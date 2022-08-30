The Novipen transforms from a mini- to full-length pen and self cleans

By Lauren Wadowsky on Aug 30, 2022, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Do you find communal pens and touchscreen a little gross? Then check out the Novipen. This transformable EDC gadget works as both a stylus and pen.

The Novipen transforms from a mini- to full-length pen and self cleans
Novipen on a backpack

Avoid ATM and point-of-sale touchscreens once and for all with the Novipen. This transformable EDC pen and stylus hangs anywhere, so it’s always at your side. Even better, it self-cleans, so you never have to worry about disinfecting it.

Let’s face it; full-sized writing pens are a pain; the ink never stays at the tip, and you need to carry them in some kind of bag

The Novipen is different. It collapses into a portable shape and hangs with the tip down, keeping the ink in the proper position. Meanwhile, it works as a full-length pen, stylus, and mini pen, helping you out in any writing situation. Let’s check out this cool new EDC gadget.

Cool Human Novipen
Cool Human Novipen
Cool Human Novipen
Novipen in lifestyle scenarios

Go for a multi-use pen

Not all pens are created equal. A mini pen comes in handy when checking off items on a list, while a full-sized pen is ideal long, handwritten notes. And, of course, a stylus is always helpful at the grocery checkout or ATM.

Different pens serve different purposes, but wouldn’t it be great if one pen could transform into all of them? As luck would have it, the Novipen does.

Whether you need to sign documents, fill out a questionnaire, or write your signature on a receipt, this transformable EDC pen is there to help.

Yes, it turns into a stylus, mini pen/stylus, and full-length pen. So no matter what you need to write, this pen has your back.

Cool Human Novipen
Cool Human Novipen
Cool Human Novipen
Novipen as a pen and stylus

Hang this portable pen and stylus anywhere

Typical pens and styluses aren’t that portable. Their shape requires long pockets where they quickly become misplaced or even damaged.

Meanwhile, lying down in a horizontal position makes the ink travel further away from the tip. When you try to write, no ink comes out.

But you won’t run into these issues with this EDC pen and stylus. It hangs anywhere, from your backpack loop to a necklace. This enables you to carry any way you need.

Novipen in a video

Refill this mini pen with common D1 refills

Who wants to waste time locating and ordering specialty ink? Luckily, this EDC pen and stylus uses common D1 refills you can buy anywhere.

So it’s the ideal pen for your on-the-go life, office work, and travel needs. And even when it runs out of ink, it still meshes well with your schedule because you can just pick up replacement ink at the grocery store.

Stand this transformable writing utensil on its own

Tired of pens rolling off your desk while you work? Well, you won’t have to put up with it anymore with the Novipen. This pen is self standing!

Yes, to keep the pen/stylus on your desk or work table, its cap works as a stand, keeping it planted on your work surface, right where you need it.

Choose a self-cleaning pen

Do you disinfect your writing utensils every day? Barring any illnesses, this might be one hygiene area you overlook. But it’s actually not a problem if you own the Novipen.

It’s coated with a layer of titanium dioxide, a photocatalyst. So when you go outside, the sunlight energizes TiO2 electrons, forming strong oxidizers. This destroys viruses, bacteria, and organic pollutants, turning them into harmless byproducts.

So you won’t have to worry about nasty germs on the surface of your pe. This pen deals with them itself.

Go for a long-lasting pen

Do you buy a pack or more of plastic pens per year? Stop wasting money and send plastic to landfills when you go for Novipen’s durable design.

It’s precision machined from solid brass, so its body has heft and feels balanced in your hand. Then, the brass oxidizes over time, lending a unique look to your EDC pen.

Check out the stylus/mini pen form

When you decide to use the stylus/mini pen form, you can use either the pen or the stylus when you flip the gadget over. And you can choose from 2 configurations: a capped mini pen or the stylus exposed.

The stylus exposed configuration makes flipping between pen and stylus use easy. It’s great for everyday work at your desk when you’re switching between paper and digital work.

The stylus covered configuration is ideal for moments when you want a mini-pen only, like when you’re keeping track of your golf score on a paper card. The cap keeps the stylus tip covered and protected.

Discover the full-length pen

While mini writing utensils are cute, they aren’t suitable for all writing tasks. Luckily, this EDC pen and stylus transforms into a full-size pen and stylus.

The full-size pen measures 5.12 inches when fully extended. It self stands, feels comfortable, and boasts a beveled texture, giving you a pleasant writing experience.

