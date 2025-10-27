Smeg x Porsche collab: I never thought a kitchen collection could have horsepower—until now

The Porsche × Smeg 917 Salzburg collection brings race-car heritage into home design, blending Porsche’s precision with Smeg’s Italian flair. It turns everyday appliances into bold, collectible art pieces that celebrate speed, style, and the beauty of performance.

Smeg’s Porsche 917 Salzburg Limited Edition collection

I have a weakness for beautiful things that don’t need to be this beautiful. You know—those objects that could have been purely functional, yet someone decided, “Let’s make this feel like a sculpture.” That’s how I ended up spiraling into a 2 a.m. rabbit hole over Smeg’s Porsche 917 Salzburg Limited Edition collection.

Because, really, who wakes up thinking, “You know what my kitchen needs? A Le Mans-inspired refrigerator.” And yet… here we are.

When Porsche Meets Your Countertop

This collab isn’t subtle, and that’s exactly why I love it. Smeg—Italy’s reigning champion of retro-modern chic—has teamed up with Porsche, the precision icon of German engineering, to create a product line that’s part appliance, part art, part motorsport nostalgia.

The 917 Salzburg Red Fridge and Espresso Coffee Machine wear the legendary number 23 like a racing badge. It’s the same number that crossed the Le Mans finish line in 1970, earning Porsche its first victory and launching a love affair between speed, endurance, and unmistakable design.

And now, that heritage is humming quietly in someone’s kitchen, keeping oat milk cool while looking like it’s ready to clock 200 mph down the Mulsanne Straight.

Everyday Rituals, Racing-Level Precision

I’ve always believed that design should elevate the mundane. Make coffee? Fine. But make coffee with an espresso machine that looks like it just came off a racetrack? That’s my kind of morning motivation.

The Smeg x Porsche Coffee Machine—compact, red, numbered, gleaming—feels like a love letter to ritual. You push a button, and somewhere deep inside the chassis, precision engineering ensures your espresso is as consistent as a race-car lap time.

Smeg x Porsche Coffee Machine / Image Credit: Smeg

That’s what strikes me most about this collection: it isn’t just about showing off. It’s about translating Porsche’s philosophy of precision into a domestic experience. Because whether it’s a car or a cappuccino, excellence lives in the details—the angle of a curve, the click of a lever, the temperature of the pour.

The Power of “Why Not?”

Smeg has always danced on the line between appliance and art object. Its refrigerators have been dressed by Dolce & Gabbana, painted like Pop Art canvases, and finished in every pastel imaginable. So of course they’d look at a Porsche and say, “Let’s turn that into a fridge.”

There’s something wonderfully rebellious about that. The Porsche 917 KH wasn’t built to be pretty—it was built to win. But Smeg reframes that legacy as elegance. In their world, victory isn’t just crossing a finish line; it’s the quiet satisfaction of opening your fridge and thinking, wow, this thing has soul.

Ceramic-Cool Confidence

Even outside the Porsche collection, Smeg keeps pushing the art of appliance design forward. Their Carrara White and Shade Green collections, for instance, are love poems to Italian minimalism—muted tones, architectural edges, and surfaces that almost dare you to touch them.

I’m a sucker for that kind of tactile temptation. My inner designer adores how Smeg turns something as ordinary as a blender into a statement piece. It’s like owning furniture that happens to cook.

And that’s the difference: these aren’t background appliances; they participate in your space.

Let’s be honest: most kitchen tech ages faster than a TikTok sound. But Smeg doesn’t chase trends—it crafts objects meant to endure. Every curve feels intentional, every color deliberate. Their Carrara White Collection nods to marble sculpture, while Shade Green whispers of moss-covered stone villas and calm Sunday mornings.

That’s design longevity: the ability to look good 20 years from now.

Smeg x Porsche Fridge / Image Credit: Smeg

And if sustainability is on your mind (which it should be), this is where aesthetic endurance becomes environmental sense. You keep a Smeg product longer—not because you must, but because you want to.* It’s the opposite of disposable design.*

Form, Function, and a Touch of Madness

I think we need more madness in design. Not chaos, but that spark of why not? that makes you grin. That’s what this Porsche x Smeg collaboration nails—it’s rationality and romance in the same breath.

Most brands stop at performance or style. Smeg’s like: “Why not both?” Why can’t your refrigerator feel like a sculpture? Why can’t your coffee machine remind you that life’s too short for ugly appliances?

This is how you make objects that start conversations. My visitors may not care about Le Mans history, but they’ll definitely notice a racing-red fridge with the number 23 on it.

Living With Design That Reflects You

I grew up thinking luxury meant ornate, gold, over-the-top. Now, luxury feels quieter—objects that understand balance. That’s what Smeg gets right. The proportions. The restraint. Even when it’s bold, it never shouts.

In a world of minimalist sameness, Smeg’s aesthetic feels like personality—refined but warm, confident without arrogance. It’s the kind of design that plays well in both a creative studio and a sleek penthouse kitchen.

And yes, the fact that the fridge and coffee maker match my red lipstick aesthetic? Total bonus.

From the Track to the Table

The Porsche 917 Salzburg collection isn’t just nostalgia marketing—it’s symbolic. It’s about how design languages can travel across worlds. A race car’s aerodynamic purity becomes a refrigerator’s curved door. A dashboard’s mechanical precision becomes a coffee machine’s brewing system.

That’s what great collaborations do—they tell stories across mediums. They remind us that innovation isn’t limited to technology; it can live in how things feel.

It’s also a quiet nod to something deeper: craftsmanship. Both brands obsess over millimeters, tolerances, finishes. They know perfection doesn’t happen by accident.

The Emotional Side of Everyday Design

I once read that you can judge a person’s priorities by the objects they choose to keep close. If that’s true, my home screams: form matters. I don’t want just tools; I want companions—pieces that make me pause, smile, and maybe even post a picture.

Smeg products have that kind of charisma. They belong in your life story, not just your kitchen. They age with you, picking up fingerprints and memories along the way.

And that’s why this collaboration hit me so hard—it’s more than branding. It’s storytelling through texture, sound, and shape. It’s the hum of an engine translated into the hiss of espresso.

Final Lap

The Smeg x Porsche 917 Salzburg Limited Edition is ridiculous in the best way possible. It’s excessive. It’s dramatic. It’s completely unnecessary—and that’s exactly what makes it magic.

We’ve reached a point where function is easy. Everything works. What’s rare is something that makes us feel something while it works.

So, if a racing-red fridge or a numbered coffee machine can bring even a sliver of joy to your morning routine, I say go for it. Life’s too short for boring appliances.

Because when your fridge looks like it could take a victory lap and your coffee machine wears a race number, you’re not just living with design—you’re living in it.

And honestly? I’m all for that kind of everyday performance art.

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.
