SteelSeries Apex Pro review: Your next mechanical gaming keyboard?

By Grigor Baklajyan on Feb 11, 2025

In my SteelSeries Apex Pro review, I see if its customization and fast switches make it worth it for serious gamers.

Steelseries Apex Pro Review / Image Credits: Slashgear

I don’t swap out my mouse and keyboard often. The last time I changed my keyboard was 5 years ago when I switched from a membrane to a mechanical one. This thing is a tank—still going strong without any issues. When it comes to gaming, I’ve noticed that certain actions, like mashing a key for QTEs, feel way easier on a mechanical switch than on a membrane.

That’s why build quality matters. The biggest difference between a high-end RGB mechanical keyboard and a cheap office keyboard comes down to durability and aesthetics. One lasts way longer and looks way better. Will my SteelSeries Apex Pro review back that up?

If you want a mechanical gaming keyboard that you can fine-tune to match your exact preferences, the SteelSeries Apex Pro is the one. Its bold design and vibrant RGB lighting will grab anyone’s attention, but hardcore gamers and picky typists will love the insane level of customization. Let’s dive in and see what makes it special!

1. Design

USB Type-A run-through
USB Type-A run-through

The Apex Pro ($198.99) looks fantastic right out of the box. It’s built on a Series 5000 aluminum alloy frame, which SteelSeries claims is aircraft-grade. The matte finish has a plastic-like feel, and the dark color makes the RGB lighting pop.

Like most mechanical keyboards, it connects to your PC via an attached USB Type-A cable. But what’s cool is the cable management system. There’s a long channel on the back where you can snap the cable in and route it out from three different spots. No matter where your PC’s USB port is—left, right, or center—you can keep your setup clean.

The flip-out feet add a little height, but some might want more. However, it makes up for that with a soft-touch magnetic wrist rest that snaps on and off instantly. It feels incredible, especially when sliding your wrists across the surface. Honestly, I can’t go back to a keyboard without one. Years ago, I never used a wrist rest. Then I got a keyboard that came with one, and it was a total game-changer. Now, even for my custom boards, I always make sure I have one. But it has to be soft and leather-like—typing feels way better that way.

The build quality of the Apex Pro is solid. The plastic bottom chassis and aluminum top plate make it sturdy with almost no flex. It uses ABS doubleshot keycaps with shine-through legends. Just keep in mind that ABS keycaps will eventually get shiny from your skin’s oils. And to be fair, even PBT caps will develop some shine after years of use, no matter what anyone says.

2. Typing experience

SteelSeries Apex Pro
SteelSeries Apex Pro / Image Credit: K, Amazon

SteelSeries calls the Apex Pro “the world’s fastest keyboard.” Bold claim, right? But does it actually deliver, or is it just marketing hype?

Many users say they make fewer mistakes when typing on the Apex Pro compared to other keyboards. Some used to deal with keypress duplication—where a key acts like it’s being held down—but that’s no longer an issue with this board. The secret lies in its OmniPoint 2.0 Adjustable HyperMagnetic Switches. Unlike regular mechanical switches that rely on metal contacts, these use magnetic hall effect sensors to detect exactly how far each key is pressed.

However, there’s a catch. Only the main keys get these fancy Omni switches. The F keys, num pad, and extra function keys use standard linear switches. They still feel nice, but having Omni switches across the entire board would have been even better.

3. Keyboard for gamers

SteelSeries Apex Pro
SteelSeries Apex Pro

The Apex Pro works with PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Its adjustable actuation is a game-changer, letting you fine-tune key sensitivity for different actions. Whether you’re gaming or just typing, the experience feels super smooth. Plus, the wrist rest adds extra comfort for long sessions.

RGB lighting isn’t just for looks—it improves gameplay when synced with the action on-screen. The lighting here is next-level. The raised keycaps let vibrant colors spill across the board, creating a crisp, clean effect. Even if you’re not big on RGB, it’s done so well that you’ll probably love it anyway.

With 40 levels of per-key actuation (0.1 – 4.0mm), you can tweak every key to fit your playstyle. Set WASD for lightning-fast movement, while ability keys require deeper presses to avoid accidental triggers.

The 0.1mm actuation is insane for fast shooters like Valorant or CS2, where every millisecond counts. It also shines in games like Fortnite, where quick reactions are key. You barely have to touch the key—it feels like the keyboard reads your mind. And if you play rhythm games like OSU, the rapid trigger feature ensures you can press and release keys at lightning speed.

4. OLED smart display

OLED smart display
OLED smart display / Image Credit: Liakouras Momentz, Youtube

The small B&W OLED screen in the upper right isn’t super useful, but it’s a fun, geeky touch. You can customize it with whatever you want, which adds a bit of personality. It’s also handy for adjusting brightness and other settings without needing the software.

The icons on the screen show useful info about your keyboard, like which of the five onboard profiles you’re using, whether Rapid Trigger is on, or if the keyboard is locked. If you want more details, you can even enable an actuation level display in the menu to see how far your keys need to be pressed.

You can manage these icons through the OLED menu. Just hold the multimedia key under the volume wheel to access it. Once inside, go to Display > Display Icons to toggle them on or off.

Verdict: SteelSeries Apex Pro review

The SteelSeries Apex Pro stands out with its solid build, comfortable design, and highly customizable experience. Typing and gaming feel smooth and responsive, with just the right amount of feedback. The added wrist support makes long sessions more comfortable, and the lighting effects give it a stylish touch without feeling overdone. It’s a keyboard that feels premium from the moment you start using it.

While some extra features might not be essential, the overall experience makes up for it. The ability to fine-tune the feel of each key adds a level of personalization that most keyboards don’t offer. Whether you’re gaming or typing, it adapts to your needs, making it a great pick for those who want both performance and comfort.

