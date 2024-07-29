The ADDVISOR Plus Review: this sun visor for cars will make you ditch your sunglasses

Lauren Wadowsky on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Tired of battling sun glare during your drive? Meet the ADDVISOR Plus, your companion for clear, comfortable, and glare-free journeys!

The ADDVISOR Plus protects drivers’ eyes and safety

I live in a city with an average of 300 days of sunshine a year, and it has its perks. It also means that sunglasses are a must—especially while driving. However, if you’re anything like me, remembering to grab your sunglasses isn’t always a given. That’s where the SmartAdditions ADDVISOR Plus comes in. This tinted visor for cars shields your eyes from the sun even when your sunglasses are out of reach.

The ADDVISOR Plus shields your view with polarized tinting. Whether you’ve changed direction and the sun is in your eyes, or you’ve been driving for a while and the sun is directly in front of you, this car accessory prevents glare, keeping you comfortable and safe.

Say goodbye to driving while squinting with this easy-to-install car window shade.

The ADDVISOR Plus in lifestyle images

Drive with two-directional sun protection

The sun is often blinding here. Many times, I’ve wished for dual sun visors in my car—one for the side and another for the front, as the glare seems to wrap around me. It turns out, Smart Additions was listening, because with The ADDVISOR Plus, I can easily move my built-in visor to the side while this accessory blocks the sun in front.

Driving now feels like having an awning on both sides of my car. My eyes and face are fully shielded from the sun, yet my visibility is clear—even my sunglasses fall short in blocking side glare!

Even better, this feature is compatible with nearly any vehicle. Yep, whether you drive a truck or a compact car, the sun is no longer an issue.

The ADDVISOR Plus front view

Block glare and UVA & UVB light

Sunny weather is good for health, but unprotected exposure to the eyes can cause damage like cataracts and other issues. For that reason, UCLA Health advises people to choose sunglasses that provide 100% protection from UVA and UVB light. Luckily, The ADDVISOR Plus does.

But that’s not all; this sun visor for cars is also polarized. Material that is polarized has a chemical applied to it that blocks some of the light from passing through the lens, preventing uncomfortable glare. It’s another layer of protection against damage.

Stay safe on the road with this car visor

Bright weather isn’t just annoying for drivers; it can also cause vehicle accidents. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that over 9,000 vehicle accidents per year are due to sun glare. Plus, the EHS Today says that the risk of an accident fatality is 16% higher on bright, sunny days than in typical weather conditions.

Drivers must prepare for sunny weather, just as they would for snow. The ADDVISOR Plus is an excellent way to do just that. With both its UVA and UVB filters, as well as a polarized tint, you won’t have to worry about your summer driving—it’s taken care of!

Ensure comfortable driving for short and tall people

As a person of shorter stature myself, I appreciate this sun visor’s flexible positioning. In the past, I’ve used car visors that have been too high to block the sun for me. Visor extenders and clip-on visors did little to solve the problem.

I’m thrilled to say that The ADDVISOR’s design is flexible. It can reach lower to block the glare that others cannot reach. With it, I can drive more comfortably than ever.

Taller drivers, too, can benefit from the versitile build. Smart Additions says that The ADDVISOR can be placed at the top of the windshield, in the same area as the car visor, to block the sun further up.

In any case, The ADDVISOR helps all drivers navigate the road safely and with ease!

Easy to install & store

Another of my favorite features is the ease of use. This is one car sun visor that’s pretty much ready to use out of the box. After a quick installation, I was ready to hit the road! The visor stays in place with genuine 3M adhesive strips.

While my city has 300 days of sunny weather, there are those other 65 days of rain and fog. When those happen, I know that I can simply stow The ADDVISOR away, just above my built-in visor.

My final thoughts on the ADDVISOR

If you’re tired of squinting into the sun or fumbling for your sunglasses, The ADDVISOR Plus might just be your new best friend. With its dual-directional protection, polarized tinting, and UVA/UVB shielding, this visor makes driving on sunny days a breeze, no matter what vehicle you’re in.

In short, if you’re looking to improve your driving comfort and safety, The ADDVISOR Plus delivers. With it, you drive in the sun while staying safe. Give it a try, and you might find yourself ditching your sunglasses!

The ADDVISOR costs $69.95 on the official website.