The Coin Pusher 365 fits in any room and livens any get together

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 6, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Want to make your parties more fun? Check out the Coin Pusher 365. It brings the classic arcade game to your home, 365 days a year.

The Coin Pusher 365 fits in any room and livens any get together
Coin Pusher 365 recreates the arcade at home

Boost your status as a party host with the Coin Pusher 365. This home arcade game fits in any room and holds real money, professional coins, and prizes. It’s sure to make your event a hit.

Planning a birthday bash at home? Maybe you love arcade games. In either case, consider adding the Coin Pusher 365 to your man cave or she shed. It’s the classic arcade game in just the right size for your home. Let’s check it out.

Coin Pusher 365
Coin Pusher 365
Coin Pusher 365
Coin Pusher 365 in different scenarios

Place this arcade game in any room of the house

The trouble with most arcade games is their size. Yes, a full-size Skee-Ball or PacMan machine will likely take up your entire basement or living room. Luckily, the Coin Pusher 365 has the ideal dimensions for home use.

It stands just 27.5 inches high, 14.6 inches wide, and 17.7 inches deep. That’s roughly the size of a mini fridge, so you can set it on shelves, tables, entertainment centers, and more.

Coin Pusher 365
Coin Pusher 365
Coin Pusher 365
Coin Pusher 365 in lifestyle images

Enjoy the same features as professional machines

Although the Coin Pusher 365 boasts a compact design, it’s just as fun to play as professional machines thanks to its high-quality features.

For instance, the machine has an all-metal casting and includes a pin wall, 3 coin chutes, and a moving tray. Then, the hidden holes on the sides make the coins disappear.

And, of course, the tilted edge makes it harder to win, just like the games at the country fair or local arcade.

Coin Pusher 365
Coin Pusher 365 lock

Show off the beautiful game design

Meanwhile, if you love games, this home arcade machine is ideal for any room.

Yes, those geometrical lines, neon lighting, and the large viewing window add the feel of a carnival to your space, and the whole machine acts as a statement decor piece.

Imagine showing it off to your friends and treating them to an evening of prizes. Your home would become a pretty popular place. This game also looks great in sports clubs, office break rooms, and any party.

Add fun prizes to this classic arcade game

Speaking of prizes, you can choose pretty much anything. Fill the machine with candy bars and lollipops for your kid’s birthday party. Or go for poker chips and beer caps for grown-ups-only parties.

Toy unicorns, figurines, surprise eggs, and mystery tickets also work. The sky really is the limit, so you can get as creative as you want. And, yes, you can even add real money to the machine, upping the ante further.

Relax at home while playing this coin pusher games

While the Coin Pusher 365 will undoubtedly enhance your parties, it’s also great for solo, at-home arcade gaming. There’s something relaxing about watching the pusher move the prizes closer to the drop-out area.

And, of course, it’s also exciting to win at any time, even when you’re on your own. It also makes great entertainment for kids.

Get 500 game coins included

What’s more, you get some cool freebies with your purchase, like 500 metal game coins. You and your guests can use as tokens to cash in for prizes.

This game also comes with a lock and keys. You’ll feel like an actual game operator, opening the window to fill the game with fun prizes.

Go for a team that has already sold over 150 machines

Developed in 2020 during the pandemic, Arcadro (the team behind the Coin Pusher 365) has already completed several prototypes and sold 150 machines of a former version.

With a long background in building businesses and e-Commerce, it’s a team that knows its game and gaming.

Buy a long-lasting arcade game

Made from wear-sensitive components and durable materials, this home arcade game was designed for decades of use. And even if something breaks, this game is easy to disassemble for repairs.

Even better, the Coin Pusher 365 is a more sustainable choice than full-size arcade games. Since the machine fits UPS/FedEx standards, they can go through home delivery systems instead of special couriers, which require more fuel for shipping.

