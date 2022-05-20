Sim-in-a-Box from Foresight Sports lets you build the golf simulation of your dreams

By Mark Gulino on May 20, 2022, 8:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

How's your golf swing these days? Can it use some work? If so, you're in luck. Now you can practice right at home or at your business using this incredible golf simulator. Read on to learn more about how it works and which one to get--unless of course, you want to build your own.

Sim-in-a-Box from Foresight Sports lets you build the golf simulation of your dreams
Practicing golf using the Sim-in-a-Box

Golf enthusiasts can rejoice. There’s finally a golf simulation you can be excited about. In fact, you might even say it’s the golf simulation of your dreams. This is because you’re able to ensure that it is by building it to your own preferences. Behold the Sim-in-a-Box by Foresight Sports. Today we’re diving into what it is, how it works, and though expensive, why you might want it. Let’s tee up and take a swing.

Sim-in-a-Box from Foresight Sports lets you build the golf simulation of your dreams
The sim-in-a-box set up in an office

What’s it all about?

It’s fair to say there are many kinds of golf simulators. We’ve seen everything from tabletop board games to video games to VR experiences. What takes things to the next level is Foresight Sports and its Sim-in-a-Box. This advanced golf simulation lets you play simulated golf in a variety of ways–best of all it lets you build it to your liking. Granted, this can be pricey, but worth it for those who are hardcore about golfing.

Official Promo for Sim-in-a-Box

How does it work?

Sim-in-a-Box ships in–wait for it–a box. Are you surprised? Maybe not, given the product name kind of says it all. The kit contains all the parts you need to set up your simulation, from the fake grass to the GCQuad Launch Monitor to the camera system. Not only that, but it includes a gaming laptop with the FSX 2020 golf software pre-installed. It includes safety netting as well.

Once you assemble the kit, you can enjoy one of the most realistic golf simulations available. The software brings 15 world-class courses where you can play up to 18 holes, be that alone or online with other players. There’s even a ‘Fairgrounds’ suite of games you can play that expands content for the whole family should you choose to take advantage of it.

Sim-in-a-Box from Foresight Sports lets you build the golf simulation of your dreams
You can even play soccer using the kit

Which package to get?

There are 9 different packages available to buy right now. Depending on which one you order changes up the contents it includes. For example, the “Net” Par Package is the cheapest yet most limited option, containing the least amount of content. In contrast, the Albatross Package brings the full experience and the most equipment–literally, everything you need. If you’re looking for a middle-of-the-road version, then check out the Birdie Plus Package. There’s even a build-your-own option as well.

Sim-in-a-Box from Foresight Sports lets you build the golf simulation of your dreams
Man in full swing using the golf simulation

The ultimate golf simulation for the biggest golf enthusiasts

There’s no doubt about it: Sim-in-a-Box is meant for the most serious golfing enthusiasts who have generous budgets to accommodate their hobby. Even professionals looking to practice their swings can appreciate these expansive kits. Thankfully, there are many options you can choose from to find the best bang for your buck without having to settle on less or shell out too much for what you don’t need. If it’s the ultimate golf simulation you seek, then be sure to check out the Sim-in-a-Box.

You can get Foresight Sports Sim-in-a-Box here starting at $10,495.

Product Reviews

Meet Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Gear up for outdoor sports with these gadgets and accessories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Gear up for outdoor sports with these gadgets and accessories

You exercise indoors throughout the winter, but the gym is the last place anyone will find you once the warm weather hits. Yes, there’s nothing quite like playing sports in the fresh air and sunshine—on a team or solo. So,..
Let your kids’ imaginations run wild with this inflatable play fort
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Let your kids’ imaginations run wild with this inflatable play fort

Give your kids hours of fun, safe play with AirFort. It’s an inflatable play fort series that is durable, is breathable, and sets up quickly. Just attach a standard box fan, and it’s ready for unforgettable sleepovers, movie nights, and..
Elevate your coffee-making game with these must-have gadgets and accessories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Elevate your coffee-making game with these must-have gadgets and accessories

You hand grind your coffee beans and heat water for pours over every morning. The results are amazing, but you want to branch out and try other coffee-brewing methods. We’re here to help with these must-have coffee gadgets and accessories...
Damon HyperSport all-electric sport bike has a 200-mile range & 360º warnings
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Damon HyperSport all-electric sport bike has a 200-mile range & 360º warnings

Those interested in the latest electric vehicles will be happy to hear about the new Damon HyperSport. It’s an all-electric sport bike that’s loaded with high-tech features and safety enhancements. Are you ready for a safe, smooth, energy-efficient ride? Well,..
The Trexo Slider helps you capture smooth shots without any jumps or vibrations
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The Trexo Slider helps you capture smooth shots without any jumps or vibrations

Upgrade the way you film on the go with the Trexo Slider. This portable camera slider has a 3-axis motion control system, letting you create multipoint timelines. Then, its beltless mechanism ensures your footage is always smooth. As a content..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Fibonacci Footwear boasts NASA-certified cooling material used in space suits
Product Reviews
By Amy Poole

Fibonacci Footwear boasts NASA-certified cooling material used in space suits

It feels like the shoe market is ravenous to sell the next best footwear. From high-end brand collaborations to multifunctional socks that you can wear outdoors, you might think you’ve seen it all. However, Fibonacci Footwear has comfort and practicality..
ClicBot fun educational robot lets kids learn to code and make robotic pets
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

ClicBot fun educational robot lets kids learn to code and make robotic pets

Robots are all the rage these days for with good reason. Robotics have graduated from sci-fi dreams and industrial machinery to broader possibilities. While robots are traditionally an important part of many commercial settings, they’re now beginning to reach homes..
10 gaming gadgets you’ll want if you’re serious about gaming
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 gaming gadgets you’ll want if you’re serious about gaming

You’re pretty serious about gaming. In fact, you might even game competitively or livestream. But even if you’re just an incredibly dedicated player, these 10 gadgets for serious gamers will complete your setup. From a pro-level mic to a headset..
Eliminate the spills and hassle of beer pong with this liquid-free party game
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Eliminate the spills and hassle of beer pong with this liquid-free party game

Entertain everyone at your next party with Skill Pong™, a mess-free version of beer pong. With stadium-grade plastic cups and weighted catch components, this liquid-free party game doesn’t require you to fill your cups with beer or water. Beer pong..
The new Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 desktop PC has a 27″4K display, powerful processing & more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

The new Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 desktop PC has a 27″4K display, powerful processing & more

Lenovo is back, and this time it’s announcing an all-new version of its Yoga AIO 7 desktop PC. You can expect everything that made the last edition great, only with new additions and enhancements. So what does this new version..
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones offer ANC & 30-hour battery life with quick charging
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones offer ANC & 30-hour battery life with quick charging

I’ll be the first one to declare my love for wireless earbuds. They’re so small and easy to throw right into my pocket. But a great pair of over-the-ear wireless headphones can outshine even some of the best earbuds. This..