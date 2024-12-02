Exclusive Cyber Monday deals: Wearables, headphones, laptops & more

Cyber Monday is here, and the deals are unreal! From tech must-haves to unique finds, these steals are worth adding to your cart ASAP.

Best Cyber Monday Deals 2024

Move over, Black Friday—Cyber Monday has officially arrived! Whether you battled the crowds at brick-and-mortar stores over the weekend or skipped the chaos entirely, today’s your chance to score epic deals without leaving your couch. Amazon is bringing the heat with millions of discounts across over 35 categories, while independent sellers also have serious skin in the game. We’re here to spotlight the exclusive Cyber Monday deals you’ll want to snag before they’re gone.

Still recovering from in-store shopping? No worries! Cyber Monday is the perfect opportunity to rethink your wishlist and grab what you might have missed—because sometimes you need that extra day to make the right call.

At Gadget Flow, we’ve done the heavy lifting for you. From cutting-edge smart home gadgets to the latest tech, these Amazon Cyber Monday steals are here to help you save big while upgrading your life. Let’s dive into the deals!

1. Waterdrop Filter X12 Reverse Osmosis System

Waterdrop Filter X12 on a countertop

Enhance your holiday cooking and drinks with the Waterdrop Filter X12 Reverse Osmosis System, delivering pure, healthy water straight to your tap. This isn’t just any RO system—it boasts an impressive 1200 GPD capacity, 11-stage filtration, and advanced alkaline mineralization, ensuring every glass is packed with health benefits.

Designed as an under-sink system, the X12 offers premium performance at a surprisingly reasonable price. Regularly $1,200, you can snag it today for just $834.05 during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale—plus, get an extra 5% off with the code gadgflowBF. Don’t miss out on this deal to upgrade your home water system.

Amazon List Price: $1,299 Final Price (Sale Price $899 + 5% Discount): $834.05

2. Loona PETBOT Smart AI Robot

Loona PETBOT in a family photo

A fun, educational robot for kids, the Loona PETBOT Smart AI Robot offers interactive games like follow-the-leader and bullfighting. What’s more it adapts to your child’s habits, making it feel like a true companion.

Outfitted with intelligent AI from ChatGTP, Loona is a walking source of information for the whole family!

Regular Price: $527.99 Final Price: $399.90 (Save 25%)

2. BirdWeather PUC Portable Birding Device

BirdWeather PUC in a forest scene

A next-level birdwatching gadget, the BirdWeather PUC Portable Birding Device captures video and audio of backyard feathered friends.

It connects to your home Wi-Fi and has a mobile app for both iOS and Android. Relax to nature sounds and sights even when you’re not there! Even better, we can offer Gadget Flow readers the exclusive Cyber Monday deal below!

Regular Price: $249 Deal Price: $224.10 (Save 10% with code: BFCM10)

4. EMEET SmartCam S800 Streaming Webcam

EMEET SmartCam S800 on a laptop

Our top pick for a live-streaming webcam, the EMEET SmartCam S800 delivers high-quality UHD 4K with HDR–so you can expect brighter, more colorful videos.

Another cool feature is the dual canceling microphones. They nix unwanted sounds with top-of-the-line noise reduction technology.

Regular Price: $149 Deal Price: $109.99 (Save $40)

5. HOMMI Drop 1 x Karim Rashid

HOMMI Drop 1 x Karim Rashid QUENTIN angled view

Looking for a unique, tech-inspired gift with major wow factor? Meet QUENTIN, the latest art toy from HOMMI Drop 1 x Karim Rashid—a playful yet sophisticated masterpiece perfect for art and tech enthusiasts! It’s also an exclusive Cyber Monday deal.

With its bold, whimsical design that nods to sci-fi and modern aesthetics, QUENTIN makes a statement wherever it lands. Whether you choose the 11cm, 22cm, or 3cm size, it’s the ultimate conversation starter for game rooms, busy offices, or anywhere creativity thrives.

Regular Price: $300 Deal Price: $270 (Save 10%)

6. REOLINK 4K Solar Security Cameras

REOLINK 4K Solar Security Camera side view

The REOLINK 4K Solar Security Cameras bring next-level protection to your home with ultra-clear 4K 8MP video and full-color night vision. These 100% wire-free cameras run on 2.4/5GHz Wi-Fi and are continuously powered by a 6W solar panel—no more battery headaches!

The 360° pan and tilt eliminate blind spots, while the camera alerts you about people, vehicles, or pets. Plus, stay connected with real-time notifications, built-in two-way audio, and flexible recording options.

Amazon List Price: $159.99 Deal Price: $ 109.99 (Save 31%)

7. Ring Battery Doorbell Pro (Newest Model)

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro video

Need a new smart doorbell? The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is 35% off its regular price of $299.99, for a final price of $149.99—a total steal! The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is known for its easy installation and use. Other notable features include: head-to-toe view, 3D motion detection, and person + package alerts.

