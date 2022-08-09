The best eBikes and scooters for your city commutes

Madhurima Nag on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Tired of sitting in traffic on your way to work? Then check out today’s Digest. These electric vehicles will have you at the office before everyone else.

Pure Flux One hybrid eBike in use

Work and live in a city? eScooters and eBikes are great options for getting around. Yes, instead of cursing at the traffic, you can scoot—or bike—around it with these eScooters and eBikes for city commutes. From stylish lightweight eBikes to folding scooters, these electric vehicles make city navigation easier.

Related: The best waterproof gadgets and gear to help you on rainy days

When it comes to eScooters, we love the Apollo City 2022 folding water-resistant eScooter. Not only does it fold for easy storage, but it also withstands puddles and rain.

Or, if a bike is more your style, consider the Honeywell Dasher. It has a small, lightweight frame that’s easy to store in your home or next to you at the office.

Make city travel easier with any of these eBikes and eScooters.

1. Pure Flux One hybrid eBike has a 25-mile range and is a lightweight design you can easily carry around with you.

Pure Flux One hybrid eBike in use

Lightweight at just 17.5 kg, it’s comfortable for everyday use. In fact, it boasts a 25-mile range and includes an easily removable battery that reaches an 80% charge in just 3 hours. Moreover, this hybrid eBike features a 250W rear wheel hub motor system with 3 assistance settings: 15 km/h, 20 km/h, and 25 km/h.

You can get yours at a discounted price for £824.25 (original price:£1,099.00).

2. Specialized Turbo Vado 4.0 Step-Through commute eBike reaches 28 mph for daily rides.

Specialized Turbo Vado 4.0 Step-Through commute eBike in use

Tackle daily commutes and outdoor workouts with ease with the Specialized Turbo Vado 4.0 Step-Through commute eBike. Engineered to deliver a smooth ride, even on bumpy landscapes, this commute eBike effortlessly reaches speeds up to 28 mph. In fact, higher volume tires, an 80 mm suspension fork, and a suspended seatpost increase comfort and vision.

You can get yours for $4000 USD.

3. VanMoof S5 & A5 next-gen eBikes offer a more accessible ride with cargo-carrying options.

VanMoof S5 & A5 next-gen eBikes product demo

The VanMoof S5 & A5 next-gen eBikes offer a more accessible ride thanks to the A5’s lower step-in frame. Additionally, you can pair them with multiple cargo options depending on your needs. The S5 suits riders 5’4″ to 6’9″ in height, while the A5 suits those who are 5’1″ to 6’5″ tall. With a super silent yet powerful 5th-generation motor, they also boast long-range batteries.

Get yours for $2998 USD.

4. Tern Quick Haul practical eBike series is compact and transports both cargo and passengers.

Tern Quick Haul practical eBike series in use

Get an eBike that tackles your daily grind: the Tern Quick Haul practical eBike series. These compact, space-saving bikes make storage and transport a breeze and come in 2 models: D8 and P9. Plus, an extra-long rear rack with a 110-pound payload lets you give your child a ride to soccer practice and carry groceries home. You can even add an optional front rack for more carry options.

You can get yours for $2999 USD.

5. Cowboy 4 powerful urban eBike connects to your smartphone to give stats about your ride.

Cowboy 4 powerful urban eBike in use

Get out and ride on the Cowboy 4 powerful urban eBike. This innovative eBike connects to your smartphone and syncs with your every move. Just mount your phone to this bike, and the connected app can show you what’s on the road ahead. You also get ride stats, navigation, and smart companion features. Additionally, the pedal-assist senses your force and adjusts to the speed you need with only a push of the pedal.

You can get yours for €2.790.

6. Bird Bike A-Frame & V-Frame high-performance eBikes boast a 500 W motor for a smooth ride.

Bird Bike A-Frame & V-Frame high-performance eBikes in use

Upgrade your daily commute or trips to the store with the Bird Bike A-Frame & V-Frame high-performance eBikes. They feature a powerful 500-watt motor for a smooth ride while running efficiently even at a maximum speed. Plus, the instant e-boost feature provides assistance for gaining momentum up steep hills. Or use the manual throttle mode for everyday journeys on smooth, flat surfaces.

You can get yours for €1.999.

7. Apollo City 2022 city eScooter has an IP56 water resistance rating and is foldable.

Apollo City 2022 city eScooter product design

Make your city commutes easier with the Apollo City 2022 eScooter. It boasts plenty of city-friendly features, including an IP56 water resistance rating. This means puddles and rain won’t keep you from riding. What’s more, a folding design makes it easy to carry and store. You can expect peak performance from its dual motor, providing 32 mph with up to 38 miles of range. Then, a triple suspension system with double the shock absorption delivers top ride quality.

You can preorder yours for $1299.

8. TurboAnt M10 Folding Electric Scooter weighs fewer than 30 pounds for easy transportation.

TurboAnt M10 Folding Electric Scooter in black

Get a compact-looking mobility tool with practical features: the TurboAnt M10 Folding Electric Scooter. Designed with the needs of commuters in mind, the M10 weighs only 29.8 pounds and folds in a second, allowing for easy transportation and storage. Furthermore, the M10 has an 18-mile range on a full charge, even when it’s traveling at its top speed of 20 mph.

You can get yours at a discounted price for $399.98 USD.

9. Varla Eagle One dual-motor electric scooter offers safety, speed, and style.

Varla Eagle One dual-motor electric scooter parked on a cliff

The Varla Eagle One dual-motor electric scooter meets all your needs: safety, speed, smoothness, and style. With this all-terrain electric scooter, you can not only venture freely on outdoor adventures but also enjoy upgraded city riding. Equipped with dual 1,000 W motors, it reaches a top speed of 40 miles per hour and climbs 30-degree inclines with ease.

You can get yours for $1699 USD.

10. Segway P Series eKickScooters offer a maximum speed of 26.7 mph and have 650 W motors.

Segway P Series eKickScooters product design

Upgrade your daily commutes and leisurely rides with the Segway P Series eKickScooters. This series includes the P65 and P100S with a maximum speed of 26.7 mph, enabling you to reach your destination quickly. Alternatively, switch to the P65 eScooter for a maximum speed of 21.7 mph. And the 650-watt motor powers the engine with ease to make traveling a breeze.

This product is coming soon. Stay tuned for more updates.

So, which one of these eBikes would you like to carry to work? Share with us in the comments below.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