Learn more about the stylus form

So far, we’ve mentioned the stylus but haven’t touched on specifics, so let’s dive in. The stylus portion of this EDC gadget works on all touchscreens—ATMs, grocery store self-checkout machines, ticket dispensers, etc.

Then, the 1-handed operation is nice. It lets you easily open the stylus while holding something else, be it an umbrella, your dog’s leash, or a toddler’s hand.

Best of all, it saves you from touching communal touchscreens, keeping you far from surfaces that thousands of others have touched before you.

See our final thoughts about Novipen

Looking for a great pen to add to your EDC collection? We highly recommend the Novipen. Not only does it transform into both a stylus and pen, but it’s convenient to own thanks to its long-lasting design and easy-to-find ink refills.

Be prepared for any writing situation, avoid high-touch surfaces, and reduce your use of plastic pens with this high-quality EDC pen and stylus.

Preorder the Novipen for $28.25 on the official website. What do you love about the Novipen? Tell us in the comments.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Must-have iPad gadgets and accessories to use in the kitchen
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have iPad gadgets and accessories to use in the kitchen

Most of us cook with recipes on a device. And, if your preferred cooking tablet is an iPad, you probably want gadgets that help you use it better and keep it safe while you simmer consommé and the like. Well,..
Compact EDC gadgets that easily fit in your pocket
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Compact EDC gadgets that easily fit in your pocket

You want to prepare for bumps while you’re on the go. But you probably don’t want to lug heavy devices around, no matter how useful they are. We get it, and that’s why we’re highlighting compact EDC gadgets that easily..
This luxury charging collection could be the last charging cable & power bank you’ll ever need
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This luxury charging collection could be the last charging cable & power bank you’ll ever need

Buy the last charging cable and power bank you’ll ever need with the MAGFAST Lux & Extreme charging collection. These luxury charging gadgets look beautiful and work with almost all modern devices. Tired of buying charging cables that fray after..
Best gadgets for podcasters—microphones, recorders, controllers & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best gadgets for podcasters—microphones, recorders, controllers & more

Whether you talk about politics or coffee-making products, the best gadgets for podcasts help you draw in listeners and keep them coming back. Yes, from microphones to controllers, you can count on these products to give your recordings an irresistible,..
The best Wi-Fi 6 routers of 2022 you can buy to boost your home network
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best Wi-Fi 6 routers of 2022 you can buy to boost your home network

Want to optimize your home network at its core? Then check out the best Wi-Fi 6 routers of 2022. If you work from home all or some of the time, dropped and spotty connections aren’t acceptable. And that’s because Wi-Fi..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

The best skin care tech gadgets with promising features
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best skin care tech gadgets with promising features

Tech improves just about everything, including skin care. While skin issues like acne and fine lines can wreak havoc on your confidence, the solution might be as simple as shining an LED therapy device across your forehead. These and other..
Upgrade your skin care regimen with the reVive Lux Soniqué and Soniqué Mini skin care devices
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Upgrade your skin care regimen with the reVive Lux Soniqué and Soniqué Mini skin care devices

Get the gorgeous skin you’ve always wanted with the reVive Lux Soniqué & Soniqué Mini. These high-tech skin care devices use light therapy to deliver benefits like improved collagen production, redness reduction, and wrinkle treatment. Want a healthier, more youthful..
Top games of the week: Abstract Playing Cards, Trailblazers & Pocket Hex
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top games of the week: Abstract Playing Cards, Trailblazers & Pocket Hex

Fall is just around the corner. So now’s the perfect time to stock up on games to play once the chilly weather moves in. Yes, these exciting games are ideal for playing in front of a roaring fire or on..
The best Bluetooth speakers you can carry on your next beach outing
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best Bluetooth speakers you can carry on your next beach outing

Planning an end-of-summer beach trip? Don’t forget to pack one of the best Bluetooth speakers for beach outings. Their waterproof, portable, and durable designs help you stretch summer to its fullest, whether you lounge solo by the waves or host..
The most sustainable gadgets you can buy for your home right now
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most sustainable gadgets you can buy for your home right now

Are you looking for ways to live more sustainably? While climate change and plastic waste may feel like unsolvable problems, there are things everyone can do to help keep the planet healthy. For starters, you could update your living space..
Charging your toothbrush is a snap with Mode wireless toothbrush’s magnetic charging design
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Charging your toothbrush is a snap with Mode wireless toothbrush’s magnetic charging design

Take your morning routine to the next level with the Mode wireless charging toothbrush. This sleek magnetic-charging toothbrush gets its power via a wireless charging dock, eliminating ugly cords on any bathroom sink. Nothing quite tops an electric toothbrush when..