Amazon List Price: $229.99 Deal Price: $149.99 (Save: 35%)

8. Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones

Bose QuietComfort on a man outdoors

A sweet Amazon Cyber Monday deal on headphones is the Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones. Their plush earcup cushions and padded headband ensure comfort for long listening sessions. Then, 2 listening modes let you toggle between full noise cancellation and full awareness.

Amazon List Price: $349 Deal Price: $199 (Save 43%)

9. Ray-Ban x Meta Smart Glasses

Ray-Ban x Meta Smart Glasses in a lifestyle photo

Hands down the best Cyber Monday deal on smart glasses is Amazon’s 20% off on the Ray-Ban x Meta Smart Glasses. Equipped with Meta AI, it snaps photos or takes videos of your enviroment via voice command. Open-ear speakers and high-performance lenses take these spectacles over the edge.

Amazon List Price: $299 Deal Price: $239 (Save 20%)

10. ASUS ROG Strix G12 (2024) 16″ Laptop

ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024) front view

Gamers take note: the ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024) 16″ Laptop is marked down from $1,399.99 to $1,099.99—a 21% discount! Released in 2024, it boasts the latest tech: Windows 11, a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650Hx processor, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. Power up your play with one of the Top Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals!

Amazon List Price: $1,399.99 Deal Price: $1,099 (Save 21%)

12. Dyson Outsize Origin Cordless Vacuum

Dyson Outside Origin Cordless Vacuum cleaning a carpet

One of the best Cyber Monday vacuum deals, the Dyson Outside Origin Cordless Vacuum is a high-powered device in a bigger size. We love that it runs for up to 60 minutes on a single charge and has a 150% larger bin than its predecessor.

Amazon List Price: $599.99 Deal Price: $399.99 (Save 33%)

13. LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Allergies

LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Allergies in white

A top air purifier for homes with pets, this LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Allergies fills your room with pure air in minutes. If you’ve got allergies, you’ll find relief with the high-performance filter that removes 99.97% of airborne particulates like pollen, animal dander, and dust.

Amazon List Price: $99.99 Deal Price: $78.99 (Save 21%)

15. Keurig K-Express Single Serve

Keurig K-Express Single Serve video

The best Cyber Monday deal on single serve coffee makers has to be the Keurig K-Express Single Serve coffee maker. We love the Strong feature (it brews a more intense cup) and the 3 serving sizes: 8, 10, and 12 oz. Great for dorm rooms, offices, and man caves.

Amazon List Price: $89.99 Deal Price: $59.99 (Save 33%)

16. Garmin epix Pro Gen 2

Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) in black

The Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) is a high-performance smartwatch for fitness enthusiasts and adventurers. With its 1.4” always-on AMOLED display, scratch-resistant sapphire lens, and titanium bezel, it’s built for durability and style. Whether you’re running at night with the built-in LED flashlight or leveling up your training with Hill Score and Endurance Score, this watch has you covered.

Amazon List Price: $1,099.99 Deal Price: $749.99 (Save 32%)

18. SHOKZ OpenRun Open-Ear Headphones

SHOKZ OpenRun in Red

The SHOKZ OpenRun Open-Ear Headphones let you enjoy music and calls without blocking out your surroundings. Featuring a lightweight, wraparound frame and bone conduction tech, these headphones deliver crisp sound while keeping your ears open for maximum safety during workouts.

Amazon List Price: $129.95 Deal Price: $89.95 (Save 31%)

20. Anker Soundcore P20i Wireless Earbuds

Soundcore by Anker P20i in blue

Our top pick for Cyber Monday deals on earbuds is the Anker Soundcore P20i True Wireless Earbuds. Thanks to the oversized 10mm drivers, you’ll get rich, booming sound. Customize your listening with 22 EQ presets via the Soundcore app, and never worry about losing your earbuds with to the “Find My Earbuds” feature.

Amazon List Price: $39.99 Deal Price: $19.99 (Save 50%)

21. Canon Pixma Wireless 3-in-1 Printer

Canon Pixma printing a photo

The Canon Pixma Wireless 3-in-1 Printer makes printing, copying, and scanning a breeze with its compact, space-saving design. It prints and scans photos and documents directly from your mobile devices, and with a print speed of 9.9 ipm. Plus, with Alexa integration, you’ll never run low on ink—get automatic reorder notifications and place orders!

Amazon List Price: $299.99 Deal Price: $169 (Save 44%)

Parting thoughts

There you have it, the top Amazon Cyber Monday deals and more! From webcams to photo printers, these are the best tech deals you can score on the internet today. But if these discounts aren’t enough for you, visit our Cyber Monday product category. We’ll be updating it all day with the best bargains out there!