These futuristic robots can truly make your life easier

ClicBot kids’ coding robot in use

Love the idea of having a robot help at home or work? So do we, because those floors aren’t going to mop themselves. So that’s why we’re rounding up our favorite robots that make your life easier. From robot vacuums to delivery robots, these machines do the hard work for you.

Can you imagine having a robot clear your driveway of snow? It’s possible with the Snowbot S1. It navigates your area autonomously and throws snow in even piles.

Then, if you work in construction, the new HP SitePrint is pretty interesting. It quickly prints digital layouts onto floors, saving crews valuable time and effort.

Spend your time doing what you love while these robots handle the rest.

1. The Pudu Robotics FlashBot smart delivery robot

Pudu Robotics FlashBot in color options

Need to transport a laptop to the other side of your office building? You don’t have to go yourself when you have the Pudu Robotics FlashBot smart delivery robot. It transfers items between locations and can even ride an elevator without a human.

This gadget’s price is TBA. Submit an inquiry on the official website.

2. The ClicBot kids’ coding robot encourages logical thinking and STEM skills. With endless configurations, it’s a great friend.

ClicBot with a child

Give your child a companion and foster coding skills with the ClicBot Kids’ coding robot. It has a modular design your kids can customize. It even nuzzles like a puppy when it sees your child.

Get it for $499.99 on the official website.

gitamini in a shopping area

If you need help carrying items, the gitamini cargo-carrying robot is there for you. It transports gear up to 20 pounds in weight for as many as 21 miles. With cameras and radar, it can detect your presence and follow you. It’s one of our favorite robots that make your life easier.

Get it for $1,850 on the official website.

4. The ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 PLUS robotic vacuum lets you relax while it vacuums and mops your floors. Check in while you’re out with the camera.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 PLUS in white

Let the ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 PLUS robotic vacuum clean your floors while you do other things. Powerful and accurate, this robot creates a map of your home. It even freshens the air and has a front-facing camera.

Get it for $749 on the official website.

5. The HP SitePrint robot paints quick and accurate construction layouts onto floors, improving productivity and making better use of expertise.

HP SitePrint robot in yellow

Make your construction team more efficient with the HP SitePrint robot. It autonomously prints building layouts onto floors and can outline doors, walls, and more. According to HP, it completes a layout in a fraction a human would, which is why it made our list of robots that make your life easier.

This robot is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Visit the official website for more information.

6. The Anki Vector 2.0 home robot is super cute. He answers questions, takes photos, tells you the weather, and much more. It’s like having an assistant at home.

Anki Vector 2.0 video

Ready for an innovative home robot? Meet the Anki Vector 2.0 home robot. This helpful little robot is aware of his surroundings, and he can even interact with them. Featuring a Qualcomm 200 Platform, 4-microphone array, and HD camera, he comes with some pretty advanced tech.

Get it for $399.99.

7. The Yarbo Snowbot S1 Pro smart snow blower robot clears snow from your driveway so you can stay inside where it’s warm.

Yarbo Snowbot S1 Pro video

With the Yarbo Snowbot S1 Pro smart snow blower, you may never have to shovel snow again. In fact, with the app, you can set multiple snow-clearing plans and customize your cleaning areas without stepping out into the cold.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Contact the official website for more information.

8. The Landroid 20V robotic lawn mower takes care of your yard work with its AIA intelligent navigation and cognitive auto-scheduling.

Landroid 20V in orange

Your yard work doesn’t have to be your part-time job anymore when you have the Landroid 20V robotic lawn mower. It confidently navigates your yard with no unnecessary movements, keeping your lawn pristine. Plus, it cuts according to your lawn’s growth rate.

Get it for $999.99 on the official website.

9. The EEVE Willow outdoor robot mows the lawn, guards at night, and shreds and collects leaves, making easy work of your garden.

EEVE Willow in white

The EEVE Willow outdoor robot is another of our favorite robots that make your life easier. This compact lawnmower senses people, objects, and pets. It also deals with leaves and watches your home at night.

Reserve it for $2,990 on the official website.

10. The Living.ai Emo AI robot pet cheers you up at your desk with dance moves, music, and games. It even answers your questions.

Living.ai Emo on a miniature skateboard

Brighten your workday with the Living.ai Emo AI robot pet. This happy robot companion is curious about his world and moves autonomously to explore his environment. He tracks objects, recognizes up to 10 people, and has drop detection.

Get it for $279 on the official website.

Robots like these tackle chores and help you live more efficiently. Which of these would you love to own? Let us know in the comment section.

