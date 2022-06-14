SMOROBOT Tank X11 leaves you with a sparkling pool and more time to relax

By Amy Poole on Jun 14, 2022, 7:00 am EDT under Tech News,

Keep your pool dirt-free and clean all year round with this robotic pool cleaner.

The SMOROBOT Tank X11 automatically cleans your pool

In this article, we’ll talk about how the can do great cleaning for you. As a result, it leaves you with more time to relax and enjoy your pool. 

Having a pool is a delight in life, but cleaning it usually isn’t. With pool filters, skimmers, and pool vacuums, have you ever felt like keeping your pool invitingly clean is an endless pain?

Experience a cleaner pool surface with SMOROBOT Tank X11

SMOROBOT Tank X11 is a cordless pool cleaning robot equipped with intelligent path planning navigation. It cleans the walls, waterline, and floor. It covers all pool surfaces and scrubs off dirt, silt, sand, grit, leaves, algae, hair, and the like.

In fact, SMOROBOT Tank X11 doesn’t require any human engagement. When at work, it doesn’t need human intervention or app control. Best of all, it finishes the hard work on its own.

Learn about its features and specifications

Discover the most significant features of this robotic pool cleaner.

Lightweight and cordless design

It weighs 18 pounds (8.3 kilograms) and is compact and portable. It doesn’t require extra cords or cables, so it isn’t a tripping hazard.

Intelligent Path Planning

It’s equipped with revolutionary intelligent path planning technology, which increases cleaning efficiency by covering all walls, floor surfaces, and hard-to-reach areas.

Long Battery Life

This pool cleaner features a large 10,000 mAh battery capacity and a 3.5-hour battery life, during which it can cover a maximum area of 4,100 square feet.

Impressive Cleaning Rate

The SMOROBOT Tank X11 cleans 1180 square feet per hour. Suitable for most surface materials, it can clean the walls and the waterline, removing dirt, algae, sediments, and more.

Powerful Suction

This pool cleaner features 188 watts of suction power. This enables it to easily pick up gravel and metal bits as well as leaves and dirt.

24-Month Warranty

The Tank X11 has a 24-month warranty period for production defects, wear, and damage due to normal use. It includes the battery and motor, and the brand provides free repairs, replacements, and round-trip shipping.

See what’s included with this pool cleaner

For a satisfying box-opening experience, review what comes with your cleaner.

  • 1 Tank X11
  • 1 Standard Charger (add on a fast charger to achieve 1.5-hour charging)
  • 1 Standard Fine Filter Basket
  • 1 Ultra Fine Filter Basket
  • 1 Hook (for retrieval)
  • 1 Floating Ring and Rope
  • 2 Replacement Cap Nuts (M4)
  • 2 Replacement Screws (M4 x 40)
Keep your pool clean with the SMOROBOT Tank X11

Set up the Tank X11 with ease

The Tank X11 has an eye-pleasing cordless design to save you time dealing with cables. Furthermore, it can clean pools up to 9 feet deep, a range that includes most residential pools.

Before the first use, you just need to fully charge it and install the filter basket. The charging time is around 2.5 hours if you go with the standard charger.

You can tell the battery status by the number of green indicators on the robot. When all lights turn green or white, it is fully charged. When installing the filter, press the top cover and gently pull up and out to open the latch.

After you put Tank X11 in the water, it will take 2–3 minutes to complete a self-test. This is important to make sure each functional unit is in good working condition. As long as you don’t see any red lights, everything functions well.

Then, you can watch it start working. According to the default program, it will first clean the walls and the waterline and then clean the floor.

This pool cleaner works on its own

Watch it first clean the walls and floor

It’s interesting to watch the Tank X11 do its job. With powerful suction, it climbs walls and scrubs away algae and slime that makes the walls slimy and dirty. When it reaches the waterline, where floating matter gathers, it scrubs intensely.

Additionally, to provide complete coverage of all surface areas, the Tank X11 relies on high-precision sensors to locate and a motion-control system to adjust its position in real time.

This is an observable feature when it’s cleaning both walls and the floor. After watching it, you’ll realize it won’t ever skip spots.

The intelligent path planning makes it follow orderly back-and-forth rows to maximize coverage, even the oft-ignored edges and corners. All the while, path planning enhances cleaning coverage and efficiency. Best of all, you won’t need to clean those areas manually.

It has powerful suction

Enjoy its retrieval and cleaning process

Once the Tank X11 completes the cleaning cycle, it’ll head toward the nearest wall and stop there. You just need to take it out of the water using the hook included in the accessories.

Then, remove the filter basket and clean it with a hose. You’ll be surprised to see what the filter is capable of trapping. The retrieval and cleaning process is pretty simple and takes just a couple of minutes.

It’s like having a personal pool cleaner

Save time with this useful device

Overall, in this review process, I was impressed by ’s intelligent performance, cordless design, and powerful suction. Compact and lightweight, it scrubs and captures various types of dirt and debris in the pool with excellent adaptability to pool shapes.

It’s worth noting that it’s a design choice not to have app control. Throughout the cleaning process, the Tank X11 seems to know its job very well and acts like a reliable pool cleaning helper.

You don’t need to tell it what to do. Once in the pool, it skillfully handles everything related to the task. You don’t have to do anything except charge it, turn it on, and clean it afterward. So it’s a truly great way to save time.

Meet Amy Poole

Amy Poole is an Editor and Writer at Gadget Flow. When she's not indulged in everything gadget-related, she enjoys spending time with her dog, Rosie, and keeping fit.
