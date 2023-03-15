The best tech gadget concepts you’ll want to see in real life
Does tech constantly blow your mind? Then you'll want to check out these tech gadget concepts. We're presenting color-changing cars, VR workspaces, and more.
The world of technology never fails to amaze us with its innovative gadgets that make our lives easier. From smartwatches to virtual reality headsets, there are so many tech gadgets available on the market. But there are some concepts that we’d love to see come to life. These gadgets are not only creative and useful, but they are also extremely cool. From self-driving cars to immersive gaming head supports, these are some of the best tech gadget concepts you’ll want to see in real life.
Imagine the convenience of having a self-driving car that could take you wherever you want to go. Or the thrill of immersing yourself in gaming from a head support on your seat. With the futuristic gadgets at the links below, you could make your daily life much more convenient and fun.
1. The Lenovo Project Chronos remote workspace concept blends virtual and physical worlds, letting you connect with your team from anywhere.
Connect with remote colleagues in a realistic way with the Lenovo Project Chronos remote workspace concept. It lets you experience virtual worlds from home without a headset. Collaborate on 3D projects, immerse yourself in games, and much more.
2. The Samsung Flex Hybrid display gives us a window into the laptops of the future. Its foldable and slidable capabilities give you more flexibility than ever.
Future laptops may come with both slidable and foldable features if the Samsung Flex Hybrid display is any indicator. This next-gen laptop folds from the left side of the screen and slides out from the right side. Enhance your work, movies, and more with these flexible options.
3. The Sony Project Leonardo accessibility controller kit for PS5 removes barriers to gaming with multiple customizations, helping users with disabilities play comfortably.
The Sony Project Leonardo accessibility controller kit for PS5 works with 3rd party accessibility accessories, enabling users to design their own playing experience. The kit includes swappable components, and the software gets access to updates.
4. The Razer Project Carol immersive head support takes your games to a new level of immersion with high-fidelity haptics and near-field surround sound.
Make your gaming setup more immersive without all the surround speakers with the Razer Project Carol immersive head support. This cool concept gadget combines haptic feedback and surround sound right in your headrest, keeping your setup minimalist.
5. The Dell Alienware Concept Nyx Game Controller lets you access gaming libraries across different devices and screens. That way, you can play anywhere.
Tired of fighting with family members or roommates over who gets to use the TV screen? Your squabbles might be over if the Dell Alienware Concept Nyx Game Controller becomes reality. It boasts many features that enable gamers to access their libraries across multiple screens and devices.
6. The SCIO magnetic camera system for smartphones helps you snap pro-level photography from your iPhone with its filters and magnetic attachment.
Shooting professional-quality photos from your iPhone could become much simpler if the SCIO magnetic camera system for smartphones is created. It consists of a camera, filters, and a cap with a ring of magnets that connect the pieces.
7. The Herman Miller-Inspired Hiking Backpack has an ergonomic design inspired by the Cosm gaming chair. It’s ideal for city commuters, hikers, and campers.
Lighten heavy loads with the Herman Miller-Inspired Hiking Backpack. This concept backpack has a lightweight structure that helps users safely carry gear and important gadgets. What’s more, it’s waterproof.
8. The D-TWS True Wireless Earbuds feature an interactive case that displays information like power, battery life, audio playback, and much more.
Managing your earbuds is easier than ever when they’re the D-TWS True Wireless Earbuds. Their interactive touch screen displays information about your earbuds and lets you modify settings by touch.
9. The Ram Revolution Concept truck charges ahead with a futuristic electric truck designed for people who love trucks.
Enjoy power and range in an all-electric design with the Ram Revolution Concept truck. This electric truck uses the STLA frame platform, providing space for the large battery. Meanwhile, autonomous capabilities, capacitive controls, and voice activation further enhance this impressive vehicle.
10. The BMW i Vision Dee concept vehicle boasts innovative E ink technology, allowing you to change the exterior color whenever you want.
You can change the BMW i Vision Dee Concept vehicle color to match your mood thanks to its cool E ink tech. It even has facial expressions and a voice, giving your car a human touch.
From a VR workspace to a car that smiles, these concept gadgets are ones we’d love to see up close. Which ones struck your fancy? Let us know!
