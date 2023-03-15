The best tech gadget concepts you’ll want to see in real life

Does tech constantly blow your mind? Then you'll want to check out these tech gadget concepts. We're presenting color-changing cars, VR workspaces, and more.

Dell Alienware Concept Nyx Game Controller / Image Credits: Engadget

The world of technology never fails to amaze us with its innovative gadgets that make our lives easier. From smartwatches to virtual reality headsets, there are so many tech gadgets available on the market. But there are some concepts that we’d love to see come to life. These gadgets are not only creative and useful, but they are also extremely cool. From self-driving cars to immersive gaming head supports, these are some of the best tech gadget concepts you’ll want to see in real life.

Imagine the convenience of having a self-driving car that could take you wherever you want to go. Or the thrill of immersing yourself in gaming from a head support on your seat. With the futuristic gadgets at the links below, you could make your daily life much more convenient and fun.

1. The Lenovo Project Chronos remote workspace concept

Lenovo Project Chronos in a video

Connect with remote colleagues in a realistic way with the Lenovo Project Chronos remote workspace concept. It lets you experience virtual worlds from home without a headset. Collaborate on 3D projects, immerse yourself in games, and much more.

2. The Samsung Flex Hybrid display

Samsung Flex Hybrid front view

Future laptops may come with both slidable and foldable features if the Samsung Flex Hybrid display is any indicator. This next-gen laptop folds from the left side of the screen and slides out from the right side. Enhance your work, movies, and more with these flexible options.

3. The Sony Project Leonardo accessibility controller kit for PS5

Sony Project Leonardo top view

The Sony Project Leonardo accessibility controller kit for PS5 works with 3rd party accessibility accessories, enabling users to design their own playing experience. The kit includes swappable components, and the software gets access to updates.

4. The Razer Project Carol immersive head support

Razer Project Carol on a gaming chair

Make your gaming setup more immersive without all the surround speakers with the Razer Project Carol immersive head support. This cool concept gadget combines haptic feedback and surround sound right in your headrest, keeping your setup minimalist.

5. The Dell Alienware Concept Nyx Game Controller

Dell Alienware Concept Nyx Game Controller in white

Tired of fighting with family members or roommates over who gets to use the TV screen? Your squabbles might be over if the Dell Alienware Concept Nyx Game Controller becomes reality. It boasts many features that enable gamers to access their libraries across multiple screens and devices.

6. The SCIO magnetic camera system

SCIO on an iPhone

Shooting professional-quality photos from your iPhone could become much simpler if the SCIO magnetic camera system for smartphones is created. It consists of a camera, filters, and a cap with a ring of magnets that connect the pieces.

Herman Miller-Inspired Hiking Backpack in light blue

Lighten heavy loads with the Herman Miller-Inspired Hiking Backpack. This concept backpack has a lightweight structure that helps users safely carry gear and important gadgets. What’s more, it’s waterproof.

D-TWS True Wireless Earbuds next to a laptop

Managing your earbuds is easier than ever when they’re the D-TWS True Wireless Earbuds. Their interactive touch screen displays information about your earbuds and lets you modify settings by touch.

9. The Ram Revolution Concept truck

Ram Revolution Concept side view

Enjoy power and range in an all-electric design with the Ram Revolution Concept truck. This electric truck uses the STLA frame platform, providing space for the large battery. Meanwhile, autonomous capabilities, capacitive controls, and voice activation further enhance this impressive vehicle.

10. The BMW i Vision Dee concept vehicle boasts innovative E ink technology, allowing you to change the exterior color whenever you want.

BMW i Vision Dee in white

You can change the BMW i Vision Dee Concept vehicle color to match your mood thanks to its cool E ink tech. It even has facial expressions and a voice, giving your car a human touch.

From a VR workspace to a car that smiles, these concept gadgets are ones we’d love to see up close. Which ones struck your fancy? Let us know!