See our final thoughts on the Coin Pusher 365

If you love games and/or host numerous parties throughout the year, you’ll love the Coin Pusher 365. Designed for home use, it fits any living room, game room, break room, or office space. It offers a vibrant, gamified design and gives you an arcade experience at home.

Love the Coin Pusher 365? Back it for $688.83 on Kickstarter. Do you play any home arcade games you’re crazy about? Tell us about them in the comment section!

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Useful car gadgets and accessories you need on your next long drive
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Useful car gadgets and accessories you need on your next long drive

Are you driving 2 hours to the next state for a fall getaway? Or dreading the 6-hour trip to your parents’ house for Thanksgiving? Either way, you need these car gadgets and accessories for road trips. Related: Compact EDC gadgets..
These kitchen gadgets shorten your breakfast prep time
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These kitchen gadgets shorten your breakfast prep time

Start your day with a glass of slow-extracted juice or a stack of hearty homemade waffles. And you’ll still leave on time with these time-saving kitchen gadgets for breakfast. They help you cook the most important meal of the day..
Best smart home gadgets that work with Matter, the new smart home standard
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best smart home gadgets that work with Matter, the new smart home standard

Fall 2022 is almost here. And that means the new Matter protocol should be right around the corner. To celebrate, we’re rounding up the best smart home gadgets that work with Matter. These products support either Thread or Matter—or they..
Best of IFA 2022–LG OLED Flex, Beosound Theater, and more
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

Best of IFA 2022–LG OLED Flex, Beosound Theater, and more

Berlin has finally opened its doors for its yearly consumer electronics show: IFA 2022. From smart home gadgets to everyday devices, this 4-day tech event will launch some amazing products this weekend. Related: Fresh VR gadgets to help you enjoy..
The most useful office gadgets and accessories to help you relax during work
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most useful office gadgets and accessories to help you relax during work

Work can be stressful, but at least your space helps you relax, doesn’t it? If not, it’s time to check out these office gadgets for relaxation. They’re just the remedy for when your phone won’t stop ringing and your Slack..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

These AI gadgets help you save time every day
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These AI gadgets help you save time every day

No matter how you spend your day, 24 hours go quickly. Reclaim a few with these time-saving AI gadgets. From a gadget that gives you effective at-home workouts to a washer/dryer that senses fabric type, these products automate some of..
Top games of the week: Wizard Duel, Nanolith, The Necrohamster & more
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top games of the week: Wizard Duel, Nanolith, The Necrohamster & more

Looking for new RPGs and card games? Whether you’re into zombies or sci-fi creatures, wizards, or pirates, this week’s roundup of Kickstarter games has something for every player. Let’s check them out. Elevate family game night with Wizard Duel. It’s..
Fresh VR gadgets to help you enjoy immersive games from the comfort of your couch
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Fresh VR gadgets to help you enjoy immersive games from the comfort of your couch

Looking to add new gear to your VR games? Maybe you want to feel the blast from an explosion or hear your enemies without interruption from the real world. These fresh VR gadgets should help. They immerse you in new..
Must-have iPad gadgets and accessories to use in the kitchen
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have iPad gadgets and accessories to use in the kitchen

Most of us cook with recipes on a device. And, if your preferred cooking tablet is an iPad, you probably want gadgets that help you use it better and keep it safe while you simmer consommé and the like. Well,..
The Novipen transforms from a mini- to full-length pen and self cleans
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The Novipen transforms from a mini- to full-length pen and self cleans

Avoid ATM and point-of-sale touchscreens once and for all with the Novipen. This transformable EDC pen and stylus hangs anywhere, so it’s always at your side. Even better, it self-cleans, so you never have to worry about disinfecting it. Let’s..
Compact EDC gadgets that easily fit in your pocket
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Compact EDC gadgets that easily fit in your pocket

You want to prepare for bumps while you’re on the go. But you probably don’t want to lug heavy devices around, no matter how useful they are. We get it, and that’s why we’re highlighting compact EDC gadgets that easily..