes the fun of a folding phone with all the perks of Pixel software. I love that Google’s third-generation fold comes with full water and dust resistance, something I’ve been expecting from the competition for a while.

9. 8849 TANK 2 Pro (2024)

The 8849 TANK 2 Pro stands out for toughness and battery power, though it might feel a bit bulky for everyday use (which doesn’t bother me). Buyers often say it lasts 3–4 days with heavy use.

I hope the TANK 2 Pro’s massive 15,600 mAh battery sets a new standard. Pair that with a 100 MP main camera, a 64 MP night vision cam, and an 8 MP wide-angle lens, and you get a true powerhouse for $382.49 with 15% OFF.

Bottom line

I feel like there’s something for everyone in Amazon’s Black Friday Android phone deals, no matter your style or budget. You can go for a sleek flip, a powerful beast, or a playful gadget that stands out. Some of the picks even make expensive phones feel more reachable. I’m tempted to pick one and start exploring all the features myself. 

Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

Related Blog Posts

Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag
Best Black Friday tech deals—iPhone 12, Razer, Samsung, Bose, and more
Best Black Friday tech deals—iPhone 12, Razer, Samsung, Bose, and more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
30 Hottest Black Friday deals: Smart home, gaming gadgets, AI robots & more
30 Hottest Black Friday deals: Smart home, gaming gadgets, AI robots & more
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Catch these 11 Samsung Black Friday deals before they’re gone
Catch these 11 Samsung Black Friday deals before they’re gone
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Legit Black Friday camera deals from brands I actually respect
Legit Black Friday camera deals from brands I actually respect
Popular Blog Posts
By Grigor Baklajyan
7 Early Black Friday laptop deals that dodge the out-of-stock nightmare
7 Early Black Friday laptop deals that dodge the out-of-stock nightmare

Latest Blog Posts

Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
HiCOZY F3 Slushie Machine review: The all-in-one slushie + soft serve machine that turns your home into a mini dessert bar (now 22% off for Black Friday)
HiCOZY F3 Slushie Machine review: The all-in-one slushie + soft serve machine that turns your home into a mini dessert bar (now 22% off for Black Friday)
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
3 months with the JIMMY R9 Countertop RO Water Purifier — and why Black Friday is the best time to get one
3 months with the JIMMY R9 Countertop RO Water Purifier — and why Black Friday is the best time to get one
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
Ride smart, gift smarter: UNIT 1’s Holiday Deals on AURA, TORCH & Smart Light
Ride smart, gift smarter: UNIT 1’s Holiday Deals on AURA, TORCH & Smart Light
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Legit Black Friday camera deals from brands I actually respect
Legit Black Friday camera deals from brands I actually respect
Popular Blog Posts
By Grigor Baklajyan
7 Early Black Friday laptop deals that dodge the out-of-stock nightmare
7 Early Black Friday laptop deals that dodge the out-of-stock nightmare
About
Meet the Team The Story Press & Media Careers Brand Assets Contact Us Magazine
Resources
Help Center Get the Apps Archives Affiliate Program Sitemap Forum
Services
Kickstarter Marketing Indiegogo Marketing eCommerce Marketing List your Product
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Shield
From the Blog
9 Black Friday Android phone deals from Samsung, Google, Motorola, and more HiCOZY F3 Slushie Machine review: The all-in-one slushie + soft serve machine that turns your home into a mini dessert bar (now 22% off for Black Friday) 3 months with the JIMMY R9 Countertop RO Water Purifier — and why Black Friday is the best time to get one
Let’s Connect
© 2025 Gadget Flow Inc, 405 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, NY 11556, USA

Cookie Notification

We use cookies to personalize your experience. Learn more here.

I Accept
I Don't Accept