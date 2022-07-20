Problem-solving gadgets and accessories you need in your life

Some problems are easy to solve, and these gadgets prove it. From a high-capacity water purifier to a portable air filter, these products help you sail through the day.

Razer Stream Controller in a lifestyle photo

Do you frequently work from coffee shops with less-than-ideal air quality? Or perhaps you know your home’s tap water has contaminants. If either of those is the case, or you encounter other problems throughout the day, today’s blog about problem-solving gadgets and accessories is for you.

From a countertop water cleaner that removes up to 76 types of contaminants to a portable air purifier that neutralizes harmful particles, the gadgets in today’s blog keep you healthy on the go. Not only that, but some of the other problem-solving devices we feature ensure you can create content more efficiently than ever.

Go check out the coolest problem-solving gadgets we’ve found recently.

1. The Pentair Rocean The Reservoir countertop water cleaner removes up to 76 contaminants from poor-quality drinking water in your home.

Pentair Rocean The Reservoir in use

Worried about your tap water’s quality? It’s a problem solved with the Pentair Rocean The Reservoir countertop water cleaner. Its long-lasting filter eliminates a wide range of containments from your home’s water and works on demand.

Preorder it for $249 on Kickstarter.

2. The Quair Plasma Go travel-size medical-grade air purifier cleans problematic air indoors, outdoors, in vehicles, and at your desk.

Quair Plasma Go in a video

Ensure you breathe clean air, whether you’re working from a coffee shop or driving around town, with the Quair Plasma Go travel-size medical-grade air purifier. Its 2 purification technologies clean your entire breathing area. What’s more, it’s super portable.

Preorder it for $143.04 on Indiegogo.

3. The Razer Stream Controller launches applications and controls settings faster, so you can spend more time engaging with fans.

Razer Stream Controller on a desk

Content creators spend ample time editing their media and working with different hardware. The Razer Stream Controller makes doing so faster since it quickly launches shortcuts and adjusts things like mic levels, music, etc., making it one of our favorite problem-solving gadgets we’ve seen recently.

This gadget is coming soon and is priced at $269.99. Learn more about it on the official website.

4. The BioLite Charge 20 PD fast USB-C power bank solves the issue of dead devices and no outlet with its portable 6,000 mAh battery.

BioLite Charge 20
BioLite Charge 20 PD in a bag

Going on a trip? Be sure to pack the BioLite Charge 20 PD fast USB-C power bank. The large but lightweight battery can charge your smartphone 1.5 times. It even charges multiple gadgets simultaneously.

Get it for $39.95 on the official website.

5. The Lexon Peas Hub 2 plug-in portable hub is a flexible alternative to bulky, difficult-to-transport hubs with its bendy silicone material.

Problem-solving gadgets and accessories you need in your life
Lexon Peas Hub 2 in blue

Metallic, static hubs for laptops and monitors aren’t always easy to transport. But the Lexon Peas Hub 2 plug-in portable hub is. Its flexible silicone exterior means you can even transport it in your back pocket without any issues. And, of course, it features 2 USB-C and 2 USB-A ports.

Get it for $29.90 on the official website.

6. The Prone Cushion ergonomic cushion helps relieve bodily pressure and improves posture by providing you support in prone position.

Prone Cushion in a video

Ease tension in your neck, back, and shoulders with the Prone Cushion ergonomic cushion. This large, comfy pillow offers support while you’re in prone position. It also corrects your posture, which is why’s is one of our favorite problem-solving gadgets and accessories.

Preorder it for $199 on Kickstarter.

7. The Booster MINI pocket massage gun tackles post-workout aches and soreness with 5 kilograms of stall force in a compact design.

Booster MINI Pocket Size and Portable Massage Gun
Booster MINI with an iPhone 13 Pro

Can’t stand post-workout sore muscles? Relieve them with the Booster MINI pocket massage gun. Not only is it powerful, but it also features a stylish, compact design that’s easy to take anywhere. Plus, it runs for 16 hours on just 1 charge.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

8. The Allergy Amulet food allergen sensor helps you avoid contact with trigger foods since its sensors detect allergenic ingredients in seconds.

Allergy Amulet
Allergy Amulet with food

Do you or someone you love have a food allergy? The Allergy Amulet food allergen sensor is an exciting new product with sensors that can detect allergenic ingredients quickly. It gives you peace of mind that your food is safe for you.

This gadget is coming soon and is priced at $299. Join the waitlist on the official website.

9. The NEBO Unisex Torchy 2K flashlight brightens dark spaces with up to 2,000 lumens. It even stands up to water thanks to its IPX6 rating.

Problem solving gadgets and accessories you need in your life
NEBO Unisex Torchy with tools

Shine a light on your car engine troubles and all the bolts and screws in your toolbox with the NEBO Unisex Torchy 2K flashlight. Small but mighty, it has 5 light modes that shine 200–2,000 lumens. A handy clip also attaches to pockets, backpacks, and bags, making it one of those problem-solving gadgets and accessories you need in your life.

Get it for $48.88 on Amazon.

10. The Fanttik X8 APEX tire inflator adds air to tires, keeping your adventure going. Smart modes eliminate tire-filling guesswork for beginners.

Fanttik X8 APEX 7
Fanttik X8 APEX in a car

Get back on the road, faster, with the Fanttik X8 APEX tire inflator. It inflates car, bicycle, and motorcycle tires as well as other inflatables. Even better, it’s cordless so that you can take this problem-solving gadget anywhere.

Get it for $88.97 on Amazon.

Problems come up for everyone throughout the day. Solve them easily with the gadgets on this list. What issue-solving products do you rely on? Tell us about them in the comments.

