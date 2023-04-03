The latest wireless chargers for your work-from-home setup

Say goodbye to tangled cords and hello to convenience with the latest wireless chargers for your work-from-home setup. They keep your devices powered and your desk clutter free!

AOHi The Future Eternal City 2-in-1 wireless charger on a workspace

Want to streamline your WFH workspace and make it more productive? One way is to eliminate the cords and cables that clutter your desk and make it difficult to move around. And that’s where the latest wireless chargers for your work-from-home setup come in. They let you charge your devices without the need for wires and create a clean, organized workspace.

The latest wireless chargers come in all shapes and sizes. And for users with multiple Apple devices, we love the ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost. This desk-friendly charger has dedicated charging spots for your Air Pods, Apple Watch, and iPhone.

Then, the Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station elevates your monitor and wirelessly charges your phone. What’s more, built-in cable management under the stand keeps other cords tidy.

Check out these wireless chargers for a clearer, more organized desk.

1. The ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost looks great on your desk and has phone-cooling tech. Buy it for $79.99 on the official website.

ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost video

Power up all your everyday gadgets using the ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless charger with CryoBoost. Its MagSafe-style charging stand cools your phone with a fan while also powering your AirPods and Apple Watch. The CryoBoost tech delivers fast charging.

2. The Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station organizes your workspace and includes a wireless phone charger. Get it for $249.99 on the company website.

Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station with devices

Ensure your workspace stays powered with the Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station. It’s a versatile work-from-home gadget that includes a wireless charging pad, monitor stand, and docking station. With it you can significantly reduce clutter on your workspace.

3. The Khonsu Clock Lamp adds beauty to your desk, works as a clock, and has a unique wireless-charging base. It costs $179 on the brand’s website.

Khonsu Clock Lamp in a lifestyle scene

Add a one-of-a-kind charger to your desk with the Khonsu Clock Lamp. Featuring a minimalist design that doubles as a clock, it adds elegance to any workspace. In fact, the wireless-charging base works with any Qi-compatible gadget. It’s one of the latest wireless chargers for your work-from-home setup.

4. The Zens 60W iPad/MacBook Air Charging Stand enhances desk organization and charges your iPad or MacBook Air. Purchase it for $79.95 on the official website.

Zens 60W iPad/MacBook Air Charging Stand in use

Take your work-from-home productivity to the next level with the Zens 60W iPad/MacBook Air Charging Stand. It holds and charges your iPad or MacBook Air Charging Stand using an integrated 60W USB-C port. It also has a 65W power adapter for higher power devices.

5. The Tesla Wireless Charging Platform has a Cybertruck-inspired design and charges up to 3 devices. Buy it for $300 on the company website.

Tesla Wireless Charging Platform on a table

Add some Cybertruck-inspired style to your work-from-home setup with the Tesla Wireless Charging Platform. This sleek gadget charges up to 3 Qi-compatible devices simultaneously with up to 15W of power per device.

6. The AOHi The Future Eternal City 2-in-1 wireless charger has a Cyberpunk style and see-through construction. Preorder it for $169 on Kickstarter.

AOHi The Future Eternal City front view

Transform your workspace into a sci-fi wonderland with another of the latest wireless chargers for your work-from-home setup, the AOHi The Future Eternal City 2-in-1 wireless charger. With its futuristic design and see-through construction, you can admire its intricate inner workings while charging your devices.

7. The Pure Applefied 6-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand powers your Apple devices and has Lightning Micro USB & USB Type-C ports. Get it for $79.90 on the brand’s website.

Pure Applefied 6-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand in gray

Simplify your workspace with the Pure Applefied 6-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand. Compatible with various mobile devices, it features Lightning, Micro USB, and USB Type-C interfaces.

8. The Zens 4-in-1 Modular Wireless Charger quickly charges your iPhone, AirPods, and iPad. It costs $179.95 on the official website.

Zens 4-in-1 Modular Wireless Charger with devices

Power your portable Apple devices at your desk with the Zens 4-in-1 Modular Wireless Charger. This eco-friendly and user-friendly charging station delivers fast charging for your iPhone, AirPods, and iPad.

9. The Satechi 2-in-1 Headphone Stand with Wireless Charger powers your iPhone and organizes your headphones. Purchase it for $79.99 on Satechi’s website.

Satechi 2-in-1 Headphone Stand with Wireless Charger in steel

Add style to your desk and charge both your headphones and iPhone when you have the Satechi 2-in-1 Headphone Stand with Wireless Charger. As one of the latest wireless chargers for your work-from-home setup, it features a USB-C port and a convenient wireless charger.

10. The Matrix 3-in-1 magnetic charging dock lets you charge the way you want with its helpful modular design. Preorder it for $45 on Indiegogo.

Matrix 3-in-1 in a video

The Matrix 3-in-1 magnetic charging dock lets you power your mobile devices anywhere, with a modular system that includes a Wireless Power Bank, Wireless Car Charger, and multiple charging docks.

The latest wireless chargers power your devices seamlessly, without cluttering your workspace with cables. Use them to stay productive and charged while working from home. Which of these gadgets would you love to own? Let us know!

