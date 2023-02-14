These AI gadgets will make your life easier in the future

By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 14, 2023, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Wish life had an easy button? In the future, a good AI gadget might be all you need. Just check out these intelligent machines. They simplify daily tasks.

These AI gadgets will make your life easier in the future
Enchanted Tools Mirokai revolutionary robot in orange

If you dream of a future where AI lends a significant hand, you may not have much longer to wait. These AI gadgets will make life easier in the future, and we’re so excited. Yes, from a self-pushing stroller to a delivery robot, these machines do the work for you.

Parents everywhere will appreciate the GlüxKind Ella. This AI-assisted stroller pushes itself, assists with inclines, and brakes automatically.

Then, the Neubie delivery robot can carry objects like office supplies and food across your company’s campus, so you don’t have to.

Life is about to get easier thanks to these AI gadgets. Check them out!

1. The German Bionic Smart SafetyVest protective clothing keeps workers safe with AI power. It’s coming soon for an undisclosed price.

German Bionic Smart SafetyVest Protective Clothing
German Bionic Smart SafetyVest on a person

Create a safer workplace for employees with the German Bionic Smart SafetyVest protective clothing. Its sensors collect data and report ergonomics and productivity. Then, it provides actionable suggestions for improvements.

2. The GlüxKind Ella AI-assisted stroller pushes itself so you can enjoy walks with your baby. Preorder it for $3,800 on the official website.

GlüxKind Ella demo video

Make walks with your little one easier when you have the GlüxKind Ella AI-assisted stroller. Featuring a dual-motor drive system, it helps you climb hills with your stroller. Moreover, the AI danger awareness offers an extra set of eyes.

3. The Neubie autonomous delivery robot by NEUBILITY makes self-driving delivery robots a future possibility. It’s coming soon for an unannounced price.

Neubie autonomous delivery robot
Neubie robots outdoors

In the future, your food and office supply deliveries may come via the Neubie autonomous delivery robot by NEUBILITY. It can navigate pedestrian traffic and gauge its position even in dense downtown locations. It’s one of our AI gadgets that will make life easier in the future.

4. The ENGO 2 sport smart glasses offer real-time sport performance data, helping you make quick changes. Order them for $329.95 on the brand’s website.

ENGO2 Sport Smart Glasses
ENGO 2 on athletes

AI will also help you train smarter in the future. Case in point: the ENGO 2 sport smart glasses display your performance metrics in your field of view. Furthermore, they respond to gestures and resist water.

5. The Rokid X-Craft 5G industrial explosion-proof AR headband protects in high-risk environments. It’s coming soon for a TBA price.

Rokid X-Craft intro video

Workers in oil and gas, aviation, electric, and other industries can work more safely with the Rokid X-Craft 5G industrial explosion-Proof AR headband. Using an AI algorithm and AR technology, it helps workers update data automatically for more efficient work.

6. The Acer Add-In-One 24 all-in-one desktop solution offers AI-driven noise reduction for clear audio. It’s coming soon for $609.99.

These AI gadgets will make your life easier in the future
Acer Add-In-One 24 on a desk

Enjoy faster processing and a future-proof design from the Acer Add-In-One 24 all-in-one desktop solution. It offers a user experience similar to that of a Chromebase all-in-one. Plus, its AI noise reduction ensures you can speak and be heard even in busy environments. It’s one of the best AI gadgets that will make life easier in the future.

7. The Enchanted Tools Mirokai revolutionary robot offers AI convenience in a range of use cases. It’s coming soon for a TBA price.

Enchanted Tools Mirokai
Enchanted Tools Mirokai in a hospital

The future may resemble some of your favorite sci-fi films if robots like the Enchanted Tools Mirokai revolutionary robot become mainstream. This interactive robot has opposable thumbs that are 97% successful at grasping.

8. The Agrist agtech robot can harvest agricultural produce, improving farmers’ yields. It’s coming soon for an unannounced price.

These AI gadgets will make your life easier in the future
Agrist agtech harvesting produce

Addressing farm labor shortages, the Agrist agtech robot is a step towards robotic harvesters. Powered by solar, they’re affordable and sustainable to charge. Meanwhile, their AI enables them to collect data from their harvest activities.

9. The OneThird Food Scanners use AI to determine the shelf life of certain fruits and veggies. They haven’t been priced yet and are coming soon.

OneThird Food Shelf Life Scanners
OneThird Food Scanners with strawberries and avocados

AI could be instrumental in tackling home food waste in the coming years. Discover the OneThird Food Scanners. Thanks to their AI technology, these devices let you know when your produce will be ripe enough to eat. They’re helpful products on our list of AI gadgets that will make life easier in the future.

10. The Dell Alienware Concept Nyx Game Controller could use AI to pick up and respond for you. It’s coming soon for an unannounced price.

These AI gadgets will make your life easier in the future
Dell Alienware Concept Nyx Game Controller in white

More than anything, AI could smooth the transition between tasks and spaces in the future. For example, the Dell Alienware Concept Nyx Game Controller could help users balance multitasking with a built-in AI assistant.

These AI gadgets offer plenty of food for thought about how computer intelligence will help us in the future. What did you love about these machines? Let us know!

